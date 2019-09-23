Magnets Make This Panda Move

A single board computer on a desk is fine for quick demos but for taking it into the wild (or even the rest of the house) you’re going to want a little more safety from debris, ESD, and drops. As SBCs get more useful this becomes an increasingly relevant problem to solve, plus a slick enclosure can be the difference between a nice benchtop hack and something that looks ready to sell as a product. [Chris Moore] (as ProjectSBC) has been working on a series of adaptable cases called the MagClick Case System for the LattePanda Alpha SBC which are definitely worth a look.
The LattePanda Alpha isn’t a run-of-the-mill SBC; it’s essentially the mainboard from a low power ultrabook and contains up to an Intel Core M series processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB of eMMC. Not to mention an onboard Atmega32u4, WiFi, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. It has more than enough horsepower to be used as an everyday desktop computer or even a light gaming system if you break PCIe out of one the m.2 card slots. But [Chris] realized that such adaptability was becoming a pain as he had to move it from case-to-case as his use needs changed. Thus the MagClick Case System was born.
As the name suggests, the MagClick cases are designed to click together magnetically during construction and mounting. Snap the sides on the SBC and add the top and bottom and you have an enclosed desktop system that exposes all the ports. Pop the top off and snap it to the side of a GPU/power supply enclosure and you have a stationary gaming system. Pull it off again and attach it to [Chris]’s Nintendo Switch style portable case with batteries and Joycons and you’re gaming on the move. In practice some of these transitions will still require plugging in internal and external wires, but we think it’s a big improvement.
Right now the files for some MagClick variants are on Thingiverse, and [Chris] has a tutorial for now to assemble the desktop (“Base”) case. If you’re interested in learning more check out the slick intro video after the break.
This isn’t the only SBC case we’ve seen recently. [Madeline Gannon] made a similarly adaptable series of cases for the Jetson Nano so she could take it into the world.
7 thoughts on “Magnets Make This Panda Move”
1. Get your ass to China.
2. Get a load made.
3. Profit!
Just remember folks, magnets distort electrical signals and can scramble magnetic media! Personally, I wouldn’t use this if my sbc needed to do anything that need dependability.
*needed…
Daniel, every single rotating hard drive has powerful rare earth magnets which are far, far closer to the media than these case magnets are. Keeping in mind that field strength drops as 1/r**2, I wouldn’t worry too much about it.
The “Remember folks” part comes off to me as a bit condescending, as if the designer had somehow made a huge gaffe due to their ignorance. I’d guess they have a much firmer grasp on the requirements than you do.
With upmost respect.
First, I believe you are reading way too much emotion into what is being said here.
Second, Those magnets in mechanical HDDs are orientated in such ways that their magnetic field lines never reach out from the intended function, to move a read head across the platter.
Third, electrical signals WILL distort with a magnetic field close by. Changing currents are effectively moving magnetic fields. traces on high speed digital circuits are carefully balanced during design. Any magnetic field outside of their own WILL distort the signals in the traces. Enough to create errors… I wouldn’t chance it.
Don’t worry Daniel.
Only moving magnets can cause electrical signals. Stationary don’t have any cause on electronics.
Also, Magnetic media are a thing from the past. This baby uses a solid state drive.
