Hackaday Podcast 073: Betrayal By Clipboard, Scratching 4K, Flaming Solder Joints, And Electric Paper

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams review a great week in the hacking world. There’s an incredible 4k projector build that started from a broken cellphone, a hand-cranked player (MIDI) piano, and a woeful story of clipboard vulnerabilities found in numerous browsers and browser-based apps. Plus you’ll love the field-ready solder splice that works like a strike-on box match (reminiscent of using thermite to weld railroad rail) and we spend some time marveling at the problem of finding power cuts on massive grid systems.
Episode 073 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Developing Android Apps with Kotlin
- Mike was working on an android app during time off last week
- What’s The Deal With Snap Packages?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Less Rock, More Roll: A MIDI Barrel Piano
- VGA Framegrabber Built From Scratch
- Strike A Solder Joint Behind Enemy Lines
- A True 4K Projector From Scrap eBay Components
- Message In A Bottle: Bicycle Trailer On A Mission
- Copy And Paste Deemed Insecure
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Hands On With A Batteryless E-Paper Display
- Ask Hackaday: Is Our Power Grid Smart Enough To Know When There’s No Power?