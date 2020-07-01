Why Are Digital Cameras Still Boring?

In the matter of technological advancement, we are as a species, mostly insatiable. The latest toy, the fastest silicon, the largest storage, the list goes on. Take digital cameras as an example, what was your first one? Mine was a Casio QV200 in about 1997, I still have it somewhere though I can’t immediately lay my hands on it, and it could hold a what was for its time a whopping 64 VGA-resolution pictures in its 4Mb of onboard memory.
It’s a shock to realise that nearly a quarter century has passed since then, and its fixed-focus 640×480 camera module with a UV-sensitive CMOS sensor that gave everything a slight blue tint would not even grace the cheapest of feature phones in 2020. Every aspect of a digital camera has improved beyond measure since the first models in the 1980s and early 1990s that started to resemble what we’d know today as a standalone digital camera, they have near-limitless storage, excellent lenses, huge and faithfully-reproducing sensors, and broadcast-quality video capability.
But how playful have camera manufacturers been with the form factor? We see reporters in sci-fi movies toting cameras that look nothing like their film-based ancestors. What do our real-life digital cameras have on offer as far as creative body design goes?
When Photographic Companies Didn’t Drive The Digital Camera Market
Every aspect of a digital camera has improved, that is, except one. When mass-market digital cameras came out, their designers experimented with the form factor of a camera. The Casio was an example, instead of being a brick with a lens sticking out of its middle it put the camera in a rotating turret on one of its ends. For the first time it was possible to take a picture from an angle other than with your face up to the viewfinder.
Other manufacturers took similar departures from the norm, just to note a few examples Apple’s 1994 QuickTake 100 had a form factor about the size of a paperback book with lens and viewfinder at opposite ends, Nikon’s 1996 Coolpix 100 had a vertical form factor that concealed a PCMCIA card for retrieving photos, and a series of Ricoh cameras through the ’90s had a candy-bar format reminiscent of 110 cartridge film cameras but with a flip-up LCD on top.
Product designers were given free reign to reinvent the camera after it had remained essentially unchanged for decades since the widespread adoption of 35mm film, and the result was an explosion of interesting new devices. Some of them were maybe a little avant garde, but among them were a few that genuinely did make the job of taking a photograph that little bit easier.
By the 2000s this era of creativity stuttered to a halt, and digital cameras retreated to being updated facsimiles of their 35mm ancestors, but with LCD screens. Compact cameras lost their viewfinders and were a bit slimmer than their film ancestors, an entirely new genre of not-quite-an-SLR bridge camera appeared that yet again looked as though it might have a 35mm canister somewhere, and DSLRs were replicas of their film predecessors, but bulging and overweight as if on steroids and festooned with buttons. Now compact cameras are all but dead in the face of mobile phones, and bridge cameras have given way to mirrorless cameras that look for all the world like a 35mm rangefinder. Dare I say it, cameras are a little bit boring.
Your Parents Didn’t Want Anything Exciting
So, what went wrong? The answer lies with who was making cameras in the 1990s, and who was buying them. On the whole your parents didn’t have a digital camera, instead they were the preserve of the early adopter. Probably quite a few of you who went on to become Hackaday readers, in fact. And the other side of the coin was that they were being manufactured by electronics companies rather than the photographic brands from whom we might have traditionally bought a camera. Companies who brought the product design experience of making computer peripherals to the table rather than the entrenched idea of how a camera should look.
Customers like us wanted something visibly high-tech and manufacturers were ready to break the mould. It was the perfect recipe for some exciting products. By comparison in the 2000s, your parents bought their first digital camera, and they probably did it from a brand they trusted because they already owned a film camera with the same logo. Their innate conservatism brought to the fore the replicas of 35mm form factors as something safe, and as a result here we are in 2020 when my camera looks like one made in the 1950s.
All is not lost however. Digital cameras replaced flat, rectangular images made from film with flat, rectangular images made from a digital sensor. But a new generation of cameras is exploring past that paradigm. Here you can see the form factor for a 360 degree camera that stitches together the captured image from two different hemispheric lenses. And all signs point to 3D cameras peeking over the horizon. Surely these form factors will be used to echo how much their features stand apart from what came before, following in the footsteps of action cameras that set them selves apart by flaunting their robust, almost indestructible nature.
And for those with a personal interest in pushing the boundaries of camera form factors, it’s a great time to be a hardware hacker. Affordable components are available to enable the construction of almost anything. Given a camera module and a small computer we can step in and produce the camera we want, rather than the one our parents want. I put this to the test, picking up a Raspberry Pi HQ camera module, and a C-mount lens. It may not be the match of a truly high-end model, but it’s a decent enough combination that opens up limitless possibilities for the experimenter.
The Future Of Camera Form Factors In Your Hands
In a way the form factor I arrived at is a bit conservative, being a pistol grip design with a nod towards 8mm cine cameras and more recently the FLIR thermal cameras. But it’s an illustrative piece to demonstrate the ease of creating a usable camera with these components.
Some work in OpenSCAD produced a simple triangular chassis with a front mounting for the camera module and a sloping face to which a Raspberry Pi case with display can be attached using Velcro strips. There are tapered locating points for a handle on both sides and the bottom to which handles or other mountings can be attached. The pistol grip is probably oversized as it’s designed to hold two 18650 cells in holders, but it could easily be replaced by a side grip, a GoPro-style accessory clip, or anything else that the imagination could come up with. Find all the files in my GitHub repository. On the software side, given time I could surely come up with a beautiful interface, but for now I’m running [silvanmelchior]’s web interface which I can load in a very slow web browser on an original single-core Pi model B+. In time I’ll look at ways to achieve a working preview without the Raspbian X bloat (If anyone can help me get the framebuffer version of Netsurf to compile and run instead of falling over on a Model B+, I’d be much obliged!), but for now the hardware has been the driving force.
In use, it’s an unexpected return to a bygone era of completely manual cameras. Even my old 1980s 35mm SLR had automatic light metering and a prismatic focusing aid, by contrast this is photography entirely by the seat of one’s pants for someone used to an autofocusing mirrorless camera. But a little more work on the aperture and focus is soon a part of the flow, and I can take decent quality photographs with it. The final result is definitely on the functional side, but I like to think I’ve avoided producing the Homer of cameras.
The days of delightfully wacky digital camera form factors may now be far behind us then, but I hope I’ve shown that even if the camera manufacturers no longer have the courage to break any moulds then the hacker community can still have fun in this arena. We’ve finally reached the point of having affordable high-quality camera components at our disposal, so it’s time to get creative. How are you going to re-interpret the camera, please share it with us!
25 thoughts on “Why Are Digital Cameras Still Boring?”
challenge accepted! Although form factor only needs to change if that improves anything. It’s not a goal in itself imho
“Customers like us wanted something visibly high-tech and manufacturers were ready to break the mould.”
I’m a bit confused here. Do you think there are no longer people who want cameras that look like standard cameras? Or do you think that no one 30 years ago wanted the crazy sci-fi looking camera? I assume you neither of these statements are true and while you may believe that the ratio is flipping I see little evidence of this. I’ve seen almost no high end photography being taken by oddball cameras in fact with the advent of smartphones all I see is really high end expensive name brand cameras or phones, there is no cheap sony alternative (well there may be but I certainly don’t see adopters of them).
You point to the 360degree camera but this is an exception not the rule just as the Ricoh RDC was in 2000. Sure there are people interested in taking 360 photography but the majority are still grabbing the same old design. Sometimes conservatism is not out of hating all things new but just out of having a solid design that does what the customer wants and doing it well.
If there really was a huge market desperately wanting oddball designed cameras I assure you one of the big names would be taking a stab at it. The old phrase, if there’s money to be had.
In the 1990s the digital camera market was very small and dominated by early adopters who wanted stuff that looked new and different.
Now it’s a lot more mature, and the early adopters are no longer buying a digital camera to have something new.
it all has to do with ergonomics. don’t forget that photography evolved much earlier than 1995. I have quite a few weird film camera’s as well. take for example the samurai. half frame film and you hold it like a camcorder. didn’t catch on. the canon dial 35: spring loaded motor winder camera with automatic iris and 4 shutter speeds. very compact form. didn’t catch on. the Kodak Disc cameras. very flat and fitted in your pocket. didn’t catch on.
I could go on for a while and you probably saw quite a few weird camera’s in out collection at hack42. the fact is, camera’s need a certain form of ergonomics and being stable during the moment you take a shot is premium. holding a camera in two hands greatly improves stability: one hand under the lens, one on the body under a right angel.
when very small camcorders were en vogue in the early 2000’s I glued a camera mount to a smooth block of granite to aid in stability, as a one hand camera shakes all the time.
Oh. BTW, black magic makes some nice camera’s not following convetions
All of the digital cameras in this article are very poor. Every one of them shoots only distorted pictures. The images are squashed flat like a sheet of paper. Instead they should be designed to shoot images in stereoscopic 3-D, which is normal vision. Very few digital cameras are capable of the direct shooting of 3-D of moving subjects without lateral shifting of the camera or the subjects. The Fuji W3, no longer made, had this capability. But, it hardly was at a quality level that it should have been. People should be educated in the advantages of high quality digital cameras that normally shoot in stereoscopic 3-D, which is the only way that pictures should be made. Then they will begin to demand that manufacturers design and build all of their cameras that way.
Yeah because you really need to have 3-D high quality images of the packages on your porch to prove that amazon really did deliver them.
our Jen might not find that all that advantageous…
https://hackaday.com/2019/01/09/three-dimensions-what-does-that-really-mean/
the future form of the digital camera sadly is the cell phone.
optic nerve implant
B^)
I don’t think that will ever be properly true – at least while the trend for stupidly thin phones continues.
To actually capture a really good or artistic image you need proper lenses – phones try to cheat this with huge pixel counts and multiple cameras and lots of post-processing. But that can’t ever be perfect as none of the cameras will ever have been properly focused etc – can lead to some fun aberrations when elements are put in the wrong places when the post processing puts elements captured by one camera best in the wrong place because it doesn’t actually know the depth so is guessing at the parallax level experienced…
The form factor also counts against them – they are damn nearly impossible hold and take photos properly being not at all ergonomic for that task.
That said they are great multi-purpose tools that can take surprising good images under fairly common conditions, so I know I no longer carry small digital camera around (even if they have decent optical zooms and other features not found on a phone) as the pocket digital camera doesn’t have enough quality improvement in general to be worth the effort. I do however take my DSLR if I expect/intend to take photo, even though its old and has much lower pixel count than my phone. As it is comfortable to hold, easy to play with focus on, fits standard tripod mounts, works well in any light level and with the many lens options can get super pictures of details at all ranges (though i could use a new lens for both extremes or range and would like to upgrade to a newer ‘full frame’ sensor someday).
Unfortunately, it is well under way. Olympus just left the market, and look at the rate at which new camera models are being released compared to 5 or 10 years ago. Neither Point-and-shoots nor DSLRs are a growth market anymore.
the future form factor of digital camera is being invisible. Transparently integrated into other gadgets, be it phone, car, glasses.
Rather than something far out with some strange shape I would rather one that fits in my pocket easily. It should be usable by itself. But it should have some sort of standardized socket on it where a nice big lens can be clipped or screwed on for when I have a more demanding picture to take.
So just a slab with threads for a lens.
And.. since I already carry a slab which is my phone it might as well be part of that. Which is why any other camera I could own would be unlikely to see much use.
What would some futuristic looking space toy camera end up being good for? Probably sitting in some corner of my office collecting dust and taking up way too much space because strange shapes stack poorly.
perhaps you are the only one who wants a phone that needs a lens cap
You make a good point make a properly useful camera in a phone – I can even see it being possible with the new pi camera to do just that. Make a phone with enough bulk at one end to hide the lens cap area (though that is actually hard to do if you really want everything you expect of a phone from a computer). I can see the shape being cross-sectioned like a very thin sector of a circle – the camera mounted at 30 odd degrees to the screen face in the bulbous section probably with a trigger or two for zoom and shutter below it. So you hold it a bit like a trek phasor – can use the touchscreen for much of the setting up and have a shutter button and zoom in/out and perhaps focus adjust for the index and middle fingers. (I am aware you need to figure out how to powered focus and zoom for lens on the pi board as most if not all for that mount are dumb lens – not that I am bothered by manually doing it myself)
Its not like the phone being a few cm thick at one end actually makes much difference to pocketing it – it would still be thinner or at least comparable to the old Nokia bricks and early flip phones for example.
That’s, for sure, part of why the camera bodies haven’t changed much. Take any Canon DSLR body that has swappable lenses, and you can put any Canon lens on it. Take one from the 1970s (maybe earlier) and it will still fit the new DSLR bodies. If your target is high-end photographers who have already invested thousands (if not tens- and hundreds-) then you want something that is familiar and compatible with everything they already have.
I think of the cameras used in a scene in “2001: A Space Odyssey” they looked like pistols.
A rodeo photographer in the 1940’s – 1950’s had his camera mounted on a rifle stock.
And then there was that diplomat who was assassinated by a gun hidden in a camera…
Those give a different meaning to “point and shoot” cameras.
Now, if Sega had named their camera “Mario” instead of “Morio” they might have sold a few thousand more…
Morio is the photo credit. :)
Doh!
(blush)
Thanks!
I think you meant MB but Mb.
A pint of M&B? Don’t mind if I do.
Form follows function. (Unless of course you are an Architect With Vision, in which case you design gorgeous but useless buildings with horrible HVAC)
The 35mm camera format is the result of ~90+ years of design work and evolution. It has a lot going for it. Even some larger format (6×4.5 and 6×7) adopted the form factor. The release of the need for a viewfinder optically coupled to the lens/shutter mechanism is still relatively new to the concept.
That being said, one of my favorite digital camera hacks has to be the combination of a flatbed scanner to the back of an 8×10 landscape format camera.
Now if I can just afford a digital back for the 6×7….
The 35mm camera is an artifact of 35mm film. The constraints are the size of the film can, the size of the takeup reel and the exposed surface, and the requirement for a viewfinder. It is big and bulky and there is nothing to be done about it. All of the stuff you mention is just attempts to mitigate the bulk, which is gone in a digital camera, It has as much going for it as the design for a Model T Ford or an oil lamp.
The DSLR’s form factor may ape a 35 mm camera, but it also wouldn’t look particularly odd if it had evolved on its own: A rectangular section holds the optical sensor, a display screen, and main PCB, an extension in front to hold a cylindrical lens, a thicker area at one side that serves as both a grip and a battery, a mount at the top for an offset optical viewfinder and flash shoe, and a hard point at the bottom for tripod mounting.
Film cameras also existed in a huge array of form factors, but the SLR-type design won out as the choice of most serious photographers over other designs like the Kodak Brownie, the candy-bar 110s, or the fold-up Polaroids. This design had some restrictions for the 35 mm film canisters, but many of its form factor details where the result of winning out over many competing designs.