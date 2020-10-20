Mazda Investing Big In Advanced Gasoline Tech With Skyactiv-X

Electric cars, as a concept, were once not dissimilar from the flying car. Promised to be a big thing in the future, but hopelessly impractical in the here and now. However, in the last ten years, they’ve become a very real thing, with market share growing year on year as new models bring greater range and faster charging times.
With their lower emissions output and ever-improving performance, one could be forgiven for thinking that traditional combustion engines are all but dead. Mazda would beg to differ – investing heavily in new technology to take the gasoline engine into the next decade and beyond.
The Best Of Both Worlds
The holy grail of efficient combustion engines lies not with petrol, but with diesel engines. They routinely hit thermal efficiencies of over 40%, compared to the typical automotive gasoline engine which comes in closer to just 20%. This all comes down to the low volatility of diesel fuel. This enables diesel engines to run at very lean air/fuel ratios and incredibly high compression ratios, without the mixture prematurely detonating and damaging the engine or wasting power. It also enables the use of compression ignition, where the rising pressures inside the cylinder ignite the air/fuel mixture almost instantaneously, all at once.
Petrol engines, in comparison, have to carefully keep their air/fuel ratio much richer, from the stoichiometric level of 14:1, up to 9:1 under some conditions. This is to ensure the fuel doesn’t detonate instead of burning smoothly in a controlled manner. A sparkplug must be used to initiate ignition, with the flame front slowly moving through the mixture versus the instantaneous nature of compression ignition. Gas engines also run at much lower compression ratios – with a maximum of 14:1 seen in practice. Other factors also play a role, but mixture and compression ratio are the primary reasons diesel has such an advantage over gasoline in the efficiency stakes.
Over the years, many manufacturers have attempted to get gasoline engines to operate under compression ignition conditions. While several manufacturers have been able to make this work at low-RPM, low-load conditions. Under harder driving, the higher compression ratios required simply cause the air/fuel mixture to detonate, damaging the engine.
An Incredibly Complex Solution
Despite the difficulties, Mazda managed to build a production-ready compression-ignition gasoline engine, by the name of Skyactiv-X. Unlike previous attempts, it includes a spark plug in a creative hack that they call Spark Controlled Compression Ignition, or SPCCI, as explained in this excellent video by Alex On Autos.
When running in this mode, the engine runs an incredibly lean air fuel mixture, on the order of 29:1 – so lean, even the engine’s high compression ratio of 16:1 won’t cause the mixture to combust. When the piston is reaching the top of the compression stroke, a small amount of extra fuel is injected, next to the spark plug. This localized richer mixture is ignited by the spark plug, with the combustion causing an increase of pressure in the cylinder. This added pressure then causes the rest of the mixture to undergo compression ignition. The result is a gasoline engine that can run at a higher compression ratio with a leaner air-fuel mixture than is traditionally possible. The target ratio is so lean that a low-pressure supercharger is used as a pump to supply more air to the combustion chamber.
The SPCCI regime is incredibly efficient, but when high power is required, it makes more sense to run the engine in a typical spark-ignition mode. With a compression ratio of 16:1, however, this would normally be difficult to achieve without detonation. However, modern variable valve timing enables the engine to leave the intake valve open during part of the compression stroke when operating in spark ignition mode. This reduces the engine’s effective compression ratio, allowing it to drop to a point suitable for traditional spark-ignition operation. This allows the engine to smoothly transition between SPCCI and conventional operation, something other manufacturers have thus far failed to achieve.
All this should add up to an engine that makes gains in efficiency, as well as power and torque. Mazda claims a fuel economy improvement of anywhere from 20 to 30% over their previous engines, and 30% more torque. Sadly, the data we’ve seen doesn’t entirely bear this out.
Looking at actual peak figures, the real numbers seem a touch underwhelming. Comparing the 2.0L Skyactiv-X to the previous 2.0L Skyactiv-G, we see a gain of just 12% in peak torque and 14% in peak power. However, this doesn’t take into account performance across the RPM band, and it’s possible that torque gains are much larger in the lower RPM range. As far as fuel economy is concerned, a 3-hour real world test didn’t show a whole lot of difference between the Skyactiv-X and the previous Skyactiv-G. Take into account that the Skyactiv-X also packs a mild hybrid system, and this is fairly disappointing. We’d like to look at this comparison again when the technology is a little more mature, but it’s a concerning result to say the least.
Of course, The sheer complexity of what Mazda has achieved should not be understated. Producing a production-ready, mass produced engine that can smoothly transition between compression ignition modes and regular spark ignition requires the combination of a swathe of technologies, from advanced computer engine controls, to direct injection and variable valve timing. The investment required in research and development to complete such a project is immense; the fact that no other automaker has achieved the feat should indicate the level of difficulty in mastering gasoline compression ignition.
It’s All About Return on Investment
Despite strong holds on some unique markets like Australia, Mazda remains one of the smaller automakers on the world stage. In vehicles produced, they ranked just 17th in the world, delivering 1.6 million vehicles in 2017. Unlike many other manufacturers, they are not part of a larger consortium, standing largely alone in a field dominated by heavy hitters like Toyota, Fiat-Chrysler, and Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi. This makes their achievement all the more surprising, given the investment required and the resources available to this David amongst Goliaths.
It raises some eyebrows that Mazda has dedicated so many resources to the ongoing development of the gasoline engine, with many betting on an unstoppable wave of electric vehicles taking over market share in years to come. Other major players like Mercedes have already made moves to end development of gasoline engines. On top of this, with some cities looking to ban fossil fuel vehicles entirely in years to come, one wonders how much Mazda will be able to recoup the development cost over the next decade. Mazda’s own projections state that gasoline engines will still power 85% of all cars in 2035, but the more important figure is the proportion of new sales held by gasoline powered vehicles. BloombergNEF’s modelling expects to see electric cars take a 28% share of new car sales by 2030, so it seems there will still be plenty of time left for Mazda to cash in. It also serves as a useful gap-filler while the company begins a transition towards electric technology.
However, if SPCCI technology is to do well in the marketplace, it will have to make good on its lofty claims. While the new engine certainly packs better power and torque, it hasn’t yet shown a meaningful increase in fuel economy which is supposed to be one of its major benefits. And no matter how new and fancy it is, it can’t compete in the shiny, futuristic stakes with all-electric vehicles. Similar to Mazda’s prior experiments with Miller cycle engines in the 1990s, we suspect this may be more of an interesting blip than a game-changer for the gasoline engine. As always, time will tell.
28 thoughts on “Mazda Investing Big In Advanced Gasoline Tech With Skyactiv-X”
pretty sure stoichiometric ratio of petrol is 14.7:1
This is the perfect hackvertorial.
Did you just reply to me by driving here?
Yes I did.
Did I just see 2 personalities of a schizophrenic converse in text?
Yeah. It’s because I had to watch the stupid Mazda ad.
Also you wouldn’t see many, if any petrol production cars with a compression ratio as high as 14:1. This is normally in the realm of racing engines burning methanol and ethanol fuel.
I’m not sure how this is such a giant achievement – variable valve timing isn’t new, fuel injection isn’t new, notwithstanding the higher compression ratio (which can be as simple as swapping in a different piston) it almost sounds like the whole thing can be done in software.
Yeah but Bolivia still keeps stubbornly rejecting the propped-up coup politician we’re forcing on them, so we might not be able to steal that lithium after all and the pyramid scheme of Tesla might fall over and embarrass everyone.
Why even use petrol? I converted my 1998 Miata to use LPG and it’s the best thing ever for daily commute.
Skyactiv…
At first, I thought the engine/auto would be satellite linked for some reason.
And then SkyNet came to mind…
So, has Ford divested itself of Mazda?
I was about to ask the same…
If I remember correctly, I’m pretty sure electric cars predate their petrol powered counterparts.
True. Back then they lost due to underdeveloped infrastructure and battery limitations. The idea was floating around since 1820’s. The first electric car was tested in 1881, in Paris. For a time the electric cars were superior to their steam and ICE counterparts. Now electric cars are still almost the same after almost 140 years. So I believe that in the future it will be easier and cheaper to make biofuels and corresponding ICE or hybrid cars than to make electric cars great again. I like an idea of a hybrid car, where ICE engine burns biofuel at its most efficient RPM/power, which generates electrical energy for powering BLDC (or AC) motors in the wheel hubs…
If you want to go by firsts, then steam cars predate electric cars by Cugnot’s “Fardier à vapeur” (“Steam wagon”) of 1769, and the London Steam Carriage in 1801.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_Steam_Carriage
Meanwhile, the first vehicle with an internal combustion engine was made by François Isaac de Rivaz, a Swiss inventor in 1807. Technically this is not a petrol powered car since it ran on oxygen and hydrogen.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/De_Rivaz_engine
Electric cars work now, charging is solved. Active heat rejection mechanisms allow for high charge and discharge of traction batteries. Car manufacturers are slow to develop this so tesla eat their sandwich. Nissan leaf passive cooling overheats bad. Passive cooling bad. Cobalt chemistries need active cooling.
Kia is shipping electric vehicles right now that are just as refined as their gas vehicles, in fact they share the same platform and are indistinguishable at first glance, but get behind the wheel and step on the gas pedal and see which one is “great”
Someone should tell Mazda. It’s not what and how much goes into these things that matters, (ICE tech already does the job) it’s what comes out that concerns many of us and there’s no mention of that in the article. More efficient pollution is still polution!
I’ve seen this line of reasoning before: “don’t make ICEs better because they aren’t good for the planet. There are two problems with that line of reasoning. First, under the most idealistic projections it will take decades to convert to non ICE based vehicles, so why not help “save the planet” a little in the interim? Second, less optimistic projections point to limited resources for building batteries, toxic end of life pollution (reminiscent of nuclear waste issues that were discounted by supporters), and pollution generated by electricity production in some regions as concerns about the real world outlook for electric vehicles.
I assume you also do not drive an electric car. Or a bicycle. Or really anything.
electric car – Ah yes the green energy of coal power plants saving the earth what a hero I am. At least I’m smart enough to know that the worlds car fleet could never be powered by solar.
Bicycle – Ah yes truly green energy. Just have to mine some rare earth metals in Africa, ship them off to China for smelting, ship those off to Europe for final assembly, and then get them here in the US. Truly the greenest transportation is one that goes across the globe 6 times via heavy pollutant boats before I even touch it.
Seeing as we are a child and know that pollution is still pollution and any amount >0 is inhernetly evil we shall invest 0 resources in reducing pollution no we must purge it completely. Welcome to my cult it’s nice here.
The idea is that the more efficient conversion of chemical energy into mechanical energy, the less fuel would be needed to create the same amount of power. Also replacing ICE cars with electric ones won’t save the planet (let’s be honest, Earth deesn’t need saving – it’s humans that are screwed), because we need to make that electric car (process is not very “green”), and make the energy to power it (most of which is made from fossil fuels or from nuclear reactors).
That was supposed to be comment to the above post by Antonio Ross…
No the idea is to have a vehicle that rarely needs maintenance and can acellerate like a fighter plane, that’s why I want an electric car.
You can have your smelly gas burning slowpoke clunker that constantly needs oil changes.
I won’t disagree that I like the idea of electric cars, but there is still pollution being created. It’s just not at the car. You still have to charge it, which means you need an electrical power plant of some sort, be it fossil fuel, nuke, or “renewable.” There is also the problem with manufacturing. Whatever type of vehicle we produce, it takes energy to do so. See the statement on power plants. Electric cars==>batteries have a different issue. When producing them, they require noxious chemicals. When disposing, similar issues.
Bottom line, I don’t disagree that we need cleaner forms of energy and good transportation, but be careful when touting electric vehicles as the end-all and be-all of transportation. They have their own special challenges as well. I consider them to be a stepping stone, just as the current ICE is a stepping stone from the horse…
But I thoroughly enjoy innovation!
Mechanic here in the UK, we have mazda skyactive diesels (and DI petrols) for a while now, perhaps there not common stateside, but they are TERRIBLE. so unreliable. having a honda v-tec like system on the exhaust valves to act as EGR, great idea but implemented so poorly they chew themselves to bits after 30k miles filling the oil with swarf and leaving you with no compression.
Poor crankcase ventilation so very prone to sludge, resulting in oil starvation.
Aggressive egr regeneration strategy resulting in oil dilution (and subsequently crank / conrod / turbocharger damage)
These 3 faults are common and usually result in a complete engine rebuild if not caught early.
And these engines are not nice to work on.
Point im going for here is mazda seem to like to pioneer with good ideas and intentions, but they seem to fall short on reliability. Hopefully they get this down, but im not holding my breath.
So, this is really just a newer version of Honda’s CVCC technology that came out in 1971? Doesn’t anyone think of new concepts anymore?
Would it work using ethanol (which has a higher octane)? See, I live in a country that is not so concerned in really substitute internal combustion by electric engines (it’s more a political issue than technological); however, most cars here are “flex fuel”, running on gasoline and/or ethanol made from sugar cane, and gasoline itself is so expensive that almost everyone relies only on ethanol.
That said: the market would accept internal combustion cars for relatively more years here, giving Mazda more time to recover its money; but Mazda don’t sell cars in Brazil; and if it doesn’t run on ethanol, nobody would buy it anyway.