Computer gaming has come a very long way since the 1960s. While computers of that era may not run Doom or anything even close to it, many of us had our first exposure to computers playing Hunt the Wumpus, Adventure, or Star Trek over a clackety old TeleType machine. If you missed those days, or if you simply miss them, you might enjoy the video from [somecomputerguy] who fires up an old retired gas pipeline computer and load enough paper tape into it to play Lunar Lander. (Video embedded below.)
We don’t miss the days of toggling in a bootloader so you could load the paper tape for a second bootloader before you could enter the actual program you wanted to run.
The SEL 810A wasn’t a very well known computer compared to a DEC or Data General computer. The company was bought by Gould and later bought by Encore. The computer was actually very advanced for its day, providing an all IC-based 16-bit computer. Some parts of the company still exist as part of Compro.
As for the Lunar Lander game, those were typically a very simple model of something falling at a particular G force. You used limited fuel to counteract gravity. A successful landing was one that hit the ground at a relatively slow speed. Later versions would include moving right and left to hit a target and even some crude graphics. However, the version you see on the video has been around on many computers, including the HP-41C.
We also enjoyed seeing the old H19 terminal. Press fitting the connectors while building those was a pain, but they sure looked good. If you want a more Rube Goldberg version of Lunar Lander, try this one. If you are a bit younger, and pine for the vector graphics arcade version of Lunar Lander, grab your oscilloscope.
6 thoughts on “60’s Natural Gas Pipeline Computer Retires To Play Games”
Cool! Thanks for posting!
In the day, it was common to use an electric eraser such as the Bruning 87-300, with an custom made attachment to rapidly rewind paper tape. You also learned not to store paper tape (not mylar) secured with rubber bands. The tape had an oil content that caused the rubber bands to degrade and break. Just some vintage trivia.
OMG I remember playing this! I don’t remember the hardware other than it needed a mag tape spool loaded.
Time for all the gray beards to come out… alas, I remember using paper tape on an ASR 33 teletype for an HP1000M which also had a front panel with “switches” and displayed registers. And before that, of course, it was Hollerith punch cards by the thousands. Sometime after the paper tape/punch cards, our company used an Altair 8800b with floppy drives — what an improvement!
I did a lot with the old 1000. The passwords for file access were hashed to 16 bits so brute force only took 64k attempts
You sure you got the decade right on this one? I’m not…
(1a) The Apollo Guidance Computer is widely regarded as the first computer to successfully use integrated circuits, specifically because it used *one chip* over and over. Quality control of integrated circuit production in those days was *that* awful. Its predecessor in technology, which was a failure, was the Minuteman missile guidance computer — which failed specifically because nobody could make its multiple ICs reliably enough! Considering the AGC can’t *possibly* have entered the public consciousness before the mid-1960s at the very earliest… ;)
(1b) While I know politics ain’t what it used to be (to say the least!) — the very *concept* of integrated circuits and the idea that they might be so useful as to be relevant to the Moonshot, that *had* to be National Security material at the highest level for quite a while… and I know from reading about it that there was a *lot* of foreign policy, through indeed like the mid-1980s if not longer, dedicated to the idea that the IC designs, particularly those of CPUs such as the Intel 8080… well… please not to give them to certain countries like to cause trouble in America trouble, да…? ;)
(2) I have a Tektronix 422 o-scope given to me by a friend. That was a design released in 1966. No ICs, all discrete passives and semiconductors except for like three tubes doing things that they hadn’t quite figured out how to do in solid-state stuff yet.
(3) On an artist’s note (sorry — can’t help it, I am one) — the typefaces used in the linked PDF are common, well-known ones. The headings are Microgramma, I’d know that one anywhere. It was everywhere you wanted a sense of sci-fi type stuff in the very late 1960s through the 1980s. The body text (including in diagrams) is Helvetica — it’s not Arial, which has a capital ‘G’ that doesn’t have a “downstroke” — the sort of ‘goatee’ structure where the vertical line at the right of the letter doesn’t stop where it connects but rather keeps going instead. (Thank you, Wikipedia, for the Helvetica / Arial clue!)