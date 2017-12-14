A core part of the hacker mentality is the desire to test limits: trying out ideas to see if something interesting, informative, and/or entertaining comes out of it. Some employees of Andrews & Arnold (a UK network provider) applied this mentality towards connecting their ADSL test equipment to some unlikely materials. The verdict of experiment: yes, ADSL works over wet string.
ADSL itself is something of an ingenious hack, carrying data over decades-old telephone wires designed only for voice. ADSL accomplished this in part through robust error correction measures keeping the bytes flowing through lines that were not originally designed for ADSL frequencies. The flow of bytes may slow over bad lines, but they will keep moving.
How bad? In this case, a pair of strings dampened with salty water. But there are limits: the same type of string dampened with just plain water was not enough to carry ADSL.
The pictures of the test setup also spoke volumes. They ran the wet string across a space that looked much like every hacker workspace, salt water dripping on the industrial carpet. Experimenting and learning right where you are, using what you have on hand, are hallmarks of hacker resourcefulness. Fancy laboratory not required.
Thanks to [chris] and [Spencer] for the tips.
15 thoughts on “ADSL Robustness Verified By Running Over Wet String”
Yes, but how well does ADSL carry over a wet noodle?? That’s what I want to know.
Yes, and also two slices of pizza. :)
The pizza works as a hub.
ADSL will carry over a single wire if the wind is in the right direction. It will also carry over lines so bad you can’t hold a voice conversation.
Be interested to see someone hack up a point-to-point ADSL line as I’m not sure it can be done with consumer gear and it’d be handy as a cheap way of getting data down more than 100yds of Cat5 – especially with 4 pairs to play with.
You can get p2p adsl modems off the shelf…
I’ve heard of wire fences being used.
I once had a copper voice line with a very bad 60Hz hum. ATT would never admit a problem (“Your line checks out”, “But there’s a horrible hum”, “I’m sorry sir, I can’t hear you because of the hum, can you speak up”)
I ordered DSL, partly to force them to fix the line. DSL worked fine without any repair!
it’s just a shame BT can’t manage to get it to work properly over the few hundred metres from the exchange to my house, than again I guess it’s not a miracle technology
I wish I had better photos and videos of the Anything But Ethernet contest, which one year involved a T1 running over barbed wire…
Better not show this to any Time Warner execs…
I’ve suspected that they already use something similar.
ADSL works too with only one wire. But very slowly. It happened to me last year.
Send it over pwm style modulated esla coil. Zerp wires.
Now pass it through a line of people all holding hands. We hands, technically would have low enough resistance. The reflection would be awful no doubt.
Please don’t give BT Openreach any more ideas of how to degrade service and save money.