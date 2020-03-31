Perhaps August Dvorak Is More Your Type

One of the strangest things about human nature is our tendency toward inertia. We take so much uncontrollable change in stride, but when our man-made constructs stop making sense, we’re suddenly stuck in our ways — for instance, the way we measure things in the US, or define daytime throughout the year. Inertia seems to be the only explanation for continuing to do things the old way, even when new and scientifically superior ways come along. But this isn’t about the metric system — it’s about something much more personal. If you use a keyboard with any degree of regularity, this affects you physically.
Many, many people are content to live their entire lives typing on QWERTY keyboards. They never give a thought to the unfortunate layout choices of common letters, nor do they pick up even a whisper of the heated debates about the effectiveness of QWERTY vs. other layouts. We would bet that most of our readers have at least heard of the Dvorak layout, and assume that a decent percentage of you have converted to it.
Hardly anyone in the history of typewriting has cared so much about subverting QWERTY as August Dvorak. Once he began to study the the QWERTY layout and all its associated problems, he devoted the rest of his life to the plight of the typist. Although the Dvorak keyboard layout never gained widespread adoption, plenty of people swear by it, and it continues to inspire more finger-friendly layouts to this day.
Composer of Comfort
August Dvorak was born May 5th, 1894 in Glencoe, Minnesota. He served in the US Navy as a submarine skipper in WWII, and is believed to be a distant cousin of the Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Not much has been published about his early life, but Dvorak wound up working as an educational psychologist and professor of the University of Washington in Seattle, and this is where his story really begins.
Dvorak’s interest in keyboards and typing was struck when he advised a student named Gertrude Ford with her master’s thesis on the subject of typing errors. Touch typing was only a few decades old at this point, but the QWERTY layout had already taken a firm hold on the industry.
As Dvorak studied Ford’s thesis, he began to believe that the QWERTY layout was to blame for most typing errors, and was inspired to lead a tireless crusade to supplant it with a layout that served the typist and not the typewriter. His brother-in-law and fellow college professor, William Dealey, joined him on this quest from the beginning.
AOEUIDHTNS
Dvorak and Dealey put a great deal of effort into analyzing every aspect of typing, studying everything from frequently-used letter combinations of English to human hand physiology. In 1914, Dealey saw a demonstration given by Frank and Lillian Gilbreth, who were using slow-motion film techniques to study industrial processes and worker fatigue. He told Dvorak what he’d seen, and they adopted a similar method to study the minute and complex movements of typists.
In 1936, after two decades of work, Dvorak and Dealey debuted a new layout designed to overcome all of QWERTY’s debilitating detriments. Whereas QWERTY places heavy use on the left hand and forces fingers outside the home row over 60% of the time, the Dvorak layout favors hand alternation and keeping the fingers working at home as much as possible. In this new arrangement, the number of words that can be typed without leaving the home row increased by a few thousandfold. Dvorak and Dealey along with Gertrude Ford and Nellie Merrick published all of their psychological and physiological findings about typing in the now out-of-print Typewriting Behavior (1936).
Haters Gonna Hate
At first, it seemed as though the Dvorak-Dealey simplified layout had half a chance of supplanting QWERTY. Dvorak found that students who had never learned to touch type could pick up Dvorak in one-third the time it took to learn QWERTY.
Dvorak entered his typists into contests, and they consistently out-typed the QWERTYists by a long shot. It got so bad that within a few years, Dvorak typists were banned outright from competing. This decision was overturned not long after, but the resentment remained. QWERTY typists were so unnerved by the speed of the Dvorak typists that Dvorak typewriters were sabotaged, and he had to hire security guards to protect them.
The QWERTY is Too Strong
Although there were likely many factors at play, the simple fact is that by the time Dvorak patented his layout, Remington & Sons had cornered the market on typewriters. Even so, Dvorak released his keyboard during the Depression, and hardly anyone could afford to buy a new typewriter just because there was some hot new layout.
Although Dvorak typewriters were never mass-produced, they almost made waves thanks to the US Navy. Faced with a shortage of trained typists during WWII, they experimented with retraining QWERTY typists on Dvorak and found a significant increase in speed. They allegedly ordered thousands of Dvorak typewriters, but were vetoed by the Treasury department because of QWERTY inertia.
August Dvorak went on to make one-handed keyboards with layouts for both the left and right hand. In 1975, he died a bitter man, never understanding why the public would continue to shrug their overworked shoulders and keep using QWERTY keyboards. He might have been pleased to know that the Dvorak layout eventually became an ANSI standard and comes installed on most systems, but dismayed to find the general population still considers it a fringe layout.
I’m tired of trying to do something worthwhile for the human race. They simply don’t want to change!
19 thoughts on “Perhaps August Dvorak Is More Your Type”
I have been well aware of the built-in, purposeful inefficiency of the QWERTY keyboard. However, after close to 60 years experience as a touch-typist, I’m not interested in retraining my muscle-memory; way too much effort for so little gain…
I’ve seriously considered switching over to Dvorak but for most of my work my brain is slower than my typing.
It doesn’t seem worth it.
Laptops don’t have Dvorak. I could modify one, but then nobody else could use it, and my chances of learning to type without actually being able to see the correct letters are pretty low, since I don’t have months to dedicate to the project.
I don’t use Dvorak for the same reason I don’t use Vim. It’s a questionable increase in overall productivity, with a large up front time cost.
Still a great article for historical interest though. I didn’t know most of this stuff before.
>Laptops don’t have Dvorak.
I can’t speak for Apple macOS, but Windows and Linux laptops have Dvorak built in for many many years now. Maybe you haven’t looked in the keyboard input settings?
>I could modify one, but then nobody else could use it
On Windows and GNOME3, you simply have to hit Win+Space to flip the between QWERTY and Dvorak.
I love it how the army of little goblins come out of my laptop and erase all the lettering on the keys and quickly paint on the new letters.
After all the parent post was about the physical print on the keys. And even mentioned that you can do the software layout change, but that does not help you learning the other layout.
If you can’t memorise a few letters and their positions you’d probably be better off with a wax tablet and stylus.
Think twice about learning Dvorak if you work on multiple platforms. I never learned to properly touch-type growing up. I tried to learn later but it was hard to break the habit of peaking at the keyboard, and falling back to old habits when I was in a hurry. I figured I’d rectify it by learning a new layout. It worked. I type fast as lightening these days. However…
I’m a developer and spend a lot of time remoting into other environments. Tons of remote access software doesn’t respect your keyboard layout. Same problem when you’re working on something other than your personal machine. However, my qwerty skills have heavily atrophied.
In the end, I can type lightening fast on my own devices, but I type like a grandpa on anything else.
I’ll just leave this here:
“The paper by Messrs Liebowitz and Margolis shows, in the first place, that the first evidence supporting claims of Dvorak’s superiority was extremely thin. The main study was carried out by the United States Navy in 1944 (doubtless a time when every second counted in the typing pools). The speed of 14 typists retrained on Dvorak was compared with the speed of 18 given supplementary training on QWERTY. The Dvorak typists did better—but it is impossible to say from the official report whether the experiment was properly controlled. There are a variety of oddities and possible biases: all of them, it so happens, seeming to favour Dvorak.
But then it turns out—something else the report forgot to mention—that the experiments were conducted by one Lieutenant-Commander August Dvorak, the navy’s top time-and-motion man, and owner of the Dvorak layout patent.”
https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/1999/04/01/the-qwerty-myth
I learned the Dvorak layout once upon a time. It was a really cool exercise having to fight my muscle-memory of QWERTY. I then used Dvorak for a year or more, but ultimately stopped because it became too frustrating to pick up someone else’s machine or otherwise use a different computer and have to between the two layouts.
I learned to type in US layout (QWERTY), but we use a national layout around here for a long time. I can switch between the two without too much problem. Sometimes I travel for a good amount of time and use other PCs or my notebook with the other layout, but when I get home, sit at my desktop and use my good mechanical US keyboard it’s a damn good sensation and relief. I still refuse to switch completely to the national layout. In my last job I bought a US keyboard and used it there.
That remembers me a joke we did to a friend: we switched the key caps of the B and V letters, and also changed the windows registry to swap the keycodes, so when he pressed the B, a ‘b’ letter appeared in the screen, and the same with the V, but both were physically swapped (I think that in Spain this joke is more fun than in the USA).
Unfortunately, although at the beginning he had some trouble, in only an evening he got used to it, and in fact he didn’t notice the change until we pointed it out :-O Amazingly enough, he was swapping from the desktop computer (which had the key caps swapped) and his laptop (which had a normal keyboard) without problem.
Rather amazing that he didn’t notice if he even switched between two different computers.
Or maybe he just shrugged his shoulders thinking, “laptops tends to toss around all the other keys, so why not the letters too.”
There is a couple of reasons I haven’t switched to Dvorak, and likely never will. (unless it is suddenly the only reasonably priced keyboard on the market…)
One reason is that Dvorak is optimized for English, only, it’s advantages over QWERTY falls flat on its face when switching to another language. Since I also write a fair bit in Swedish, a language optimized keyboard like Dvorak looses some of its appeal.
Not to mention that Swedish Dvorak variants aren’t more than the original Dvorak layout, but with Å, Ä and Ö squeezed in arbitrarily in one corner or the other… And no, I don’t want a Swedish optimized Dvorak either, since then English is suddenly the problem.
QWERTY isn’t really optimized for Swedish either…. Nor is it optimized for English, or any language.
(QWERTY is partly optimized so that the typing arms in an old type writer doesn’t collide with each other and get jammed.)
But since I can already type on a QWERTY keyboard faster than I am able to think up adequate sentences to write, something that makes the argument for “more speed” rather irrelevant. Honestly, I could have use any layout, but QWERTY is the one that is most easily obtained, and the one I am already almost innately familiar with.
In my own situation, yes, I could switch to Dvorak and type a bit faster in English. (And likely a bit slower in Swedish.)
Though, it will take time to learn and getting fast again with a new layout. That will be a lot of time to invest to get back to where I practically already is. Is it a worth while investment?
Simple answer, No… That isn’t an interesting investment.
Because the main reason I don’t use Dvorak is because I don’t need to write faster.
I don’t work with copying texts, or writing news articles littered with spelling mistakes.
When I write, I prioritize writing quality, and a higher typing speed won’t give you that. One needs time to formalize good sentences and explanations in one’s head for one to write with quality. This is regardless if one writes code, novels, technical explanations or just a boring old business related email.
Don’t let your fingers outrun your thoughts.
I just feel that I should point out that the qwerty layout was designed by Dvorak for Remington. It’s purpose was to even out the typing rhythm and prevent the hammers on the typewriter from sticking. Later Remington added springs to aid hammer return and Dvorak immediately suggested a new layout, but by that time Remington had shipped over 1 million typewriters and told him they weren’t going to change the layout now.
It was invented in 1868 by Christopher Sholes, so I doubt Dvorak’s involvment.
Also, the sticking type bar explanation is regarded as a myth. If you examine the type basket on a typewriter there is come merit to the myth but it isn’t convincing as some letter combinations would be better separated further and the choices made wouldn’t be entirely optimal (that and the Sholes machine looked nothing like a modern typewriter, IIRC).
Inertia is a good word for it. I haven’t adopted or tried to adopt a Dvorak layout simply because one of those mystical beasts has never been seen in my vicinity. I have thought about it since the early ’80s. I have looked into them once or twice over the years but the cost, as mentioned previously, is prohibitive. Also as mentioned: every where else I go there is going to be a “qwerty” keyboard.
I would tend to agree that a Dvorak keyboard is meaningless to languages outside of English. It would seem that every language group would need a keyboard optimized to their language structure. It would seem obvious that if you keep the most frequently used letters together and around the center of the keyboard, then working out to the least frequently used characters you would end up with a more efficient layout. You should also take into account accent marks.
Taking a keyboard that was essentially designed for us in the USA and trying to make it work for another language by sprinkling language unique features around where you can find room for them seems a disservice to those language writers. And for those multi-lingual users I imagine a comfortable keyboard is hard to find/design.
Yes, making a multi lingual keyboard is a pain to be fair.
Not to mention that it will get rather unique, since the languages one group of people knows doesn’t need to be remotely the same as another group in the same city/country/region.
And running about with a mostly custom keyboard is rarely useful. Though, with enough difference between the languages, a custom keyboard can be the most efficient solution, especially if one uses more than just two languages.
Qwerty on the other hand has the advantage that it is used in the vast majority of the whole world. So regardless of where one goes, one will find a qwerty-ish keyboard. Sometimes with a couple of extra letters tossed in, other times with Y and Z switched, among other local variants. But 90% of the keys tends to be identical. (Though, there is the non latin keyboards, but they tend to have the qwert legend on them too, one just needs to switch the keyboard settings.)
Switching to Dvorak kinda only makes sense if one almost exclusively uses English.