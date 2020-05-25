Herbs are a great way to spice up any dish. Often they don’t need much, meaning that it’s possible to grow a useful amount in a fairly compact area. [Sunyecz22] wanted to do just that, so built a convenient indoor herb garden, giving it some smarts along the way.
The project is built around an Arduino Mega, a venerable stalwart of the scene that comes in handy on projects requiring plenty of digital I/O. It’s paired with four soil moisture sensors, one per planter pot to keep an eye on water levels. The system also controls LEDs which provide light based on the time of day to help the herbs grow. Finally, a tidy 3D printed enclosure gives the project a neat, finished look.
It’s a build that’s a straightforward way to get into automatic plant maintenance, and leaves plenty of scope for future work. With the capable Arduino Mega on hand, it would be a cinch to upgrade to automatic watering down the track. We’ve seen similar builds before, too. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Herb Garden Is Smarter Than The Average… Garden”
Things I have learnt give plenty of space for the plant to grow.
– 1 seed per container as each of them can grow up to take up the whole container. Seeds are not friends with each other as they are competing for the same soil, moisture and space to grow.
– plenty of vertical space too. It doesn’t seem high enough in the picture. Some of my spices can easily use 2-3 feet.
Brilliant. Also, it looks like the herb gardens from the video game “No Man’s Sky”.