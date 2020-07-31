Hand sanitizer is the hot product of 2020, and it seems nobody can get enough. In the same way that touching a dirty tap takes the shine off washing your hands in a public bathroom, one wishes to avoid touching the hand sanitizer bottle entirely. To get around this, [makendo] whipped up a quick solution.
The solution consists of a 3D printed caddy which holds a typical bottle of hand sanitizer. This is affixed to a wall with either screws or double sided tape. A long string is then attached to the dispenser nozzle, and passes down to a foot pedal. By depressing the pedal, it pulls on the string, pulling down the dispenser nozzle and delivering the required sanitizer to the hands.
It’s by no means an advanced hack, but one that can be whipped up in a short time to make sanitizing one’s hands just that little bit more pain-free. If you’re still short on sanitizer, you might want to make your own. If you do, let us know how it goes. Otherwise, consider alternate methods of automating the delivery!
One thought on “Sanitizer Dispenser Does It Hands-Free”
>one wishes to avoid touching the hand sanitizer bottle entirely.
You are washing your hands that are assumed to be contaminated in soap or sanitizer, so whether the button was clean or not doesn’t matter. What needs to be automated is the door you have to touch to get it open to get out after your hands are clean.
BUT why would you have your automated sanitizer bottle in a public washroom? Carry one with you and avoid the washroom. Given it is a culture that is me first over others, properties are vandalized very quickly.