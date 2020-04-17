[Tarik and Kemal] have an objective in mind: to drop a home-made autonomous glider from a high-altitude balloon and safely return it to home. To motivate them, [Tarik] has decided not to cut his hair until they reach 18,000 feet. Given the ambition of their project, it isn’t surprising that his hair is getting rather long now.
While he grows increasingly hirsute, [Tarik] is working on the project from several angles, creating a device that will drop the 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) wide glider from the ballon using fishing line and nichrome wire. When the device reaches altitude, the nichrome wire is activated and heats up, melting the fishing line and dropping the glider. He has been testing this using a quadcopter at low altitude, with mixed results: often the glider falls in a nose-down profile, rushing into the ground at high speed. That might be less of an issue when they reach 18,000 feet, but from a quadcopter at 90 feet, it’s a problem.
[Tarik and Kemal] are taking a very honest and open approach to the project, documenting their missteps and failures in as much detail as their successes. That’s a commendable attitude, and they have made a lot of progress so far, creating a system that drops the glider in a more stable attitude and successfully landing several times.
Next, they want to start planning for a higher altitude launch, which means they need to look at controlled airspace and getting FAA permission to fly. So, they are looking for a partner who has a spaceport or something similar that they might be able to use. Does anybody want to help them out?
6 thoughts on “Dropping A Glider From 18,000 Feet”
They might want to contact TheRegister. Unfortunately the head boffin Lester Haines (RIP) has passed away, but they had a team working on releasing a rocket powered glider from high altitude, and had contacts at SpacePort America to do the actual launch there. The biggest hangup they had however was getting a permit from the FAA to launch something semi autonomous with the required size rocket motor from a balloon at high altitude over the USA.
The whole saga can be found here: https://www.theregister.co.uk/Tag/lohan
Also see their earlier PARIS project (Paper Airplane Release Into Space, yes they like backcronyms): https://www.theregister.co.uk/Tag/paris
Reminds me of David windestals attempt
https://rcexplorer.se/projects/2013/03/fpv-to-space-and-back/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=emb_title&v=rpBnurznFio
with a project like this you need to NOT drop it nose first
at any altitude it will not work
you need to drop it at just below horizontal
don’t ask details of my reasoning, I live in Australia, there is no “statute of limits” on anything here
this is where a gyrocopter would be a better choice
a gyrocopter can glide, very well
In 2014 there was a project “Stratocaching” here. The video is in Czech only but even just watching is worth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-rl8q9jezU
It consisted of Dropion base on a stratospheric baloon which in some altitude released bunch of small light gliders with some electronics, construction inspired by maple winged seeds. The advantage was that no matter how you drop that object it always begins to rotate / glide so there is never free fall (and danger for people). Still needed a lot of permissions.
they have many photos here:
https://laborky.gymnaziumslany.cz/index.php/pocteni1menu/202-stratocaching-2014-ridici-stredisko-letu-laborky-cz
oops, terribly sorry for the bad YT link. Right one is this
Would make sense to add a parachute to control and orient the descent until you are at a safe altitude. Then do another hotwire release and glide back to base. The aerodynamics at 18,000 ft will make gliding difficult if it is not already factored into the design of the aircraft.