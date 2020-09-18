Listening To An IPhone With AM Radio

Electronic devices can be surprisingly leaky, often spraying out information for anyone close by to receive. [Docter Cube] has found another such leak, this time with the speakers in iPhones. While repairing an old AM radio and listening to a podcast on his iPhone, he discovered that the radio was receiving audio the from his iPhone when tuned to 950-970kHz.
[Docter Cube] states that he was able to receive the audio signal up to 20 feet away. A number of people responded to the tweet with video and test results from different phones. It appears that iPhones 7 to 10 are affected, and there is at least one report for a Motorola Android phone. The amplifier circuit of the speaker appears to be the most likely culprit, with some reports saying that the volume setting had a big impact. With the short range the security risk should be minor, although we would be interested to see the results of testing with higher gain antennas. It is also likely that the emission levels still fall within FCC Part 15 limits.
I've confirmed this on an 8 non-pro AND discovered that when you're around 960 KHz you ALSO can detect the haptic clicks! I am suspecting that they are running a class D amp with the PWM at 960 KHz, which would be 20x 48khz-right on the mark for a class D amp. Video demo of both. pic.twitter.com/EbodZS11kB
The phenomenon of electronics leaking unintended information in magnetic waves has been knows since WW2, and it even has a codename, TEMPEST. If you want to learn more about it and do some experimentation, there are a number of open source software toolkits you can play with.
Ehhhmmm… “With the short range the security risk should be minor, although we would be interested to see the results of testing with higher gain antennas.”
What has security got to do with it? Why is security an issue? This is about a device generating radio signals of such a strength that it interferes with the functionality of other devices! Considering the cost of the products from this fruity brand, you would expect that they delivered a quality product that under all circumstances compliant with the RF regulations.
Security, is an illusion.
We live in a world where many application or website ask you if it should remember the entered password, so you don’t have to type your password ever again, how is that secure? Although while entering we can hardly see what we type because we only see dot for every entered character.
Hackaday features projects that require users to enter their current status, so everyone you know and others can see that your at the toilet or making a sandwich.
For some reason people don’t like anymore to hold their phone to their ears, many are talking to their phone on hadnfree modes letting everyone in their surrounding hear the conversation (while holding the phone as a sort of dripping plate underneath their chin ?!?!).
But could we at least keep the RF spectrum clear of undesirable noise?
Um, the regulations don’t say that electronic devices have to be entirely RF silent – that is physically impossible. It *does* however require that intended and unintended emissions are within certain limits.
Just because you can get arbitrarily close or arbitrarily sensitive with your receiver doesn’t mean the device is breaking the emission limits. Having the radio detect a quiet signal in an EMPTY part of the band isn’t “interfering with the functionality of the device”. Picking up signals IS the functionality of the radio!
And even the weakest commercial transmitter is going to easily swamp the iPhone out.
Hi Pelrum, you are correct. Although a strong (legal) transmitter from a long distance can be weaker then an (illegal) weak transmitter at close distance. Now I was a bit harsh in my judgement, because it might still be the case that the IPhone is within legal limits. I got a bit carried away there. My mistake.
We used to have an FM radio in the machine room, listening to the activity of the mainframe. We could quickly tell if it hit a machine trap during testing without having to watch the lights all the time.
So, if one was using earbuds on an iPhone (one of those with an earphone jack), would someone with an AM radio be able to listen in?
A lot of devices give off quite a lot of information like this, and when it is used to hack the devices it’s called a side channel attack. It is possible to use either a software defined radio or an AM radio plugged into a recorder to find out what RSA key is being typed into a nearby laptop. https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-662-48324-4_11
Smells like an intermediate product of a sigma-delta DAC.
Before you emit erroneous stuff [pun intended], please reference 47 CFR 15.209 (intentional radiated emissions limits for stuff not under part 18). Although, if not considered a radio circuit, there are times where the EMC report references the unintentional limits per 47CFR15.109, where this frequency range of emissions is not considered.
The measurement distance for this frequency range is 30m, so past the near field transition point.
Compliance engineering is a bizarre and unholy combination of statute and admin law, physics, chemistry, and hubris. It is best left to a writer that knows the subject.