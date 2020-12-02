European Right To Repair: Poor Repairability Shamed With Rating System

Happily the right to repair movement is slowly gaining ground, and recently they’ve scored a major success in the European Parliament that includes a requirement that products be labelled with expected lifetime and repairability information, long-term availability of parts, and numerous measures aimed at preventing waste.
… including by requiring improved product information through mandatory labelling on the durability and reparability of a product (expected lifetime, availability of spare parts, etc.), defining durability and reparability as the main characteristics of a product…
Even the UK, whose path is diverging from the EU due to Brexit, appears to have a moment of harmony on this front. This builds upon existing rights to repair in that devices sold in Europe will eventually have to carry a clearly visible repair score to communicate the ease of repairability and supply of spare parts, making a clear incentive for manufacturers to strive for the highest score possible.
We live in an age in which our machines, appliances, and devices are becoming ever more complex, while at the same time ever more difficult to repair. Our community are the masters of fixing things, but even we are becoming increasingly stumped in the face of the latest flashy kitchen appliance or iDevice. The right to repair movement, and this measure in particular, seeks to improve the ability of all consumers, not just us hackers, to makebuying decisions for better products and lower environmental impact.
With a population of around 450 million people spread across 27 member countries, the EU represents a colossal market that no manufacturer can afford to ignore. Therefore while plenty of other regions of the planet have no such legislation this move will have a knock-on effect across the whole planet. Since the same products are routinely sold worldwide it is to be expected that an improvement in repairability for European markets will propagate also to the rest of the world. So when your next phone has a replaceable battery and easier spares availability, thank the EU-based right to repair campaigners and some European lawmakers for that convenience.
European Parliament from EU, CC BY 2.0.
11 thoughts on “European Right To Repair: Poor Repairability Shamed With Rating System”
I foresee a future for competitive repairing…
“Hey, I just fixed the Grade-0 rated Widgetotron 9000”
Doubtful. Something that bad would mean that disassembly would actually damage it further and the repaired version wouldn’t even look the same. Simply put, it wouldn’t be worth the effort for anyone but a professional.
That’s why I am predicting it as a sport.
As Australia is having to endure stand over tactics by China, in regard to trade, this legislation would be appropriate to adopt.
Indeed. Perhaps you could even co-opt the Chinese Social Credit reputation system as a platform for it.
Thank you for this article, this propositon from the european parliament is extremely welcome to tackle the huge waste that consumer electronics can be.
Some notes though:
This is not a law yet, it’s a resolution from the parliament. As I understand it, the Counsil also has to review the text and that is where it could be blocked (lobbyism is strong there…).
Also, consumer awareness is indeed really important, but how will the repairability could be objectively estimated? I fear the label could just become some kind of green washing tool for manipulating (fruity) companies.
Lastly, I think you should have mentionned another aspect of the text: it is actually aiming at falicitating repairs, by making them systematic and cost effective for independent repair shops and for the consumers themselves!
They mention forcing companies to give access to repair guides, diagnostic tools, documentation, softwares tools and parts! That is in my view extremely important, as it could make the business of repairs actually profitable for a lot of people. For instance, I have a small but honorable electronics lab at my home. I can afford the 4 hours I took to do a component level fault analysis and repair in my water heater. Someone paying me to repair their water heater would find it extremely expensive. If the various tools and ressources make it possible to go from a 4 hour repair to a 1 hour repair, then the cost actually makes sense to go for it in place of a replacement, hence reducing energy consumption and e-waste.
Enforcing repairability by independant shops is the key. They need to be independant because a company will always push you to buy a new one. Moreover, that could create a lot of jobs localised everywhere, for a lot of people. I guess many people interested in techs and electronics would like that job.
That is how I initially became interested in electronics. I worked at repairing CB radios and car stereos when I was a Sr in high school (graduated 1980). I also earned my Commercial FCC license when I was 17 (it was the only one on my class to pass)
I would have loved this as a high school job! My interest in electronics actually came from the opposite action: I just couldn’t resist the need to open electronic stuff, and therefore breaking them more often than not ;)
I assume most of Apple’s products will get the lowest score possible? Hopefully they won’t be giving Apple any special treatment like they did when mandating all cellphones sold in the EU had to use a common type charging port, which at the time was USB Micro B. Apple was allowed to get by with providing an adapter to their proprietary connector.
The one that gets me the most, after some type of digital rights management that stops repair, is that they are deliberately making the battery as hard to replace as possible in many devices – yet we know it has a charge/discharge limit, and know that limit is going to be reached a long time before the failure of any other component.. Yes, great for selling new devices because the battery is dead, but not great for the consumer..
great, but 20 years too late, all the mom and dad little repair shops have closed long ago.
The supply chain also doesn’t exist any more.
It seems just like more bureaucracy for manufacturers.
story:
20 years ago Philips (big EU appliance manufacturer) started to have competition from cheaper alternatives, they split their product line, you could get a quality repairable blender for 100€, and a much cheaper comparable alternative for 15€, but it specifically said in the catalog that it wouldn’t be repairable (just like their competitors).
Those 100€ included stocking parts to your neighbourhood repair centre, training technicians and all that jazz, that blender would be repairable in the next 20 years or more.
This isn’t compatible with cheap consumer electronics we are used to have now.