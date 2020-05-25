Hacking The Road: Roundabouts

If you are from the US, you might be surprised at how prevalent roundabouts are in most of the world. Outside of Carmel, Indiana which has 125 roundabouts, these are pretty unusual in the United States though have been gaining in popularity over the past decade. It turns out, that while a modern roundabout is safer and more efficient than other intersection types, roundabouts got a bad rap early on and so the typical US driver still has a lot of anxiety when approaching one.
Prior to 1966, traffic circles were a spotty thing. In some cases, they were just big circular junctions. In others, the right-of-way rules were difficult to figure out or there were traffic lights and stop signs that did not lead to a better or safer driving experience.
Enter Frank Blackmore. In the UK, he introduced the “Priority Rule” which — simply — mandates that traffic entering a circle must give way to traffic already in the circle. Blackmore worked out that this method increases traffic flow by 10%. Although this kind of roundabout became law in the UK in 1966, the US was slow to adopt, primarily due to negative public opinion. In 2016, there were about 4,800 modern roundabouts in the U.S while France and the UK have roughly 55,000 combined.
So what are the virtues of the modern rounabout, and where did it come from? Let’s take a look.
Modern Style
The modern roundabout has several features that were lacking on most older rotary traffic junctions. We already mentioned the priority rule. But a modern roundabout also requires cars to turn to enter the roundabout. This forces cars to slow and makes the intersection safer.
A roundabout is cheaper over the long run. There are no traffic signals to maintain and there is no power required. A single-lane roundabout can handle over 20,000 vehicles a day. The two-lane version can handle at least 40,000. Because there is less stopping and waiting, emissions are reduced, and the circles are more fuel-efficient, too.
Provably Safer For Cars, Less So for Cyclists
But the real pay off is in safety. Studies show that modern roundabouts are safer than other kinds of intersections for both drivers and pedestrians. A US study shows 39% fewer vehicle collisions, 76% fewer injuries and 90% fewer serious injuries and fatalities when an intersection changes into a modern roundabout. A New Zealand study did show, however, that bicycle/automobile accidents were higher at traffic circles.
It is a bit intimidating when you have a lot of streets feeding one circle. The Place Charles de Gaulle surrounding the Arc de Triomphe which has 12 roads feeding it. What really gets confusing is when you have multiple circles going different directions. The video below shows Swindon’s “magic roundabout” that has seven circles together!
Hack PR
You might consider this a civil engineering hack, but really we think the real interesting thing here is more social engineering. Just because you develop something better doesn’t mean people will flock to it. The US still won’t budge on using the metric system. The Dvorak keyboard remains an oddity (though it’s benefits may have been overhyped). People still write checks and use FAX machines. We still resist traffic circles.
Perhaps what Blackmore failed to consider is that in addition to tests showing the efficiency and safety of the roundabout, he should have also turned in a public relations campaign to convince people about the benefits. If you have the next great idea that will change everything, maybe you’ll take the Blackmore lesson to heart.
Usually, traffic circles don’t have lights, and we do like traffic lights. Especially the old fashioned kind.
43 thoughts on “Hacking The Road: Roundabouts”
I once saw classic “cross” intersection retrofitted to roundabout by putting pole with roundabout sign in the middle of it. Cars then had to ride around that pole. French engineering.
A popular thing in my town of about 20,000 people is to pick a random intersection and slap a roundabout on it, offcentered in the direction that the city could get the cheapest land, so you end up with 3 streets right next to each other and the 4th on the opposite side. They also really like making them elongated for some reason.
We have 6 or so and only two aren’t super messed up, it’s a great example of how not to do it.
In France, if there are no roundabout signs then it is still a roundabout but the rules are different, traffic entering the roundabout has priority. Beware! The Charles de Gaulle roundabout (aka Etoile or Arc de Triomphe)is a case in point.
Giving priority to entering traffic sounds like a perfect recipe for a jammed roundabout.
(UK) We sometimes retrofit those junctions with a mini-roundabout. Usually it’s just painted in, and some folk will drive straight over them.
Sometimes it’s hard to tell, when the difference between going round or straight is only 1-2 feet.
two words
“Brittania Roundabout”
apparently it “works” better than a roundabout
Gepps Cross has traffic lights, 5 roads meeting, it “works”
Try negotiating “magic roundabouts”, daunting the first time but second nature after.
One example https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Magic_Roundabout_(Swindon)
The Swindon Roundabout is pure evil. The six extra roundabouts are completely unnecessary. As an American, I was lucky to have been driving in the UK and Ireland for a couple of weeks when I came across it. Otherwise I would have been completely caught out.
lol
try the Brittania roundabout at peak hour!
makes Gepps Cross look like heaven!
The other thing about roundabouts is, when I go to Europe from the UK, the roundabout goes the other way, its a real head blag!
Yes I found out that left side driving is mostly ok when coming from right way (due to explicit priority mostly) but it’s totally un-natural to take roundabout this way.
And lane switching in roundabout is quite different from france and uk: in france outer lane has always priority, in uk you must be on the external lane to quit the roundabout (and so you must exit when on the external lane).
For bike single lane roundabout are ok, but a real killer on dual lane, especially if you cycle as mandated (outermost way), it’ s a recipe for being clipped.
Applies the other way too. When living in mainland Europe I once flew to Scotland for a vacation. The moment I drove the rental car off the parking lot at Edinburgh airport I was faced with a cascade of roundabouts. Combined with the stick shift in the wrong hand and rear view mirrors on the wrong side my brain almost exploded.
It’s amazing and scary how much of driving a car is subconscious.
Americans can hardly comprehend simple road signage, so throwing a roundabout into someone’s life would just unleash mayhem. JK. Had a few of them back in Michigan, and people seemed to handle them alright. The real reason they’re rare is because we love sitting at traffic intersections, obviously. And besides, how else would we drag race from light to light?
In the UK, a huge amount of roundabouts have traffic lights. And when they break, traffic flows so much better….
The problem with roundabouts is that they only really work correctly if the flow of traffic through them is approximately equal from all incoming roads. Otherwise, traffic already on the roundabout can prevent incoming traffic from entering; this is the reason for some authorities placing traffic lights on the roundabouts, allowing for a “fairer” flow. Generally they are only switched on at peak times, when queues build up.
I know this because I live in Swindon, home of the Magic Roundabout pictured above. The Magic Roundabout actually works very well for it’s size, partly because a) people who know it know that there is more than one path to get where you’re heading, and b) people who don’t know it tend to drive very carefully through it. (Note that the Magic doesn’t need traffic lights, partly I think due to point “a)” above.)
American drivers are too dumb to handle roundabouts and 9 out of 10 will stop whether there is a car approaching on not. They don’t even have sense enough to stay out of the left-most lane on the freeway (the “fast” lane) and you often find the slowest drivers blocking traffic there. Doh! And for some reason, if someone is stopped at the side of the road, 95% of drivers have to slow down to take a look, creating huge traffic backups.
You may be thinking I’m wound a bit too tightly to be driving in the US, and you’re right.
We have more then 70 rundabouts in the small city I live in, here they use them too often instead of building better roads.
They built a new road to route the traffic around town for a better flow, and then proceedeed to make roundabouts in every intersection, instead of makeing on/offramps, so the traffic flow is really poor, especially in the 9 morhts of iceey roads, where all traffic around town needs to almost stop enery halfmile.
All very nice, but my local UK council seems to have a habit of installing traffic lights on perfectly good, previously free-flowing roundabouts, which completely defeats the idea of a roundabout in the first place! To add insult to injury, quite often after some time has elapsed, they then announce plans to do something about the ever-growing congestion at one or more of the “improved” modified roundabouts – congestion that THEY caused in the first place with their crackpot, money-wasting schemes, which should be filed in the same category (marked “L” for “ludicrous) as so-called smart motorways with no emergency hard shoulder. The road planning folk certainly do work in mysterious ways.
Multiple lane ones can be scary to get out of if you are trying to cross lanes to exit while watching cars in curves.
“A roundabout without an exit is … Nascar”
Nice one :D
Don’t know what these roundabouts are you speak of, but Boston has plenty of rotaries as the roads were apparently laid out by cows (or so the story goes).
>90% fewer serious injuries and fatalities when an intersection changes into a modern roundabout
That’s simply because you can’t speed through a roundabout. That doesn’t mean people won’t try – that’s the remaining 10%.
The only annoying bit about roundabouts is the fact that you can never get a green wave. Especially at night time with modern smart traffic lights, it’s common to be just able to drive long stretches of road without stopping. When every intersection is replaced with roundabouts, the whole thing becomes a slalom course that slows you down and forces you to brake and accelerate for no reason.
“Serves you right, you selfish planet-destroying capitalist”, you might mutter righteously, until you remember that the ambulance service, the police and the fire department are slowed down as well, and large transports won’t fit through roundabouts so the goods have to be unloaded at distribution centers further away and brought in by multiple smaller trucks, so you burn more diesel to have food in the store.
“In 2016, there were about 4,800 modern roundabouts in the U.S while France and the UK have roughly 55,000 combined.”
Got a source for that?
55 thousand roundabouts is a lot.
Sweden for an example has about 2.7 thousand roundabouts.
France is a fairly large country and the UK builds a lot of roundabouts. (Though, Manchester and Glasgow are fairly devoid of them compared to many other cities of similar size oddly enough…) But I wouldn’t suspect that these two countries manages to have a combined 20 times more roundabouts in only twice the area compared to Sweden. (Though, the northern half of Sweden is a bit less dense when it comes to roundabouts, mainly due to a lower population density, so lets say 20 times more roundabouts in 4 times the area.)
But still 55 thousand roundabouts sounds like someone hasn’t actually counted them and just thrown out a wild guess based on gut feeling or looking at an edge case and calling that the norm. (Like most sources on the internet, and why I settled down and started counting them manually…. Not to mention that not all “circular junctions” are roundabouts.)
Sweden is 9 million, France and UK are 130-140 million people combined. Of course they have more roundabouts, because they have proportionally more cars and more roads. From that alone you’d expect 15 times more.
Sweden currently has a population of 10.3 million.
The UK has 67.8 million and France has 67 million, for a total of 134.7 million.
Though, the UK is fun to count roundabouts in, since a lot of their circular roads doesn’t follow the more international definition of a roundabout. (Most countries considers a roundabout as a circular road where any traffic entering the road must give way to the traffic already in the roundabout. Ie, the circular road itself should never give way to oncoming traffic, nor be subject to traffic lights.)
This means that a lot of “roundabouts” in the UK doesn’t even fall in line with how a roundabout is defined in a lot of other countries. (And we can’t really cherry pick definitions for each individual country when comparing them to each other. Since then one isn’t actually talking about the same thing. Ie, we should follow what most countries do agree on.)
France has a sh*tload of roads, much more than UK, especially in the countryside: 1,091,075 km vs 422,100 km
The vast majority of those country side roads have no roundabouts nor circular junctions.
And most of the roads in the larger cities like Paris, follows a grid pattern, intersected by a few larger avenues, these avenues then do typically connect with each other in a handful of large roundabouts.
There other cities do have a bunch of roundabouts, but nothing too impressive.
Though, at the same time, I am not saying that Sweden has more roundabouts.
Just that 55 thousand roundabouts for the UK + France is likely too high compared to what the actual number is.
One can more reasonably expect them to have around 20-30 thousand roundabouts. (If it weren’t for some technicalities with the UK turning roundabouts into strange junctions…)
Nearly every village has one. Not to say about small cities. They often put some kind of “decoration” in the middle, to deter drivers tempted to go straight, and force them to slow down.
I have looked at hundreds of villages in both the UK and France.
Exceptionally few has one.
Most smaller cities has non, some have a handful of them, but most have non.
Like some sources on the internet claims that France has half the world’s roundabouts. (BS I say.)
Other sources claims that they have 60K+ roundabouts. (And some other sources state 30K.)
While Spain apparently has 36000, the UK “has” 32000, and Italy has some 31000 of them somewhere…
Where are all these roundabouts hiding? They sure aren’t on any maps I can find.
For an example, I have counted some 2700 roundabouts in Sweden, and I literally can’t find any more. Yet, sources on the internet claims that Sweden has another 1100 of them. Where? I have systematically gone through every single town in the whole country, every road, every intersection.
But apparently, there is 1100 more of them, likely in the 4th dimension.
Though, some sources claim that Germany has 18K roundabouts, that seems like a somewhat logical figure for the size of the country, and given its population density. (but if you actually go and count them. Then no, there isn’t that many.)
It feels like the whole thing with “The average person swallows 8 spiders in their sleep per year.”
But with an added on, “and it increases by x every year”. (There is a good video on youtube called “the eight spiders” that goes to the bottom of that myth.)
50k might be France alone: https://www.lefigaro.fr/social/2017/12/28/20011-20171228ARTFIG00005-la-france-indetronable-championne-du-monde-des-ronds-points.php
The new thing here are roundabouts but they are more diamond shaped than round. These work pretty well when you have a busy high speed road intersecting with a less used lower speed road. The more used road gets the long ends of the diamond and it is more of a swerve to continue on the road, the less used road has the more aggressive turn to enter the thing. I suspect that 4 way stops are safer than roundabouts but a lot less efficient. In the case of the diamond shaped ones, I am not sure they are much better than stop signs on the less used road, except for when the heavy use road does not have cars on it.
That’s a pretty dumb take. You know what “give way” means, right? You don’t need to stop or even slow down at a roundabout with nobody in it. And surely you’re not going to try and tell me you’ve never been round a roundabout built for heavy vehicles? They’re just a little wider than usual, often with a section of the roundabout circle left traversable but marked for use by unwieldy vehicles only.
I suppose I’m fortunate enough to live in a place where people actually get out of the way of emergency vehicles, I’ve heard that’s less common in places with fewer roundabouts :)
Yes, roundabouts can be built to support larger vehicles. Though the slowing down part is generally recommended since more stuff can hide in one’s blind spot than one can imagine at times.
Though, a well designed roundabout ensures that one doesn’t need to slow down much at all. And also get a sufficiently good view of any traffic in the roundabout to be able to safely stop. Though, there is also a lot of poorly designed roundabouts in the world…
Then in some places in the world, tossing stones at emergency vehicles that arrives too late is a somewhat expected response. Not to mention blocking access for said vehicles, since clearly they shouldn’t get to pass… (Now, I wish I were ironic here….)
I’d like to see you take a typical roundabout at 40 mph, or faster for emergency vehicles.
You can design a roundabout so that you don’t need to slow down, but it takes space and costs money so they tend to make them too small. There’s also the ideological pressure against cars in general, which means it’s an easy sell to pepper the place full of tight roundabouts in the name of “safety”.
Most roundabouts around here, you have to almost stop to go around, and you can’t go half a mile before you hit the next one.They’ve filled downtown, the neighborhoods and their connecting roads with them – quite deliberately to inconvenience drivers – because they want to push the traffic onto the artery roads which are getting more and more congested by the day. Boon to the construction companies as well; they’re now building more lanes to deal with it.
Translation: rich city hippies don’t want the poor working class people driving in and out of their city. They don’t own cars, so nobody should. If they could, they would ban cars entirely, but then you couldn’t get Uber…
Most of the roundabouts I’m talking about are built exactly like this:
https://image.shutterstock.com/image-photo/image-450w-356999459.jpg
No sweeping curves – the road into the intersection connects radially without a separator, so you have to nearly stop to take the turn. These are peppered on every intersection where there used to be long stretches of road going through multiple neighborhoods, where you used to be able to drive straight through all green lights when there was less cross-traffic. Now if you want to go fast, it’s like Formula 1 at Monza.
I used to live in Reading in the UK — pronounced ‘redding’ — and while it’s not the roundabout capital of the UK (that’s Basingstoke) it certainly tries hard.
Roundabouts work really well, as they’re largely self-regulating, but have severe limitations. The first limitation is that the traffic must be equally balanced on all feeder roads, or you end up with starvation: imagine a three-road roundabout where most traffic travels A->B or B->A. Getting from C to A or B is very difficult because there’s always traffic coming on the roundabout and you never have right of way. You typically have to wait for someone to go A->C or B->C, which blocks the flow and gives you a gap to enter.
The second limitation is that if you overfeed them they stall and block in all directions, leading to a very frustrating experience. The usual resolution is for the local council to put lights on them, which defeats the entire purpose of having a roundabout in the first place. You can sometimes help by putting bypass roads so that traffic which is leaving on the first exit doesn’t have to enter the roundabout at all, but usually at that point you need to give up and redesign the crossing. Of course, the councils hardly ever do and keep trying to patch around the problem, leading to this sort of thing: https://www.google.co.uk/maps/@51.4363465,-0.8979951,343m/data=!3m1!1e3 Yes, that’s a road straight across the middle of the roundabout. It’s all regulated by an incomprehensible set of lights.
In a lot of countries, the definition of a roundabout is that it is a circular road where all incoming traffic must give way to the traffic already on the roundabout. This means that if a circular intersection is controlled by traffic lights, then it isn’t a roundabout by definition.
Though, a lot of issues on roundabouts can be solved by offering a turn right lane. (or left for those driving on the left side of the road.)
If one wants to build a road through a roundabout, then it is generally advised to elevate the roundabout, and dig a tunnel going under it for the straight connection. Or elevate the straight connection. (depending on what is more suitable for the area.)
Putting up traffic lights for controlling a roundabout is a very poor solution, and should generally only be used in areas where control is of need. (For an example if one has a rail crossing, or heavy use of emergency vehicles like if the roundabout is next to a fire department.)
Though, the worst type of roundabout is those that has a sloped access ramp, so that vehicles wanting to enter the roundabout not only have to judge the size of a gap, but also fight a literal uphill battle…. (A good roundabout should have a fairly flat access, at least for the last 5-10 meters.)
I saw we should all crash into each other like God intended!
Thanks… I think I’ll walk.
They sure take up much more land than a simple four/five way stop :) . And the center area can’t be used for anything useful. We got our first one west of town, getting off the interstate, into a round-a-bout. Works ok I guess. But then the old way worked fine too.
They work in India :)
Roundabouts are pretty common in Brazil, and work pretty well. Have never seen a bad implementation of it around here.