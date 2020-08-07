Odyssey Is A X86 Computer Packing An Arduino Along For The Trip

We love the simplicity of Arduino for focused tasks, we love how Raspberry Pi GPIO pins open a doorway to a wide world of peripherals, and we love the software ecosystem of Intel’s x86 instruction set. It’s great that some products manage to combine all of them together into a single compact package, and we welcome the recent addition of Seeed Studio’s Odyssey X86J4105.
[Ars Technica] recently looked one over and found it impressive from the perspective of a small networked computer, but they didn’t dig too deeply into the maker-friendly side of the product. We can look at the product documentation to see some interesting details. This board is larger than a Raspberry Pi, but its GPIO pins were laid out in exactly the same order as that on a Pi. Some HATs could plug right in, eliminating all the electrical integration leaving just the software issue of ARM vs x86. Tasks that are not suitable for CPU-controlled GPIO (such as generating reliable PWM) can be offloaded to an on-board Arduino-compatible microcontroller. It is built around the SAMD21 chip, similar to the Arduino MKR and Arduino Zero but the pinout does not appear to match any of the popular Arduino form factors.
The Odyssey is not the first x86 single board computer (SBC) to have GPIO pins and an onboard Arduino assistant. LattePanda for example has been executing that game plan (minus the Raspberry Pi pin layout) for the past few years. We’ve followed them since their Kickstarter origins and we’ve featured creative uses here and there. LattePanda’s current offerings are built around Intel CPUs ranging from Atom to Core m3. The Odyssey’s Celeron is roughly in the middle of that range, and the SAMD21 is more capable than the ATmega32U4 (Arduino Leonardo) on board a LattePanda. We always love seeing more options in a market for us to find the right tradeoff to match a given project, and we look forward to the epic journeys yet to come.
11 thoughts on “Odyssey Is A X86 Computer Packing An Arduino Along For The Trip”
There are also a number of Udoo boards offering this.
They all have failed so for for my purposes by having a non-realtime link between the x86 and Arduino cores.
At 188 its not a bad choice for the form factor.
If you don’t need it to fit cleanly in a nice case, old Dell nucs can be purchased cheaply enough off ebay and you can stick an arduino in one of those with an internal USB header to micro USB adapters.
A more powerful microcontroller or even the addition of a little ice40 FPGA would have been welcome but at $188 it’s not half bad.
Cant think of anything I would use one for, but I’m sure some neat projects could arise
Nice Advert, OK price but the same as many new x86 mobos of a similar;ar vein
Dual Intel gigabit LAN greatly increases the appeal of this board. Interesting. Could be a decent robotics platform too.
This would be ideal for building a “cyberdeck” style homemade portable computer, desktop processing power with Arduino IO capabilities in Raspi size.
Wow, look at the heatsink on that..for the performance of that intel POS, I could get a PI4, or even several PI4’s, more GPIO, and even hookup an arduino to it if I had to.
It even comes with free security vulnerabilities, free ME.
I’ll stick with the PI/Arduino combination, especially since now the PI4 boots from USB.
The Odroid H2+ ( https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-h2plus/ ) is a similar offering, but without the built-in Arduino and costs quite a bit less. At the same time, though, the Odroid sports dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet — perhaps not particularly useful for any DIY-projects, but very nice for e.g. use as a router or a low-power server of some sort.
Is it possible to make an x86 sbc with a Raspberry Pi’s price range and low electricity consumption?
I don’t think I need a lot of speed. I just want to run Cups on it. I want it to appear on my network as a generic PostScript printer and when printed to do the translation to my actual printer. The damn thing claimed to support Linux on the box but actually it’s drivers only really support one old version of Debian on x86 and now I am stuck with it.
I get by using drivers for a similar model and it works about 90% of the time but some things just will not print that way. Also, with every update to cups I may or may not be able to get the duplex ability to work.
I’ve been waiting for x86 SBCs to hit sub $50 prices but instead they just keep getting upgraded in speed or other features while staying more expensive than I want to pay for this project. I don’t need fast, I want cheap!
I’d use an old PC but I don’t want something that I have to turn on and boot every time I print (I’d never get the family to use it) and I don’t want to pay for or feel guilty about all that wasted electricity from running a PC 24×7.
I even tried a cheap x86 tablet. But it turned out that it was impossible to use it’s only port for both charging and ethernet at the same time. Plus the onboard wifi cuts out after a few minutes. I really do have a lot of pent up anger towards hardware manufacturers!
I so miss the days when linuxprinting.org was a comprehensive and accurate printer buyer’s guide for Linux users.
Ha, “just the software issue of ARM vs x86”
Why not both? :-)
Because, y’know, it technically is (the SAMD21 is an ARM Cortex-M0+)
Only if want use windows.. for linux arm is good and i like linux systems..
I am using an hp t620 thin client for my low power, tiny-computer project. Sure it is a bit larger than an RPI, but It has a quad core AMD with radeon graphics, and 4 gb or ram. And it was only $30 refurbished on ebay.