Digital video has proceeded to the point at which we have near-broadcast-quality HD production capabilities in the palm of our hand, and often for a surprisingly affordable price. One area in which the benefits haven’t quite made it to our wallets though is in the field of small HD monitors of the type you might place on top of a camera for filming. It’s a problem noted by [Neon Airship], who has come up with a solution allowing the use of an Android mobile phone as an HDMI monitor. Since many of us will now have a perfectly capable older phone gathering dust, it’s an attractive proposition with the potential to cost very little.
The secret isn’t the most elite of hacks in that it uses all off-the-shelf hardware, but sometimes that isn’t the only reason to be interested in a project such as this one. [Neon] is using an HDMI-to-USB capture card of the type that has recently become available from the usual sources for an astoundingly small sum. When paired with a suitable USB OTG cable, the adapter can be seen by the phone as just another webcam.
We see him try a few webcam viewer apps including one that rather worryingly demands a direct APK download, and the result is a very good quality HDMI monitor atop his camera that really didn’t break the bank. Sometimes the simplest of solutions deliver the most useful of results.
This is something of special interest to those of us who experiment with our own camera form factors.
3 thoughts on “An HDMI Monitor From Your Phone”
I don’t usually aprove comments like the one i’m about to leave, but this is so not a hack. It’s just using an off-the-shelf device in the way it is meant to be used. I don’t mean to say it’s not cool, but definitely not a hack…
I think the value is that many people aren’t aware that this sort of device exists, and that it can be very useful for people who shoot a lot of video for vlogs, etc. You can buy small HDMI monitors, too, but this makes use of an old phone you probably have sitting in a drawer.
This is great! There are so many useful things you can do with an old cell phone!
I use an old cellphone with a cracked screen to monitor 3D prints by snapping a picture every minute or so, or even on every layer change, and can use the resulting collection of still images to make time lapse movies, all with free software that has no advertising and requires no subscriptions.