Tesla’s New Tabless Batteries Unlock New Levels Of Performance

Telsa are one of the world’s biggest purchasers of batteries through their partnerships with manufacturers like Panasonic, LG and CATL. Their endless hunger for more cells is unlikely to be satiated anytime soon, as demand for electric cars and power storage continues to rise.
As announced at their Battery Day keynote, Tesla has been working hard on a broad spectrum of projects to take battery technology to the next level in order to reach their goal of 3 TWh annual production by 2030. One of the most interesting aspects of this was the announcement of Tesla’s new tabless 4680 battery, which will be manufactured by the company itself. Let’s take a look at what makes the 4680 so exciting, and why going tabless is such a big deal.
Roll Up, Roll Up
Tesla are somewhat unique among electric car makers in that they’ve resolutely stuck to using cylindrical cells in their battery packs, where other manufacturers have largely used prismatic designs. Beginning with the venerable 18650 popular with laptop manufacturers and flashlight builders, Tesla later moved on to using larger 21700 batteries, with the bigger form factor meaning each cell had greater capacity. To construct these cells, long, thin sheets of anode and cathode material are laid on top of each other with a seperator material in between, and then rolled up into a “jellyroll” to fit inside the cylindrical body. The anode and cathode each have a small tab, generally at the center of the rolled up sheets, which pass power to the terminals on the outer case of the battery.
These small tabs hold back cylindrical cells in a multitude of ways. They act as a bottleneck for current flowing in and out of the cell, as despite the huge area of the anode and cathode, all current flowing in and out of the battery must go through a pair of tabs just a few millimeters wide. Electrons from the outer areas of the jellyroll must travel a significant distance to reach the cell terminal, with an electrical path length up to 250 mm in 21700 cells. This greater path length means more resistance, with a corresponding effect on thermal performance. Additionally, the tabs frustrate efforts to effectively produce anode and cathode sheets at speed, with production machinery having to stop and start repeatedly to deal with the protruding features.
Tesla had previously made gains in performance when shifting from 18650 cells to the larger 21700 design, but efforts to further increase cell size hit a brick wall. While larger cells can store more energy and deliver cost savings in production, thermal issues meant that charge times and discharge rates would be negatively impacted. Larger cells meant longer path lengths, with the higher resistance meaning less power output per cell and slower charging. Even with Tesla’s fast charge technology, many still consider electric cars to charge too slowly, so this was one tradeoff that wasn’t worth making.
Enter “tabless” batteries. Rather than having a small battery tab attached to the anode and cathode respectively, the entire anode and cathode foils are laser-patterned and processed to have what are essentially many tiny tabs all along their length. Replaces the step of manually attaching separate tabs later in the manufacturing process.
When the anode, cathode and separator are all rolled up together, these many smaller tabs flatten out to form a “shingled spiral”, creating a much larger contact area between the active battery material and the casing. This means that the path length for electrons to travel is much reduced; Tesla quotes as much as a 5 times reduction compared to previous designs. This is due to the fact that electrons can now move directly towards the battery terminal, rather then having to take a more roundabout path to the center of the sheet first to reach the single-tab connection.
The end result is the 4680 cell, named for its 46 mm diameter and 80 mm length. This is a departure from the five-digit nomenclature, but nobody at Tesla could figure out why 18650 cells have the trailing zero, so the company eliminated it in the new cell’s designation. The new cells are claimed to contain 5 times the energy earlier designs due to their larger size. Even better, Tesla claim they can deliver up to 6 times the power, due to the reduced electrical path length of tabless construction enabling better thermal performance. Estimates are that the switch to 4680 cells in Tesla’s automotive packs could result in a range gain of as much as 16% — an impressive number given the automaker’s already impressive numbers in this area. For example, the upcoming Model S Plaid claims to have a range of 520 miles using the 4680 cells.
The new design brings production benefits, too. By laser-patterning the anode and cathode for direct connection, rather than attaching separate tabs, the materials can be handled through continuous roll processing, not dissimilar from techniques in paper production. This promises huge gains in production speed, with machinery able to move at continuous high speeds rather then having to continually accelerate and decelerate for tab attachment to each anode and cathode sheet. Tesla’s goals to produce more batteries to meet demand are not practically achievable with current production techniques, so improvements in processing and production speed are key to solving this problem. This will also lead to reductions in cost, which is a major part of the company’s effort to produce a more accessible electric vehicle at the $25,000 price point.
These new cells, with their greater energy density and high power output, would appeal to a huge market of hackers and makers. However, the continual theme throughout Tesla’s keynote was that they simply can’t source enough batteries to meet their needs as it is. We suspect that it will be several years before tabless batteries hit the open market, as Tesla keeps its entire supply for its own internal use. Other manufacturers will likely scramble to develop similar technology due to the gains on offer, but this will take time, and in the meantime, individuals wanting the best cylindrical cells will have to wait for new Teslas to show up in their local wrecking yards.
The tabless technology announcement was just one piece of Tesla’s Battery Day announcements. Work is ongoing to make gains in other areas, such as anode and cathode chemistry, and production techniques, in order to meet the company’s lofty goals of increased battery production to meet worldwide demand. If electric transportation and Powerwall grid storage are to truly change the world, projects like these will have to pay off — otherwise we simply won’t have the batteries to put in the cars!
32 thoughts on “Tesla’s New Tabless Batteries Unlock New Levels Of Performance”
It’s a relative comparison, so that doesn’t matter.
The wider “tab” should greatly help with cooling the cells as well, faster charging?
Yes the wider tab (tabless ;) will help with heat in two ways… firstly there will be less heat generated via resistance in the jelly roll as the electrons only need to traverse ~40mm to the tabbed end rather than ~600mm on the larger roll format given a centre tapped jelly roll. Secondly the copper bottom and presumably similar aluminium top conductors will act as a rapid heat pipe out of the battery; aluminium and copper also having excellent thermal conductivity. The thermals will be so great that the efficiency of the battery pack will be improved while the cooling requirements will be significantly reduced.
From what I understand, the cells shouldn’t get as hot during charge and discharge due to the lower resistance (since the electrons don’t have to travel as far). Heat is a limiting factor of charging and discharging (ignition is bad) so it will decrease the time required for both while retaining a similar thermal output.
The change in current flow direction seems almost too obvious. Was there a seperate innovation which enabled this construction method, or is it just a case of nobody trying it before?
Dave has explained everything in detail as well :-) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbPKE62aM0U
The funny thing with having a “wide tab” like this is that it honestly is nothing new at all, and has existed on the market for a rather long time.
And this is true for both capacitors and batteries alike.
Though, there is honestly little reason to go with a continuous tab like this, going from the traditional single tab to one at either end more than doubles the cells performance, without making a headache out of folding the tabs into a package. But having more than two is of course still advantageous.
But I am curious to if a nearly continues one is actually advantageous, or if it only add more copper bulk at either end than what it adds in performance. Diminishing returns is after all a thing. And if it only adds weight, and lowers density, then it isn’t really a worth while thing to “waste” copper on…
Ie, in the end, how often should one have tabs, and how wide should they be for optimal perfomrance?
Though, to be fair, electric cars should make more use of super capacitors regardless, due to their much lower charge/discharge losses, and far higher power density. But capacitors obviously shouldn’t outright replace batteries, just complement them for acceleration and re-gen braking.
I’ve wondered whether super-capacitors might have been good as a “cache” between the batteries and the engines for both spiky regenerative-braking / acceleration. But given the performance of this new cell design you get all the benefits of the cache with a highly simplified cell / pack structure.
The copper plate created by the tabs on the bottom and the aluminium plate created on the top act as a heat pipe as well is a very low resistance cell. Cooling will be significantly reduced / simplified.
That “accelerating” tab design in their patent is what made this work where others had failed. They don’t have the tabs cut at liner spacing rather the tab spacing curves upwards (when graphed) to create “flat” tab-ends as opposed to the convex bump you’d have otherwise.
The problem with capacitors is though their very steep discharge curve compared to batteries.
So it will practically have to be a separate bank, with a bidirectional DC-DC converter in-between.
Though, doesn’t stop us from adding some regular 450 Vdc aluminium electrolytic caps to smoothen things out a bit.
And yes, the increased amount of tabs on the battery itself would help keeping it cool.
But so would a super capacitor bank as well. (Since with such a bank, the battery never really needs to see any huge power draws. (Charging is though still an “issue”, but fast charging is bad for batteries due to more than just temperature related things.))
Just wait until someone manages to make capacitors in the GF range.
But batteries already do everything that is needed in terms of surge current, due to how large our batteries are. We don’t have motors that can handle 2000A anyway. With motors and batteries already perfectly matched to get sub-3 second 0-60 times (with the newest most expensive cars now sub-2), I think supercapacitors for cars are just a waste. Maybe for Formula 1e racing or something, but not for the average consumer.
In other words, although what you say is true, it’s unnecessary for consumer vehicles, and the small (tiny?) benefit isn’t worth the complexity or cost.
Supercaps are a useful add to a battery pack, they have a much lower ESR and ESL than a battery. However, their energy density is much, much lower than a battery. The power density of a supercap is high because of the low equivalent series resistance, and so is very helpful to cover those short term bursts of current. For example, the biggest supercap cell from Maxwell, on the DigiKey website, is 2.85V and 3400F. Pretty Big. But, putting that in battery units, it is a 1.4Ah battery. It’s bigger than two D cells, 60mm D x 140mm L. Not a great battery. But it can deliver a burst of 2000A without damage.
Yes. Super capacitors are a bit mediocre when it comes to energy density.
Not a technology that will replace batteries in most applications.
Though, they do compliment batteries very well due to their high power density.
Thereby reducing peak current draw from our battery bank, since the main power needed for acceleration would come from our capacitor bank.
Same for re-gen breaking, there we can stuff the energy back into our capacitor bank. And due to the exceptionally low charge/discharge losses, then we can get a bit more range.
Just removing the acceleration related load from our battery bank will likely increase our range by itself. After all, battery chemistry itself isn’t all that impressive when it comes to its ESR compared to capacitors. (Adding on more tabs only reduces conductive losses, it doesn’t do much for our chemistry related losses.)
But I have also seen super capacitors that aim for energy density tend to be a bit less impressive in terms of power density. Since they have fewer tabs, and more tabs takes more space. (And more tabs also increases costs, and energy/dollar is also a thing.)
I have looked a bit at a bunch of capacitors and found energy densities around 35 kJ/kg with decent power density (about 4-8 kW/kg) as well, so a 2 ton car moving at 100 km/h would have the same kinetic energy as we could store in about 44 kg of capacitors. (or about 175-350 kW of power delivery. (240-480 hp)) And our batteries can still supply a bit of power as well, though preferably within the region where it retains good discharge efficiency.
But obviously we would have a bit larger capacitor bank, so that we never discharge it down to low enough voltages were it becomes hard to deal with. (A 2.5 V 500F cap for an example stores only 250 J for the first volt, while the next 1.5 volts stores 1312 joules (for 1562 joules total), so discharging down past 1 volt is mostly giving us negligible more energy, but at an increased DC-DC complexity cost. (Where exactly we put that line is though a different question, and 2.7 V or 2.8 V capacitors is also an option on the market.))
Someone once said, “The best part is no part”. I bet someone who said that would have thought about these points in really great detail. Maybe even made analogies to the rocket equation while considering cost, part weight and power density. Can’t imagine someone like Elon would have heard of that though…. ;-)
Part count reduction is indeed a thing that can decrease system complexity and reduce price.
Though, since individual components seldom behave/perform ideally for one’s application, one needs to find complimentary components that together achieve a better job than any of the two does alone.
Batteries for an example dislike putting out tons of power for a given capacity, but they do have rather desent energy density.
While capacitors have lack luster energy density. But they on the other hand doesn’t mind putting out literal kW for every Kg with minimal losses.
So the two tends to compliment each other rather nicely for when we want short but very high power pulses. Like accelerating a car.
Downside is that they have wildly different discharge characteristics, so one or both needs to be having some DC-DC converter. (And for a car, that DC-DC also needs to handle re-gen breaking, but that can be a second DC-DC, but a bidirectional one isn’t actually all that hard to design and build. (Especially if one has synchronous rectification, then one practically has a bidirectional one, but only lack a suitable controller.))
Musk talked about how the line needs to stop to deal with the tabs, a shingled design like this avoids that, and so it lets the line move much faster as it doesn’t have to deal with acceleration limits.
In addition, the continuous tab will make much better thermal connectivity, which will also help the cells not overheat.
So when and where can we order them for our projects?
Telsa are one of the world’s biggest purchasers of telecom equipment?
I heard the trailing zero means cylindrical.
In retrospect, the CR2032 is 3.2mm thick, perhaps the convention was just to measure height in 1/10 of a mm.
Yes, I think that was exactly it. It’s really bizarre that they said that they couldn’t figure it out when it’s plainly obvious based on sub-10mm cells, and even a quick Google search…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battery_nomenclature
Quote:
After October 1990, round cells are systematically identified with a number derived from their diameter and height.
/Quote
If Tesla (empoyees) can’t read wikipedia he’s maybe less smart then I thought.
For all those button cells using tenth of a mm resolution makes sense, but deviating from this standard just because the cell is a bit bigger does not, at least not to me.
Discussions about this are just more free advertisements for tesla. that may well be the biggest reason for doing it.
I’m also surprised this reaches hackaday. For some weird reason it seems a hype to post about this complete non issue about batteries, which has been used in foil capacitors and also in high discharge batteries for years and years. It’s likely that even paper wound capacitors of 80+ years old were made this way.
Pretty clever really, effectively charging each layer in parallel and discharging them in series. The voltage doubler of the battery world.
Not sure where you got that idea. It would be more accurate to say they charge & discharge in parallel, but it’s not like there are separate pieces here, it’s just single large foil strips rolled up together.
Ehhhhhh… as a home hacker I won’t be able to buy these so it’s not terribly interesting. For all the advancement in manufacturing of li ion cells I’ve personally seen the price pretty much remain stagnant the last 5 years for the avg. consumer buying 10s-100s of cells. Also BMS chips and charge circuits are still expensive as well. It’s almost as if the whole industry has stagnated.
It’s tempting to just start selling homespun BMS and li ion charge boards for different voltages but then there’s the liability component so maybe not lol.
I’m a little confused at the math on this. They claim 5x energy, 6x the power, and 16% more range. However, the new cells are 5.5x the volume of the old cells. So I don’t think the numbers line up – unless I’m missing something? Shouldn’t at least the range/energy numbers scale in tandem with the size? I understand that the energy density can increase (which is what gives us our 16% more range), but then why is the energy number *lower* than the 5.5x volume difference? I.e. it should be 5.5 * 1.16 = 6.4x energy. Similarly, with a significant reduction in heat buildup (the supercharging chart showed about 1/10th the resistance), shouldn’t the power number be significantly higher?
I immediately assumed the numbers were sucked out the thumbs of the marketing department.
If they could build Li-Ion with a 5x higher energy density than their competitors you’d hear from it via different channels.
I’m also not sure if i’d dare to come near such a battery.
The 4680 cells may have 5x the power of the old cells, but they are also much larger. You can’t fit as many in the same area. It is more efficient because of the reduced packaging materials and interconnects. Together with the advancements in battery chemistry, that gets you 16% more range.
the cells can discharge faster with the tabless design.
for a given volume, less of the volume is taken up by the shell.