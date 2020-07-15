Will 2020 Be The Year Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?

One problem with modern programming languages is the reach their overly enthusiastic early adopters have nowadays thanks to the internet. As a result, everyone else’s first encounter with them are oftentimes some crude, fanboyish endeavors to rewrite every single established software project in that shiny new language — just because — which may leave an off-putting taste behind. However, Rust certainly seems to have outgrown this state by now, and with its rising popularity within the general developer population, it’s safe to say it will stick around. Will it fully replace C one day? Probably not, but there’s a big chance for coexistence, and [Nick Desaulniers] got the ball rolling for that within the Linux kernel.
Now, before you storm off pledging your allegiance to C by finding a new operating system: nothing is happening yet. [Nick] simply tested the waters for a possible future of Rust within the Linux kernel code base, which is something he’s planning to bring up for discussion in this year’s Linux Plumbers Conference — the annual kernel developer gathering. The interesting part is [Linus Torvalds]’s respone on the LKML thread, which leaves everyone hoping for a hearty signature Rust rant akin to his C++ one disappointed. Instead, his main concern is that a soft and optional introduction of the support in the build system would leave possible bugs hidden, and therefore should be automatically enabled if a Rust compiler is present — essentially implying that he seems otherwise on board.
We’ll see what comes of it, but with Rust language team lead [Josh Triplett] stating that enhancements benefiting and advancing a kernel integration are certainly imaginable for Rust itself, we might see interesting collaborations coming up in the near future. If you don’t want to wait for that and use Rust already today in a user-land driver, check out this 35c3 talk. And if that doesn’t go far enough for you, here’s a whole (non-Linux) kernel written in Rust.
2 thoughts on “Will 2020 Be The Year Of Rust In The Linux Kernel?”
Rust is one of the few modern languages that has a real chance at replacing C for kernel level stuff. Getting use in a real world environment like the Linux kernel will be good for the language, too. Should be interesting to see what happens.
I personally think we should wait a few years and see where Rust goes before committing to it. Currently you can’t even use apt/dnf/etc. to install it for example. The preferred way is using curl with a bunch of parameters…. To me that means it isn’t quite ready for ‘main stream’ yet unlike ‘C’. Give it a few years to mature. Who knows by then there might be another ‘next best wonderful, super-duper’ language that is the rage that everyone wants to jump to and Rust is left to rust in the shadows. Meanwhile ‘C’ will just keep getting the work done at a nice low level.