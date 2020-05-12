USB-C has been on the market for a good few years now, and it’s finally starting to take over. Many new laptops only come with the newer port, making it difficult to use legacy USB-A devices. [Matt] doesn’t like mucking about with dongles and hubs, so set about converting some older hardware to the new standard. (Video, embedded below.)
[Matt] first set about hacking a Logitech wireless mouse dongle, peeling apart the original USB A connector to gain access to the PCB inside. A USB C breakout board is then sourced, and the relevant pins in the USB-C connector are soldered to the original USB-A connector pads. Unfortunately, the breakout board is configured as a host device, unsuitable for peripherals. Replacing a pull-up resistor with a pull-down on the VCONN and CC1 pins rectifies this. With the mod done, the mouse enumerates and is fully functional over USB-C. A little Sugru is then used to wrap everything up neatly.
[Matt] then progresses through several other similar mods to other hardware, sharing useful tips on how to make things as neat and useful as possible. It’s a tidy hack that could make your user experience with a new laptop much less painful. USB-C mods are becoming more common, and we’ve seen plenty done to soldering irons thanks to the Power Delivery spec.
10 thoughts on “Neat And Tidy USB-C Conversions For Legacy Devices”
Some USB OTG are designed to fit inside the hole of a male USB-A connector… Maybe a similar product for USB-C will pop soon (if it doesn’t exists already).
They do, I got one last year or maybe even the year before on Aliexpress! So yeah they exist since a long time.
What we are lacking in my opinion are small female USB C breakout boards. There are many different ones on Aliexpress but they are not very small and I didn’t see any that comes already with resistors to configure them as USB 2.
In the video he lops a resistor off the connector, and it appears that there’s an unpopulated spot adjacent to the resistor he removed. I wonder if he’d just moved it over would it have reconfigured the connector.
I was thinking that too, seems, fast look to the PCB though, as it is exactly that: the pads to set the resistor to ground.
I need exactly the opposite because I don’t have a single USB-C device and no intention to buy them on purpose either
On solution could be to buy a few USB-C to USB-A adapters, glue them in your laptop and you don’t have to care about adapters or losing them anymore.
Agreed. If some new laptops are only coming with usbc, it would be a reasonable reason to avoid them. Too much common peripherals ( keyboards, mice, usb drives ) are not usbc. Some small adapters that could be glued to the laptop could be a good solution.
Maybe some 90 degree ones, so that they do not extend too much out of the laptop outline.
Well, it would be nice if both types of ports would be provided during a transition period.
Such as when USB started to replace serial and parallel ports on PCs.
The problem is USB-C will never completely replace USB-A…. USB-C is a replacement for USB-microb and esata basically…
They should have modified USB-A to support all the same pins as USB-C and kept the more robust connector as the host end.
Uh, it would be too big to fit inside a phone…