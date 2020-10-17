Spare Parts Express

I’ve got spare parts, and I cannot lie.
This week I’m sending out two care packages to friends and coworkers because I’ve got too many hackables on hand, and not enough time to hack them all. One is a funky keyboard, and the other is an FPGA dev board, but that’s not the point. The point is that the world is too interesting, and many of us have more projects piled up in the to-do box, with associated gear, than we’ll ever have time to complete.
Back in the before-times, we would meet up, talk about our ongoing hacks, and invariably someone would say “oh you need an X, I’ve got half a box of them” and send you one. Or maybe you’d be the one with the extra widgets on hand. I know I’ve happily been in both positions.
Either way, it’s a win for the giver, who gets to take a widget off the widget pile, for the receiver, who doesn’t have to go to the widget store, and for the environment, which has to produce fewer widgets. (My apologies to the widget manufacturers and middlemen.)
This reminded me of Lenore Edman and Windell Oskay’s Great Internet Migratory Box Of Electronics Junk back in the late aughts. Trolling through the wiki was like a trip down memory lane. This box visited my old hackerspace, and then ended up with Bunnie Huang. Good times, good people, good hacker junk! And then there’s our own Brian Benchoff’s Travelling Hacker Box and spinoffs.
These are great and fun projects, but they all end up foundering in one respect: to make sense, the value of goods taken and received has to exceed the cost of the postage, and if you’re only interested in a few things in any given box, that’s a lot of dead weight adding to the shipping cost.
So I was trying to brainstorm a better solution. Some kind of centralized pinboard, where the “have too many h-bridge drivers” folks can hook up with the “need an h-bridge” people? Or is this ad-hoc social network that we already have working out well enough?
What do you think? How can we get the goods to those who want to work on them?
4 thoughts on “Spare Parts Express”
I thought about this a long time ago, but concluded that it was just too time consuming to automate it. Ideally you’d want to catalog all your parts and make them available in searchable form online, then someone could do a search for the part they wanted by location and find the nearest source.
But it ends up being a huge inventory management problem as parts get used and distributed.
And clearly I don’t want to spend time monitoring a website of requests.
This should be the purview of hacker spaces. I’d definitely donate excess parts to a hackerspace if I knew I could go back and get parts I needed and it was really close to me, but where I live I think there’s only 1 hackerspace, it’s a long ways away and I’m not eve sure if they are open.
Turns out my Electronics instructor was right. Aside from chicklets like R’s and C’s, and a baseline of go-to parts like 3v3 and 5v regs, anything specific to your project order only the quantity needed to complete the project.
On the other hand it is such a delight to actually have something in stock that you need *right now*. After Flight Sim 2020 came out you couldn’t buy a joystick, they were all sold out (still are) – I was able to hack one together with springs, magnets and analog Hall sensors I had on hand.
This is what we all thought the internet would do.
The issue is the edge cases.
How are you going to prevent scammers? This is why Ebay takes a cut when you sell there. Craigslist style could remove SOME liability for the site but I am not sending a $40 dev board to some random person on the internet.
Anything good you come up with will be patented by someone. Spend the cash up front to make sure or wait for the S/D letter when you just get it going good.
Someone like SupplyFrame might be able to do this but it would probably conflict with other similar things they have going on.
I also have a similar idea but more specific. I call it Cable Exchange. I would collect cables from different sources and build a bank. HDMI, RS-232, Ethernet, SCSI, VGA, micro USB, you name it. Anyone can donate working cables. Anyone can pick up a cable as long as they drop off another cable. There are lots of lots of cables around people’s house, but you just always seem to be missing the one you need. By pooling the cables together, people don’t have to waste money buying overpriced cables from Best Buy.
Mr. Williams has provided a good overview of common problem, but does not account for human nature.
When a former employer shut down part of the company, there was an aprox USD $300k inventory of components in parts bins. My initial thought was to contact local community colleges and trade schools. The only interest was from two schools, but they *demanded* a complete inventory and for my employer to ship the components for free. We then attempted to sell the stuff, but by the time people responded, whatever could be legally disposed went into the dumpster, the transformers and wire went to a scrap metal dealer, and leaded parts went to a hazmat facility. I set aside ten parts bins of several thousand ICs and smuggled it to a teacher a local high school literally under cover of darkness.
I have accumulated too much stuff, most of it paid for by previous clients: hi-performance opamps, hi-V MOSFETs and bipolars, TI/Atmel/ST micros, TI and Atmel dev boards, many SMT and through-hole passives, various sensors, many LCD displays, heat sinks, chassis material, and data books. Tried to contact two local ‘maker’ sites – no interest, so put it on Craigs list under free stuff. Many a reply *demanding* immediate pre-paid shipment, some wanted detailed inventry and complete documentation for all part numbers, and one guy wanted me to provide private instruction on electronics.
Many people do not seem to be aware of value and good will. Many people demand service where they have paid nothing in either currency or sweat equity. And most people have not attempted to venture beyond their tribal and parochial boundaries.
No good deed will ever go unpunished by this species.