Understanding A Bit About Noise Can Help You Go A Long Way

There are many ways in which one’s youth can be misspent, most of which people wish they’d done when they get older and look back on their own relatively boring formative years. I misspent my youth pulling TV sets out of dumpsters and fixing them or using their parts in my projects. I recognise with hindsight that there might have been a few things I could have done with more street cred, but for me, it was broken TVs.
TV Pictures From More Than Just Down The Road
As a radio enthusiast at the time I would zero in on the RF side of the circuit. Here in the UK, that is a UHF tuner and a 36 MHz IF strip. I would tweak and modify them endlessly, making antenna amplifiers, UHF transmitters, 70 cm amateur TV gear, and memorably even a rudimentary spectrum analyser that would give a plot of the local TV transmitters on my oscilloscope screen.
In particular I was fascinated by DXTV, the idea that during a significant enough atmospheric “lift” I might snag stations from miles away, a distant part of the country perhaps, or even from Mainland Europe. In this I was largely unsuccessful beyond seeing a very snowy version of the local news in Norwich from time to time, but along the way I learned a huge amount about how radio works, and in particular about the effect of electrical noise on receiver performance.
It’s easy to forget about noise when watching a modern digital TV, because if there is no TV channel on the screen there will always be something such as the program guide or other graphics there instead. When an analogue TV had no channel to display, it would instead show you whatever random noise its receiver could resolve, a “snow” on the screen accompanied by the whooshing sound of white noise on the speaker. If the set was tuned to a transmitter from way beyond its normal range then the noise level would be of a similar magnitude to that of the signal, and the picture and sound would be there but with visible snow and audible noise.
I soon learned that if I added an amplifier between my antenna and the TV I could get a stronger signal, but the results were disappointing. I was soon departing down the rabbit hole of better antenna amplifier design, tweaking cavity tuners to make tunable amplifiers, and seeing out the particularly prized at the time MOSFET tuners to donate their dual-gate BF981 transistors. Without realising it I was learning about noise and its effect on receiver performance, and a few years later when I was an electronic engineering student I would learn some of the theory and maths behind it.
The First Amplifier In The Chain Affects All That Follow
What I learned was the Friis noise equation, named for the Danish born engineer Harald Friis who worked for Bell Labs through much of the mid 20th century. It takes the noise factor, the ratio of output to input noise for a chain of amplifiers, and derives it from the individual noise factors and gains of each of its parts. What this does is teach the novice engineer about the effect of the gain in each stage in amplifying the noise from the previous stage as well as in adding its own noise to the pile. Thus the noise contributed by the first amplifier in the chain is amplified by all the others, and contributes most to the final result.
As can be seen from the formula, F1 is the noise figure of the first amplifier, and it is the only member of the progression that is not a fraction. Thus it has the most influence on the overall noise figure of the complete system, and here was where I discovered the value of the good quality preamp back in my DXTV days. As the first component my off-air signal encountered, its noise figure had the most effect on the performance of the rest of the system, and thus the most effect on that snow in my low-signal picture. My tunable cavity BF981 MOSFET preamp might have been annoying to use because it required retuning along with every channel shift of the TV, but its superior performance over the bipolar transistor in the TV tuner greatly reduced the system noise.
If your work lies in the realm of microcontrollers and digital circuits you may have less use for this equation than I did, but since it applies to many more situations than my teenage DXTV setup it is still a very useful thing to have some knowledge of. After all, every analogue system can be beset by noise!
Wow, you really got around then. Go Jenny! I also was lucky to be exposed to quite a lot of analog and RF before there was this digital thing, and it’s been very useful for a wide range of endeavors.
Noise is still a factor in digital, just like in FM – it’s just invisible below some threshold. But when it becomes an issue – you will do a lot better knowing the rules we learned in the analog world to address it! Ditto analog concepts like..transmission lines, reflections, and why there is ringing and overshoot – making digital transmission more sensitive to … noise (because signals add up in analog land and the combo might exceed an error threshold neither alone does).
Knowing more about noise is often very useful…
At AM band frequencies, it’s easy for atmospheric noise to dominate even a poor noise figure front end. At UHF, noise figure is everything.
Not all noise is Gaussian, or even zero-mean. Nor is it always “white”.
(Can we still use “white” in this context without someone being more easily triggered than a Tek scope?)
So tricks to see the desired signal and reject or ignore noise often depend on the characteristics of both. One size does not fit all.
Yeah, ISTR that “pink” noise is the unmuted noise on the FM band?
Or that pink noise had a higher (audio) frequency content?
>it’s just invisible below some threshold
Digital TV stops the picture entirely when it encounters enough bit errors. This effect never really goes away – it just becomes rarer – and even in a normal situation with a good signal you can expect the TV to glitch out at least once during the movie you’re trying to watch.
Whether you notice it is a different matter. When the neighbor flips a light switch, my TV stops for a second and I do notice.
Noise impacts more than RF. As an old telecomm design and test engineer I van tell you that noise, which is really just any unwanted signal, can be a problem even in audio. For example rumble from air handlers can impact audio testing if your tests aren’t properly designed.
F1 is the noise *factor*, not the noise *figure*.
Noise factor is a straight ratio, as in, “the noise factor of this amp is 3, so the output SNR is 3 times worse than the input SNR.”
Noise figure is that same value, in dB. The cascade equation is for noise *factors* (and gain factors), not noise figures (or gain in dB). A noise factor of 3 is a noise figure of 4.8 dB. It becomes obvious that you shouldn’t do noise figures in dB if you’ve got noise figures below 1, but most hobby amps are above that so it’s easy to screw that up. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone write down “noise figure’s 4.8, so 4.8-1=3.8, divide that by the gain…”. Happens all the time.
Which is why I think in noise *temperature*, which is just (F-1)*290 (or whatever reference T you want, but it’s typically ~290K-ish). This has the advantage of killing the “minus 1” in the cascade equation.
With noise temperature, it just becomes Tcascade = T1 + (T2/G1) + (T3/(G1+G2)) + etc., so it’s a bit easier to remember, and it also means that noise temperatures just flat add. So a connector with a loss of 0.05 dB adds about 3 K, a cable with a loss of 0.2 dB adds about 14 K, an LNA with a noise figure of 1 dB adds 75 K, and the total there would be 92 K. Then you start thinking about devices like legos and just labelling them with their noise temps and adding. LNBs are frequently labelled this way, for instance.
Pat, in a past lifetime I was a headend engineer for a cable company. Designing cable plant, looking at those noise figures, deciding when to use a trunk amp (lower power / low noise) vs a line extender, (high power / high noise) and trying to stretch that link budget. Then moving all of this to fiber and 18GHz microwave….. Things that nightmares are made of.
TV “snow” was sometimes called “the bug races” colloquially.
B^)
You correctly state that every analogue system can be beset by noise, but sometimes it’s worth a reminder that digital signals are communicated by channels that are ultimately analogue. That’s easy to overlook when things are working well.
After all, even digital systems are analog :) Thanks for the writeup.