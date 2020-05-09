How Much Is DIY Worth To You?

It all started with an article about Wink Labs putting a monthly fee on their previously free service. It wasn’t so much the amount they were asking ($5 / month) that raised my hackles, but rather the fact that they would essentially render a device that you ostensibly bought worthless unless you paid up. I’ve ranted about this enough recently, and the quick summary is that IoT companies seem very bad at estimating their true costs, and the consumer ends up suffering for it.
So I started thinking about the price myself. Is $5 per month for a home automation service a lot or a little? On one hand, if you stretch that out to, say, 10 years, you end up with a net present value of something north of $400, plus $70 for the device. That’s a lot, right? Surely, I could DIY myself a solution for less? Or am I falling into the same IoT trap?
This isn’t hypothetical, because I already have a modest DIY home automation system. We run a bunch of switches, have temperature and humidity loggers in relevant rooms, and the washer and dryer notify us when they’re done. I also use the MQTT infrastructure for all sorts of fun projects, but that’s a bonus. Our hub is a $10 Orange Pi and a long-since depreciated WRT54g router, and it’s run for four years now, and probably will last another six. So that looks like $460 in my pocket.
On the other hand, it’s only really a bargain for me because I already knew what I was doing when I set the system up, and what I didn’t know I wanted to learn. Realistically, I probably spent around 20 hours on the system in total, but most of that has been adding in new devices and tweaking old ones. You’d have to do this sort of thing with any other system too, although my guess is that the professional systems are more streamlined at enrolling new gadgets: I have a whole directory full of Python scripts running as daemons and have to do a lot of hand editing. Still, assuming nothing else drastic happens to the system, I’m probably winning by DIYing here.
But imagine that I had little or no technical clue, and even flashing an image of a pre-configured home automation system to a Raspberry Pi were new. How much time does it take to learn how to do something like that? How much time to learn to administer even such a simple system on your home network? If it took the real me 20 hours, it could be easily twice that much for the hypothetical me. Let’s say 46 hours of time invested. $10 / hour is below minimum wage in many places, and this isn’t minimum wage labor, and that was fairly optimistic.
In the end, the $5 per month is probably pretty fair if the system works. Indeed, when I look around at all of the systems I’ve built, most all of them have taken more time to build than I thought when I was starting. Of course, I’ve enjoyed it most of the time, so maybe it’s not fair to apply my full consulting rates. (Which if I charged my father-in-law for tech support, I’d be rich!) But it’d probably be naive to say that everyone should just DIY themselves a home automation solution when the going gets tough.
So look around you and revel in the hours you’ve spent on your various DIY projects. Who knew that they were worth so much?
8 thoughts on “How Much Is DIY Worth To You?”
Prediction: Wink will go out of business, Nest is part of Google and will be cancelled, and all your gadgets will be bricks.
My light switches will still work, as most of them have since 1960. Now get off my lawn, punk.
“Nest is part of Google and will be cancelled.” When you put it that way, it’s so axiomatic, so unquestionable, so obvious.
Please do rant on. It doesn’t matter if they only wanted a penny a year. It’s the principle of the thing. You had a deal, then they tried to change the deal. That kind of stuff has to stop
Hmm. Exactly like the PS3 and I have not bought, nor will I ever buy, anything Sony.
Me too. Stopped buying Sony anything after they screwed backwards compatibility on most PS3. That became my cutoff for caring about modern gaming.
The rootkit debacle didn’t help them either.
When something really matters to me- I do it myself, because I do what I do better than any company. And I get it exactly the way I wanted.
And finally- I have seen this same bullsh*t countless times with IOT companies, it’s similar to kickstarter companies who take your money, then give you something half assed that barely works, and go under before they fix anything.
If I pay for something- it’s mine, and companies trying to charge for use after the fact deserve to go bankrupt. It’s a mobster business model- “nice product ya got there, be a shame if you couldn’t use it anymore”. I will never trust again any company that pulls that stunt.
Unfortunately we are limited by lazy, stupid, or indifferent populace. Not everyone is smart enough, has enough motivation or cares enough to address things DIY when this happens- and it’s those people feeding the crooks that will continue to make this mobster business model feasible for these companies.
It’s a point of principle. At the time a company comes back to charge a new previously undisclosed recurring fee on a product I purchased is when I take their equipment and throw it away.
Problem with putting a price on your own time is that the more skilled you become, the less and less things are worth doing . At some point you’ll just have to resort to doing what you like :)
Learning things vs being a consumer…