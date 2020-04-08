It isn’t hard to imagine a scenario where you are stuck at home all day with nothing to do and certain items are in short supply. Sure, bathroom tissue gets all the press, but try buying some flour or a freezer and see how far you get. Plus online shopping has given up on next day delivery for the duration. Not hard to imagine at all. Now suppose your latest self-quarantine project needs a rotary shaft encoder. Not having one, what do you do? If you are [Tech Build] you go all MacGyver on an old printer and pull out a stepper motor.
How does a stepper motor turn into an encoder? Well, that’s the MacGyver part. We are not big fans of the physical circuit diagrams, but it looks like [Tech Build] borrowed (with credit) from an earlier post and that one has a proper schematic.
Looking at [Andriyf1’s] schematic, you can see each coil connects to an op-amp wired as a positive feedback comparator. The result should be a fairly clean square wave from a noisy input. The real trick is how to connect the coils, which depends on how the stepper is wired. If you have a stepper motor of unknown providence, grab your ohmmeter and read how to sort the wires out.
The initial version was on a breadboard, but the final was on a prototyping board. Of course, an Arduino reads the pulses. We love using things for unintended purposes. Speakers and microphones are often interchangeable. Generators and motors, too. Then there’s the paperclip.
8 thoughts on “From The MacGyver Files: Using A Stepper Motor As An Encoder”
Has there been a version of this where you could still drive the stepper as a motor normally and also get position data, functioning as a sensor that also provides haptic feedback? Like some kind of inductance measurement on the coils. I seem to remember seeing that somewhere.
Huh?
Whatever drives the stepper motor can keep track of the number of steps, and direction. No need for feedback.
As an encoder, a stepper motor has nothing absolute. There is no stop, no indicator of position, you have to count steps and direction to give a sense of anything. As a motor, it works tge same way.
Flopoy drives stepped the head across tracks. But the only absolute was track 0, because there was a separate sensor in the drive. So all that’s was needed was to step until that sensor went high, at which point you knew where you were.
“But the only absolute was track 0, because there was a separate sensor in the drive. ”
Unless you had a drive without said sensor, like the drive for the Apple ][ – the software just kept track of where the head was. At boot time, in order to start at a known track, the drive would be told to step the max number of tracks towards zero which almost always lead to a grinding sound – that was the head hitting the track 0 physical stop but the bios didn’t know that because there was no sensor. This wasn’t a bug – it was a cost-saving feature. :-)
That sounds like a simple end stop sensor (a switch), and not sensing in the stepper motor.
Thinking out loud: You might be able to under-drive a stepper motor using a driver with stall-detect, and alternate single-stepping (or similarly-low step-count) it back and forth. The stall-detect would trigger on the resisting force, giving you a haptic/force feedback mechanism of sorts.
Quick question: what has macgyver to do with another derivative of what has been done and written about many times before?
I have a feeling even had has written about this at least once before, but I can’t be bothered looking it up (with that wrap-around search of yours).
Steppers of unknown providence? Mom always told me to never accept steppers from strange gods.
Did you mean “provenance”?
I while back I was looking for really high res encoders, and one of the options i came across which is pretty intresting was to use a brushless DC motor. You can read each phase with a dac and then interpolate each sin wave by the number of bits in a dac for example 3 phases with 12 bit dacs would give 3×4096 bits of data per sin wave pretty intresting stuff, but it turns out for 10 bucks you can buy magnetic encoder chips that have 100,000s of steps using a two pole magnet which is a much easier way to go.