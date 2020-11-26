If you need to move a lot of data, and fast, Gigabit Ethernet is a great way to do it. However, most network hardware outside of datacenters is fairly space inefficient, a headache if you’re building a robot or drone. Enter the Gigablox, a super-compact Gigabit router for just these applications.
The Gigablox takes its mission seriously, with its compact size the ultimate design goal. The entire switch fits on a tiny 45 mm x 45 mm PCB. To this end, it eschews the common RJ45 connector, which is bulkier than necessary. Instead, thin Molex PicoBlade connectors are used for the five ports on board. Cables are included to convert between the two connectors, and obviously crimping ones own is easy to do, too. For those who need to connect more devices, several Gigablox can be hooked up in the same way as any other Ethernet switch. The Gigablox is a non-blocking switch, too – meaning all five ports can run at full speed simultaneously.
The design is the sequel to the SwitchBlox, and the later SwitchBlox Nano, both designed by [Josh Elijah] earlier this year. The pace of development is impressive, and it’s great to see [Josh] bring Gigabit speeds to the compact form factor. We can imagine a few good uses for these boards; share your best ideas in the comments below! Video after the break.
9 thoughts on “Tiny Ethernet Routers Now Available In Gigabit Speeds”
Impressive and, without doubt, very useful in hobbyist-grade embedded applications. Price tag isn’t the most commendable part about the product, but it does show some smart design decisions.
For the asking price of 125$ it is a fair bit on the expensive side as far as gigabit switches are concerned.
So the more interesting selling points here is the exceptionally wide input voltage range of 5.1-60 volts, and its small size.
Kind of sad that we didn’t get an ultra small connector for ethernet and PoE instead of USB-C.
If they weren’t going to bother keeping compatibility, and just gave USB2.0 it’s own dedicated pins, they might as well have gone big. I’m sure they could have made a low power short range transceiver, and it would have been awesome to have USB devices and network devices unified.
Great but not open source. Sad…
Will just point out that this is a SWITCH, not a router.
If space is an issue you can leave the transformers out. Won’t be much of an issue if used on a drone or robot.
I’m a bit afraid if it will run at truly gigabit speed with those homemade connectors.
I seen gigabit running full rate through a cable that was chewed by a dog, then the broken conductors pulled out of the jacket and spliced together by just twisting the copper and taping it up with duct tape. Gigabit isn’t that sensitive. Obviously having a noisy environment might make matters worse compared to a pristine cable with fully compliant joins, but for everyday use these small molex connections will be fine.
How much does one have to pay HaD to get a product ad like this?
Switch != router. HAD, you can do better – Proof reading, thanks.