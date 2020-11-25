Literally Tearing Apart A SpaceX Starlink Antenna

While SpaceX’s constellation of Starlink satellites is nowhere near its projected final size, the company has enough of the birds zipping around in low Earth orbit to start a limited testing period they call the Better Than Nothing Beta. If you’re lucky enough to get selected, you have to cough up $500 for the hardware and another $100 a month for the service. Despite the fairly high bar for getting your hands on one, [Kenneth Keiter] decided to sacrifice his Starlink dish to the teardown Gods.
We say sacrifice because [Kenneth] had to literally destroy the dish to get a look inside. It doesn’t appear that you can realistically get into the exceptionally thin antenna array without pulling it all apart, thanks in part to preposterous amount of adhesive that holds the structural back plate onto the PCB. The sky-facing side of the phased array, the key element that allows the antenna to track the rapidly moving Starlink satellites as they pass overhead, is also laminated to a stack-up comprised of plastic hexagonal mesh layers, passive antenna elements, and the outer fiberglass skin. In short, there are definitely no user-serviceable parts inside.
Beyond attempting to analyze the RF magic that’s happening inside the antenna, [Kenneth] also takes viewers through a tour of some of the more recognizable components of the PCB; picking out things like the Power over Ethernet magnetics, a GPS receiver, some flash storage, and the H-Bridge drivers used to control the pan and tilt motors in the base of the dish.
It also appears that the antenna is a self-contained computer of sorts, complete with ARM processor and RAM to run the software that aims the phased array. Speaking of which, it should come as no surprise to find that not only are the ICs that drive the dizzying array of antenna elements the most numerous components on the PCB, but that they appear to be some kind of custom silicon designed specifically for SpaceX.
In short, there’s still plenty we don’t know about how this high-tech receiver actually works. While [Kenneth] does a respectable job of trying to make sense of it all, and we admire the dedication required to rip apart such a rare and expensive piece of kit, it’s still going to be awhile before the hacker community truly masters the tech that SpaceX is putting into their ambitions global Internet service.
[Thanks to Alex for the tip.]
12 thoughts on “Literally Tearing Apart A SpaceX Starlink Antenna”
SpaceX lawsuit filing coming in 4… 3…2…
youtube-dl in 3…2…1…
He should send that off to one of the resident HAD microwave geniuses for more in-depth analysis
Wow that’s way more elements than I expected. That should give pretty good performance. Unlike those 4-element 5G mmWave antennas.
Each block has a “TP_VFEM_XX” testpoint near it, “FEM” probably indicates “front-end module”, which could be as simple as a matched LNA and switch, or could be an entire downconvert chain. The “LO” in “LO_CLK” is most likely “local oscillator”, not “low-frequency.
Thanks, Ward! I added your comment to the description of the video. Great suggestion!!
You need to never say Umm again. ~~20% of whatever you say is umm. It makes you sound like a dummy. It was so offensive, I quit watching quickly. I do not know how you learned that. People usually interpose umm to stop someone else from starting to speak – a squelching word – people HATE that. If you ever become a professor that class will hate it as well – they will count them out loud as you utter them – usually fixes them fast.
This is not an attack, it is a wakeup call!!!
I’m working on it – it’s a filler word, and I know it bugs people. Generally, I’ve noticed that I use it when I’m searching for the next word, as it provides perceived continuity that prevents a short pause from being misinterpreted as the end of a sentence. You can certainly tell when I’m reading from the teleprompter 😁
Luckily, I don’t think I’m in danger of becoming a professor anytime soon – but thank you for your feedback! 👍
Well judging from that hexagonal pattern on the antenna there are a lot of beehives that are going to be getting free internet.
Probably a violation if the DMCA and will be removed soon.
That isn’t how copyright works.
Read the patents first. Spacex generally doesn’t patent things on the theory that the Chinese will just steal it anyway. But, there are a good number of patents granted on that antenna and probably more pending. They’re probably counting on the proprietary aspects of the technology and manufacturing process to deter knockoffs. That thing runs in the 40-50GHz area. Far higher than most satellites and download speeds are in the 120 megabit area. Just tearing it apart will tell you less than reading the patents.