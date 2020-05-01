New Part Day: Raspberry Pi Camera Gets Serious With 12 Megapixels & Proper Lenses

The Raspberry Pi Foundation have slipped out a new product, a $50 camera module with a larger sensor that increases the resolution from the 8 megapixels of its predecessor to a Sony IMX477R stacked, back-illuminated 12.3 megapixel sensor, and most interestingly adds a mounting ring for a C mount lens (the kind used with CCTV equipment) in place of the tiny fixed focus lenses of past Pi cameras. In addition there is a standard threaded tripod mount on the module, and an adapter ring for CS mount lens types. The camera cannot be used without a lens, but there are a few options available when ordering, like 16mm telephoto or 6mm wide angle lenses, if you do not already have a suitable lens on hand.
It’s an exciting move for photography experimenters, because for the first time it offers an affordable way into building custom cameras with both a higher quality sensor and a comprehensive selection of interchangeable lenses. We can imagine that the astronomers and microscopists among us will be enthusiastic about this development, as will those building automated wildlife cameras. For us though the excitement comes in the prospect of building decent quality cameras with custom form factors that break away from the conventional, because aside from a period when consumer digital cameras were in their infancy they have stuck rigidly to the same form factor dictated by a 35mm film canister. It’s clear that this module will be made into many different projects, and we are looking forward to featuring them.
At the time of writing the camera is sold out from all the usual suppliers, which follows the trend for Raspberry Pi products on their launch day. We didn’t manage to snag one, but perhaps with such an expensive module it’s best to step back for a moment and consider the project it will become part of rather than risking it joining the unfinished pile. While waiting for stock then perhaps the next best thing is to 3D print a C mount adapter for your existing Pi camera, or maybe even hook it up to a full-sized SLR lens.
6 thoughts on “New Part Day: Raspberry Pi Camera Gets Serious With 12 Megapixels & Proper Lenses”
I’d be more interested if they came out with a global shutter camera, even if the resolution isn’t as high.
I might use one of these with some sort of outdoor case and a solid mount to try to shoot an analemma time lapse video.
The hard part is that the camera has to not move for a whole year.
The even harder part, possibly, depending on where you live, is getting the sun to be visible at the same time every day for a year.
I mean it’s fine to miss a day every once in a while but an overcast week is going to leave a noticeable gap for sure
Nifty! C-mount is common for CCTV, but perhaps more interesting if the sensor is the right size, Macro-Switar lenses made for Bolex and other 16mm movie cameras can be found in pawn shops and other places that might have old Bolex’s that no one will buy. In particular, the 10mm will focus down to 1:1 image:object.
I have a couple from an 8mm (Dual 8) Bolex and the image size looks to be more suited to the new camera. I bet they are cheaper. The Macro-Switar lenses for 16mm cameras are rather coveted.
How about a sample image?