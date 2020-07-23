As a project gets more complicated, some kind of internal communication network is often used to that all of the various modules and sensors can talk with each other. For hardware hackers like us, that usually means SPI, I2C, or maybe even good old fashioned UART. But if you’re pushing a lot of data around, like live video feeds from multiple cameras, you’ll need something a bit faster than that.
Which is why [Josh Elijah] has created the SwitchBlox Nano, a three port 10/100 Ethernet switch that fits on a one inch square PCB. All you need to do is provide it with power, with a generous input range of 5 to 50 volts, connect your devices to the Molex Picoblade connectors on the board, and away you go. There’s even a 5 V 1 A regulated output you can use to run your downstream devices.
If you’ve got a feeling that you’ve seen something very similar on these pages earlier in the year, you’re not imagining things. Back in April we covered the original five port SwitchBlox in a post that garnered quite a bit of attention. In fact, [Josh] tells us that the design of this new switch was driven largely by the feedback he got from Hackaday readers. The Nano is not only smaller and cheaper than the original, but now maintains full electrical isolation between each port.
The average Hackaday reader is as knowledgeable as they are opinionated, and we’re glad [Josh] was able to put the feedback he received to practical use. We’re proud that our community has had a hand in refining successful commercial products like the Arduboy handheld game system and the Mooltipass hardware password keeper. Now it looks like we can add a tiny Ethernet switch to the list of gadgets we’ve helped push up the hill. Maybe we should get a stamp or something…
9 thoughts on “Tiny Ethernet Switch Gets Even Smaller”
A 5 port 10/100 Ethernet switch IC from Microchip will cost you under $10 from Digikey or Mouser, so $60 for having it mounted to a PCB seems a bit steep. Why not buy the IC and mount it to your own PCB with, I assume, some of the other parts for your project? Or spend $15 for a packaged Netgear 5-port switch from Amazon.
I get that this is a super-tiny implementation, but aside from that, there are several much less expensive ways of adding the same function to your project.
If you need Ethernet to be tiny, you’re probably doing something exotic anyway.
I wish they’d just hurry up and put single pair Ethernet in everything. It probably would have been better than USB C for the majority or uses.
And for that $15 it’ll be 1Gb.
10base-T and 100base-T are basically the same thing, protocol-wise. Gigabit is not. It’s easy to get fooled because 1000base-T uses the same cable, but if you don’t need the gigabit bandwidth, you’re nuts using a gigabit-capable switch IC. The power consumption is ludicrously higher. You can easily get a 10/100 switch which burns under 1W at full utilization, for instance. An off-the-shelf gigabit switch’s going to be 5-10W, easily.
I think the “aside from that” part is the whole reason this exists – it saves you from having to implement your own extremely compact ethernet switch. If you’re building some very low volume thing, paying $60 for a designed/built/tested item with a low-volume BoM of ~$20 is a fantastic deal. I could easily see stuffing something like this into a one-off robot or something.
It’s one thing for a hobby, but at work $60 is one third of what is charged for an hour of my time. Just going through the PO Request process could match the cost. So $60 for an item used a few times can be quite the bargain.
Right. But that’s in the commercial market. There’s a whole separate world of parts that are designed and priced for that which we rarely see on hobbyist sites like HaD. Can you imagine if HaD’s “with an Arduino” articles were replaced with “with a PLC” ones? It might be more relevant to someone building and maintaining machines in a factory but not very interesting to people trying to do things on a hobbyist budget.
I can agree but only under the pretense that my project was going to involve 0 PCB otherwise. If my project needs a PCB anyway then slapping this on in addition is really 0 cost. So I both need a really tiny 5 port switch, and I need to not be already fabricating a PCB. It definitely has a niche market.
So those are Molex Picoblade connectors. I see it looks like about 7 of them could fit across a quarter so that’s what, a little over 3mm wide the short way? I wonder how hard those are to use. The smallest thing I have ever crimped were the JST connectors on a 3d printer controller. I don’t have them on me right now to measure but they must have been bigger than these Picoblade connectors and yet they were small enough to require reading glasses and that’s with 20/20 vision.
Well, anyway. I’m not just trying to be negative about it. I’m honestly curious. What is it like to crimp those things?