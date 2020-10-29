DSL Is Barely Hanging On The Line As Telcos Stop Selling New Service

Are you reading this over AT&T DSL right now? If so, you might have to upgrade or go shopping for a new ISP soon. AT&T quietly stopped selling new traditional DSLs on October 1st, though they will continue to sell their upgraded fiber-to-the-node version. This leaves a gigantic digital divide, as only 28% of AT&T’s 21-state territory has been built out with full fiber to the home, and the company says they have done almost all of the fiber expansion that they intend to do. AT&T’s upgraded DSL offering is a fiber and copper hybrid, where fiber ends at the network node closest to the subscriber’s home, and the local loop is still over copper or coax.
At about the same time, a report came out written jointly by members of the Communications Workers of America union and a digital inclusion advocacy group. The report alleges that AT&T targets wealthy and non-rural areas for full fiber upgrades, leaving the rest of the country in the dark.
As the internet has been the glue holding these unprecedented times together, this news comes as a slap in the face to many rural customers who are trying to work, attend school, and see doctors over various videoconferencing services.
If you live in a big enough city, chances are you haven’t thought of DSL for about twenty years, if ever. It may surprise you to learn of the popularity of ADSL in the United Kindom. ADSL the main source of broadband in the UK until 2017, having been offset by the rise of fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) connections. However, this Ofcom report shows that in 2018 ADSL still made up more than a third of all UK broadband connections.
Why do people still have it, and what are they supposed to do in the States when it dries up?
What is DSL, Anyway?
DSL stands for Digital Subscriber Line, and it’s essentially internet over copper. Up until the mid-1990s, many people accessed the internet by using modems of various baud rates, myself included. To use the modem, one had to tie up the phone line for the duration.
When DSL came out, it was not only faster than the fastest modem you could get at the big box store, you could use the DSL and talk on the phone at the same time. I personally never had a DSL. They were expensive, and by the time I was paying for my own internet, cable modems were gaining favor in the United States. They cost about as much per month, but were touted as being faster than DSLs. I wanted cable TV anyway, so it made sense.
DSL works by using frequencies above the voice frequencies, so it can coexist on the copper with the voice line. In order to keep DSL frequencies from bleeding over and echoing into voice calls, there are analog low-pass DSL filters, splitters, and combination filter-splitters that separate the lines. Before they reach the wider Internet, DSLs are aggregated at the central office into a Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexer, or DSLAM, and then fed into the switch.
DSL flavors
When people speak of modern DSLs, they are usually talking about Asynchronous DSL, or ADSL. The download speeds range from about 5-35 Mbps and uploads average 1-10 Mbps. The asymmetry is in the data throughput: upload speeds are slower than download speeds, because people usually do more downloading than uploading.
In Synchronous DSL (SDSL), the throughput is symmetrical. There is also VDSL and VDSL2 — two tiers of Very high-speed DSL. VDSL speeds can reach 52Mbps downstream and 16Mbps upstream, and VDSL2 maxes out around 100Mbps both ways.
DSL also comes as “wet” or “dry”. If you have a wet DSL, the copper pairs also carry voice. A dry DSL has DSL only. This nomenclature comes from early voice circuitry, which needed batteries to detect whenever you picked up the phone to dial. Dry loop lines weren’t connected to batteries, and got all the power they needed from the central office.
Leaving People in the Dark
The report by CWA and NDIA also accuses AT&T of “digital red-lining” in urban centers, which essentially favors the rich in cities like Cleveland and Detroit where fiber build-outs are concerned. AT&T naturally denies any so-called red-lining activity.
Some urban customers are lucky enough to have other options, like cable, fiber, or satellite access. But many people in rural areas don’t have the luxury of shopping around. Where AT&T is leaving or has already left, subscribers are forced to buy from the incumbent cable company or whatever else is available. They don’t have the luxury of shopping around for the best deal or even the fastest connection.
Dark Copper
AT&T aren’t the only ones abandoning DSL. Verizon is killing it off everywhere they have fiber service, and no new customers can buy DSL in FiOS territory. Plenty of people still rely on plain old DSL, and this is a terrible time to leave those customers in the lurch. It’s also a shame that so much copper is being left to rot in the elements when it could be taken over by municipalities that could use the lines to ensure that every home that still has copper can have some kind of internet access.
So, Hackaday, are we reaching you on old-fashioned AT&T DSL? What are your plans? If you have DSL and aren’t affected by this, what do you think of it? If nothing else, DSL is robust: it will even run over wet string.
13 thoughts on “DSL Is Barely Hanging On The Line As Telcos Stop Selling New Service”
300bps modems will run over wet string too… And DSL is just about like that. In the 2000s DSL was a big deal, and VERY quickly passed by.
I’m reading this on the day I’m upgrading my cable connection from 75/10 Mb to 500/20. I have worked in the telecom industry for many years and have always had my doubts about ADSL, as it’s so dependent on line quality and distance. I live a few blocks from the telephone company CO and one of my neighbours can’t get any better than 50 Mb download. I don’t know if she’s connected to a hybrid node or directly to the CO. I haven’t noticed any nodes between here and the CO though. One other difference is I’ve had IPv6 through my cable ISP for almost 5 years, but the local phone company still doesn’t provide it. I realize this is a business not technology issue, but illustrates one more way the service from my ISP is superior to the local phone company.
I went to a trade school for Telecommunications, and after working with the ILEC/Telco’s in my area for near a decade now, I can tell you that if my area is any indication of the whole nobody at the top cares about copper anything even though it makes up a non-insignificant percentage of telco income.
In my area, there is even a visible push at every turn to get people to give up their landlines and dsl in exchange for wireless service because there are nowhere near the regulations on wireless as there are on copper pairs.
Basically, the sooner everyone gives up their landlines in Canada, the telco’s can basically kill entire sections of the CO that are so old that only the ‘old guys’ know how to run or fix anything.
It doesn’t help that there is a serious problem at telco’s who are also ISP’s with management always seeing the new and shiny buzzwords with wireless service and fiber, just no longer caring about old technologies that they dont use or updateon a 3-5 cycle.
I live in chicago and literally see AT&T fiber boxs but i am still stuck with ADSL2+ and horribly slow 3 MBPS down. (As its the “fastest” avaliable in my area from them.)
Worst part is i am no long a normal AT&T internet customer. I am one of their uverse customers.
Over here, rural Norway, ADSL is also being phased out. In our area, no fiber available, so had to go the LTE-route. 50Mb/s over LTE
I am reading this over my Centurylink DSL connection. I just sent a link to this article to a friend who will read it over his Frontier DSL connection (AT&T isn’t the only provider). I thought he could use a good laugh….. especially the quoted link speeds. DSL is going to be around for a long time especially for those of us in rural areas. Don’t suggest Dish/Hughes Network….lag time and costs eliminate it from consideration. Starlink by SpaceX will be around $100 a month (nevermind what it is doing to the night sky). The government provided incentives to providers to lay fiber which some did but that is all they did. So don’t make it sound like DSL is going away and we are all going to get connected to fiber.
DSL is still pretty huge in some South American countries. I dont think it will be fully dead for some time.
This a deliberate decision to force the next-generation connectivity across all rural hard to reach places to use the large number of high bandwidth, low latency, low altitude (~450+ km; 280+ miles) satellite internet constellations that are starting to come online:
e.g.
SpaceX (Starlink) 42,000 satellites
Samsung 4,600-satellite constellation
Amazon (Project Kuiper) 3,236 satellites
OneWeb (OneWeb constellation) 2,620 satellites
Boeing ???
China (Hongwan) ~300 satellites
The more satellites in the constellation, the lower the orbit, the lower the orbit, the lower the latency.
My guess is that there was a government FCC backroom deal with done with AT&T to play ball.
Minor nit: ADSL is “asymmetric”, not “asynchronous”.
Asymmetric in that bandwidth is split unevenly between upstream and downstream.
DSL is plenty. The most useful knowledge can easily be transmitted in seconds on it. 5 megabytes = days of reading and a good chunk of knowledge needed for a lifetime career.
On the other hand, just about any transmission medium would struggle sending 16k resolution, 240 frames per second, 3D, picture in picture, smell-o-vision. A lot of bandwidth is wasted transmitting noise, fiction, fake stories, badly written javascript, video enhanced with “digital makeup” to hide pimples and zits. There is no need for it. Life and natural resources are precious and shouldn’t be wasted.
As I mentioned, I have long worked in the telecom industry and remember the days when 1200 baud was really moving. Back then, it took 2 modems to get 2400 and this was over conditioned phone lines. Over the years, people are expecting to be able to send more and more data. Years ago, no one would consider sending photos or videos. As for video, today I am changing my cable TV from the old channel based digital system to video over IP and, along with that, upgrading my Internet connection to 500/20 Mb. Also, back when I started in this business, the only telecom people had in their homes was POTS phone service which could be used for nothing beyond talking to people. Bottom line, tech advances and what was adequate yesterday won’t be tomorrow.
Some of us work from home and we require fast internet so we can get acceptable performance and low latency for client database access.
You can try running Oracle JDBC connections through your crappy connection and see how productive you are.
Maybe you are stuck in the 1990s but that does not mean that we must suffer for your sins.
I think “xDSL” is a bit old fashioned.
But the way xDSL infrastructure is put up is honestly rather logical for FttN & FttH installations.
Since the local node can have multiple redundant back feeds, providing a lot better redundancy compared to pure FttH.
(If someone destroys the cable, one looses the link, but with a FttN setup, there is a shorter non redundant link for one to worry about.)
xDSL technology has though largely been forgotten.
VDLS2 gives upwards of 200 Mb/s “best case”, and VDLS2+ is a bit better still. (300 Mb/s.) Though, both of these do suffer from additional cable lengths… But honestly, it is a fair bit impressive to move 100+ Mb/s in both directions further than 200 meters over a single twisted pair.
Not saying that xDSL itself should hang around forever.
But the network node solution is logical. And there is little reason for why one couldn’t use for an example a network cable between the node and the end user. (Maybe not running “Ethernet”, or it could, most IT equipment handles up to 100 meter links, and I have seen network cards able to get good bandwidth over 300 meter cables. But at some point, fiber makes more sense.)
A Node has a fair bit of flexibility, and this is honestly the main strength of xDSL.
Though, a lot of people on the internet is still stuck with sub 10 Mb/s down, and barely more than 1 Mb/s up.
Ie, a lot of people sitting on the very first generation of ADSL.
To most of these people, it would be a fairly substantial upgrade to just get VDSL… And upgrading the DSLAM from ADSL to VDSL isn’t all that expensive, 2-3 grand per box, that handles 48-96 users each… (or roughly 70 bucks per subscriber. And a bit of technician time too. So maybe 100… Most xDSL modems sold do support VDSL2 as “standard”, I haven’t seen one not supporting VDSL at least.)
Going to fiber on the other hand costs typically a few hundred dollars per subscriber, a lot more expensive. Though, able to deliver a few times more bandwidth. But a lot of people don’t really subscribe to more than 100-200 Mb/s regardless.