No matter how clicky your keyboard is, nothing compares to the sensory experience of using a typewriter. The sounds that a typewriter makes, from the deep clunk of hitting the spacebar to the staccato of keys striking paper to the ratchety kerchunk of returning the carriage, are a delight compared to the sterile, soulless clicks of even the noisiest computer keyboard. Oh, and the bell — who doesn’t love the bell?
Unwilling to miss out on the feel of real typing, [Jatin Patel] whipped up this solenoid-powered typewriter simulator. The first version had the core functionality, with a line of six solenoids mounted to a strip of wood. The coils are connected to an Arduino through a relay board; a Python program running on his PC reads every keypress and tells the Arduino which solenoid to fire. Each one sounds different somehow, perhaps due to its position on the board, or maybe due to differences in mounting methods. Whatever the cause, the effect is a realistic variability in the sounds, just like a real typewriter.
Version two, shown in the video below, ups the simulation with a motor that moves the solenoid rack one step with each keypress, to simulate the moving carriage of a typewriter. The last solenoid rings a bell when it’s time to return the carriage, which is done with a combination wrench as a handle. Weird hex, but OK.
Can’t get enough typewriter action? We understand; check out this typewriter-cum-USB keyboard, the tweeting typewriter, or this manual typewriter that pulls some strings.
9 thoughts on “The Clickiest Keyboard Ever”
IBM used to have a block-mode terminal that had a built-in solenoid to whack the keyboard case with each keystroke. When the power was off, the keyboard was terrible, but with the power on it was the best typing experience I ever had (just like typing on a Selectric). 35 years later and I still miss that keyboard.
Great HACK <—
Should match the keyboard with typewriter style. Look for “Qwerkywriter S Typewriter” in your favorite search page
Now they just have to play Leroy Anderson’s “The Typewriter”
I wonder, did Carpal Tunnel Syndrome exist back in the 1950’s-1960’s?
Did people who developed CTS back then just “drop out” of the workforce, or did the longer travel of the keystroke with a manual typewriter have less of an impact (pun intended?) on the wrists?
Back then, you learned to type from an instructor who would flunk you out if you didn’t have correct posture, and then you wouldn’t get a job. Self solving problem.
Agreed! Nowadays, if you can hunt and peck from a lounge chair, you are qualified……..
Having dealt with manual typewriters as paperweights and actually typed on the eldrich horror that was the System 38 kybd, no. Just no.
From the description, this sounded dumb.
Then I watched the video. I want one!