Running Way More LED Strips On A Raspberry Pi With DMA

The Raspberry Pi is a powerful computer in a compact form factor, making it highly useful for all manner of projects. However, it lacks some of the IO capabilities you might find on a common microcontroller. This is most apparent when it comes to running addressable LED strings. Normally, this is done using the Pi’s PWM or audio output, and is limited to just a couple of short strings. However, [Jeremy P Bentham] has found a way to leverage the Pi’s hardware to overcome these limitations.
The trick is using the Raspberry Pi’s little-documented Secondary Memory Interface. The SMI hardware allows the Pi to shift out data to 8 or 16 I/O pins in parallel using direct memory access (DMA), with fast and accurate timing. This makes it perfect for generating signals such as those used by WS2812B LEDs, also known as NeoPixels.
With [Jeremy]’s code and the right supporting hardware, it’s possible to run up to 16 LED strips of arbitrary length from the Raspberry Pi. [Jeremy] does a great job outlining how it all works, covering everything from the data format used by WS2812B LEDs to the way cache needs to be handled to avoid garbled data. The hack works on all Pis, from the humble Pi Zero to the powerful Pi 4. Thanks to using DMA, the technique doesn’t overload the CPU, so performance should be good across the board.
Of course, there are other ways to drive a ton of LEDs; we’ve seen 20,000 running on an ESP32, for example.
[Thanks to Petiepooo for the tip!]
In case someone wants to run 27 parallel strips, I have a kernel module for Raspberry Pi Zero to do that. Although this is a much cleaner, less violent solution.
https://github.com/UrielGuy/raspi_ws2812
Does the existence of this DMA mode imply that hooking up an actual hard drive (not via USB) would be possible?
Seems someone was already working on that: https://github.com/fenlogic/IDE_trial
Gosh, someone managed to reverse engineer some obscure interface of this piece of fruit.
Beaglebone was doing this in 2013:
https://hackaday.com/2013/09/13/a-23-feet-tall-pyramid-with-0-31-mile-of-led-strips/
Beaglebone Black is getting a bit old and is slow for today’s standards, but with it’s PRU’s it can still pack a punch in areas where it matters. Programming the PRU’s has been a complication in the beginning, but a few years ago (I think in 2017) GCC was ported to it, which should make development cycles easier.
Upon reading the above again. seems the PRU’s weren’t even used, but the Beaglebones got some help from some teensy’s.
I was going to mention the history of the various Teensy boards to do a similar trick, but the BB seems to do it even better.