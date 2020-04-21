New Part Day: An Open Source Ethernet Switch In The Palm Of Your Hand

When you can get a WiFi-enabled microcontroller for $3, it’s little surprise that many of the projects we see these days have ditched Ethernet. But the days of wired networking are far from over, and there’s still plenty of hardware out there that can benefit from being plugged in. But putting an Ethernet network into your project requires a switch, and that means yet another piece of hardware that needs to get crammed into the build.
Seeing the need for a small and lightweight Ethernet switch, BotBlox has developed the SwitchBlox. This 45 mm square board has everything you need to build a five device wired network, and nothing you don’t. Gone are the bulky RJ45 jacks and rows of blinkenlights, they won’t do you any good on the inside of a robot’s chassis. But that’s not to say it’s a bare bones experience, either. The diminutive switch features automatic crossover, support for input voltages from 7 V all the way up to 40 V, and management functions accessible over SPI.
If you want to get up and running as quickly as possible, a fully assembled SwitchBlox is available to purchase directly from BotBlox for £149.00. But if you’re not in any particular rush and interested in saving on cost, you can spin up your own version of the Creative Commons licensed board. The C++ management firmware and Python management GUI isn’t ready for prime time just yet, but you’ll be able to build a “dumb” version of the switch with the provided KiCad design files.
The published schematic in their repo uses a Microchip KSZ8895MQXCA as the Ethernet controller, with a Pulse HX1344NL supplying the magnetics for all the ports in a single surface mount package. Interestingly, the two images that BotBlox shows on their product page include different part numbers like H1102FNL and PT61017PEL for the magnetics, and the Pulse H1164NL for the Ethernet controller.
Make Networks Wired Again
There’s no question that WiFi has dramatically changed the way we connect devices. In fact, there’s an excellent chance you’re currently reading these words from a device that doesn’t even have the capability to connect to a wired network. If you’re looking to connect a device to the Internet quickly, it’s tough to beat.
But WiFi certainly isn’t perfect. For one, you have to contend with issues that are inherent to wireless communications such as high latency and susceptibility to interference. There’s also the logistical issues involved in making that initial connection since you need to specify an Access Point and (hopefully) an encryption key. In comparison, Ethernet will give you consistent performance in more or less any environment, and configuration is usually as simple as plugging in the cable and letting DHCP sort the rest out.
Unfortunately, that whole “plugging in” part can get tricky. Given their size, putting an Ethernet switch into your project to act as an internal bus only works if you’ve got space to burn and weight is of little concern. So as appealing as it might be to build a network into your robot to connect the Raspberry Pi, motor controllers, cameras, etc, it’s rarely been practical.
This little switch could change that, and the fact it’s released under an open source license means hackers and makers will be free to integrate it into their designs. With the addition of an open source management firmware, this device has some truly fascinating potential. When combined with a single board computer or suitably powerful microcontroller, you have the makings of a fully open source home router; something that the privacy and security minded among us have been dreaming of for years.
11 thoughts on “New Part Day: An Open Source Ethernet Switch In The Palm Of Your Hand”
149 GBP for a 10/100 switch?!
thats almost 185 USD, and then add shipping!
I can get a 10/100 switch for almost nothing on ebay, or $18 at microcenter, and a good chance I can get gigabit for that.
take it out of the case, and bang! I got a small profile switch.
I get it that it’s “open source” meaning the pcb is free, but wow, just wow.
-I have an open-source ethernet cable for sale, 4″ for $20.00
-I have an open-source serial cable for sale 9pin, 4″ for 25.00, 25pin for an extra 10.00
$18? Not even. I’m looking at an $11 gigabit switch on Microcenter.com right now.
Who knew Bill Gates was such a cheapo.
The two Pulse products show in the photo are a 4-port magnetics package and a 1-port package. The switch chip must be under the 4 port or on the other side. Pulse doesn’t make switch chips.
This is an excellent idea!
But they completely lost me with the price.
At that rate, fora hobby project it’s still more than worth the effort to pull the PCB out of a small, inexpensive switch and desolder all the connectors. Maybe a scratch build is worthwhile, I haven’t priced out the parts but I doubt it because if so then their profit margin must be huge!
To be fair I’m only considering this against the cost of buying a cheap switch and those generally do not have as good of throughput as an expensive rack-mount pro switch.
Maybe this thing comes with 149GBP worth of quality?
Who puts that kind of money into the network side of a hobby robot though? I’m pretty sure Boston Dynamics shops elsewhere. If my robot gets a $10 switch off of Fleabay it will be grateful that it isn’t stuck with just RS485!
Makes me think their market research dude typed “average price of a 100mbit switch 2002” into google instead of 2020
The H1102FNL is a single transformer. The H1164NL is a quad transformer. The KSZ8895MQXCA is a five port ethernet switch. The switch IC is on the BOTTOM of the board.
Hence the confusion.
Also, $149!?
The price is insane. On the other hand, the chip is really interesting and it costs 4 USD in single unit quantity on Mouser. Also, it seems that it can be easily routed on 2 layer board. So many nice projects are coming…
I’ll wait for the $5 chinese clone
FYI: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000790946008.html
$4.39 + shipping 5 Port 10/100Mbps Lan + wallwart