Gardening is a rewarding endeavour, and easily automated for the maker with a green thumb. With simplicity at its focus, Hackaday.io user [MEGA DAS] has whipped up a automated planter to provide the things plants crave: water, air, and light.
[MEGA DAS] is using a TE215 moisture sensor to keep an eye on how thirsty the plant may be, a DHT11 temperature and humidity sensor to check the airflow around the plant, and a BH1750FVI light sensor for its obvious purpose. To deliver on these needs, a 12V DC water pump and a small reservoir will keep things right as rain, a pair of 12V DC fans mimic a gentle breeze, and a row of white LEDs supplement natural light when required.
The custom board is an Arduino Nano platform, with an ESP01 to enable WiFi capacity and a Bluetooth module to monitor the plant’s status while at home or away. Voltage regulators, MOSFETs, resistors, capacitors, fuses — can’t be too careful — screw header connectors, and a few other assorted parts round out the circuit. The planter is made of laser cut pieces with plenty of space to mount the various components and hide away the rest. You can check out [MEGA DAS]’ tutorial video after the break!
[MEGA DAS] has made his Arduino code and phone app available to download for anyone else wanting to build their own. Once assembled, he can ensure his plant is well taken care of wherever he is with a few taps on his phone. Not too shabby for a seven day build.
For those preferring gardening outdoors, here’s a hack to jump-start the germinating process of your seeds. Even if you call the concrete jungle your home, that doesn’t mean you can’t have your own robot farm and automated compost bin on hand too!
5 thoughts on “An Indoor Garden? That’s Arduino-licious”
Now, this is my kind of hack! I guess I should get over my perfectionism and post my garden projects. I have a cabinet full of stuff I was going to turn into an aquaponics salad garden, I’m a bit more inspired to knock that project out now
This is neat and pretty well executed.
Except the lights. Thats not near enough light for most anything that requires more than very low light. There’s maybe 5 W of LEDs that are way too far away.
For reference, at noon you might get around around 1kW/sq m. So for his maybe 0.25 sq m you would want something much closer to 200 W than 5 W and you would also need them much closer as light intensity drops off as the inverse of the square of the distance.
Again, I think this is neat but I just think its so unfortunate to put all that effort into sensing, the enclosure, and watering while almost completely diregarding the light intensity needed for proper plant growth.
W and kW aren’t useful in this context, far better is lumen, candle power, or best mols & PAR measurements. Mols & PAR are really nerding out but for a salad a month, not imo worth the effort.
Hard to tell on my phone’s screen, but that looks like a cyclamen, which won’t hold its petals if it gets too much light.
I don’t get why the light sensor is there. You know when the lights are on, you know their output, this sensor seems completely unnecessary.
Fine if you want to play with a new sensor but it doesn’t give you any new information.