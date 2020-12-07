Norway Leads The Charge To Phase Out Internal Combustion; China And The UK To Follow

Climate change promises to cause untold damage across the world if greenhouse gas emissions continue at current levels for much longer. Despite the wealth of evidence indicating impending doom, governments have done what humans do best, and procrastinated on solving the issue.
However, legislatures around the world are beginning to snap into action. With transportation being a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions — 16% of the global total in 2016 — measures are being taken to reduce this figure. With electric cars now a viable reality, many governments are planning to ban the sale of internal combustion vehicles in the coming decades.
Similar But Different Measures
Earlier this year, we looked at the city of Brussels, which aims to ban all fossil fuel transport from its city centre by 2035. However, such a heavy-handed measure isn’t necessarily practical worldwide, particularly for those stuck driving older vehicles in areas without strong public transport links. Instead, different states and countries are setting their own timelines on the phase-out of fossil fuel vehicles in an aim to move towards a cleaner transport mix.
One of the fastest-moving is Norway. With electric and hybrid cars making up over 50% of sales since 2017, they’re well placed to complete the transition away from internal combustion. EVs alone made up 41% of new car purchases in 2019. The country plans to reach zero sales of fossil fuel vehicles by 2025, though an outright ban is not yet solidified by law.
Aiming to move somewhat slower but at a far greater scale is China. Their goal is to sell only hybrids, hydrogen vehicles, and electric vehicles by 2035. Now the biggest car market in the world, selling 21.05 million vehicles in 2019, the policy promises to have a major effect on the automotive industry, both domestically and worldwide. With fossil-fuel only cars facing an outright ban on sales in 2035, carmakers have less incentive than ever to continue investing in internal combustion technology, given it will be shutout from such a large potential market base.
China has historical form where such policies are concerned; their bans on motorcycles and then later, electric bikes, were executed ruthlessly quickly in past years. However, the vast country does not stand alone in this push. As is common with automotive regulation, large blocs of countries tend to make similar moves at the same time. This eases pressure on automakers who would otherwise have to deal with wildly varying legislation across markets, and by working together, countries can overcome political resistance from automakers who otherwise might have the resources to stifle dissent in a single smaller nation.
After initially setting a target of 2040 for the phase out, the United Kingdom moved its target up to 2035 and is considering shifting it even sooner to 2030. California has also set 2035 as a goal for all new passenger vehicle sales to be zero-emission, which seems to go so far as to exclude even hybrids. In Canada, Quebec intends to start their ban in 2035 also, with British Columbia outlawing new sales by 2040. A smattering of other European nations are firming up their own plans, too.
Technology To Bridge The Gap
China’s policy, and many others, tend to hedge their bets, aiming to reduce transportation emissions over time without betting the farm on electric vehicles entirely. If battery supplies or range figures don’t get to where they need to be in 15 years time, Chinese drivers will still be able to fall back on hybrids or hydrogen cars. This is particularly reassuring for those who regularly drive long distances and worry about getting stranded in electric cars. Additionally, hydrogen cars and hybrids don’t need users to have a home charger to use their vehicle on a regular basis. They can instead be refuelled in much the same manner as a regular gasoline car. This is important for those who live in city apartments, or other areas where street parking is the only option.
Hybrid and hydrogen technologies promise to take the pain out of the switchover to electric vehicles. They can help ease the average driver through the switchover, and provide a useful option for those people who fit a particular edge case that electric vehicles still can’t quite fulfill.
Transition by New Acquisition
The vast majority of these bans only affect new vehicle sales. Thus, there will be a lag in actually reducing emissions from transportation, as many drive older vehicles that are years or decades old. Estimates suggest it can take up to 18 years for 50% of vehicles on the road to comply with a new law. Thus, it’s unsurprising that most countries have set their targets so far in the future. It will take a long time for the entire second-hand market to switch over to cleaner cars unless outright bans on fossil fuel vehicles come into place. Of course, there’s also the export market to consider; many older vehicles make their way to developing countries. In Uganda, for example, the average vehicle age is over 16 years, with many cars stacking on another two decades of driving after that. Shipping older cars out will help clear local pollution and reach targets faster, but if emissions are to be reduced worldwide, fossil fuel cars eventually need to be taken off the road entirely.
Such measures won’t be enough on their own to stave off the pending climate emergency, but are an important part of reducing global emissions output. With transition timetables now up on the board, it’s up to automakers to take the necessary steps to make it happen. Whether this will be a quick and clean switchover, or a drawn out, painful process akin to switching off analog TV will be borne out in due time.
13 thoughts on “Norway Leads The Charge To Phase Out Internal Combustion; China And The UK To Follow”
Exporting oil though …
True enough – while their tiny auto market is transitioning to zero-emissions they continue to export as much North Sea crude oil as possible. Curious what their plan is once the fossil fuel market collapses after all these nations outlaw internal combustion engines? It is oil revenues that prop up their economy.
You need oil to make a lot of stuff, including nearly everything from grease and tires for electric cars to plastics for electric cars, so the oil market will not collapse.
As for all that “green” madness to keep the planet half dead (frozen/deserted) at any cost, I think we will meet with breathing taxes and other unimaginable stuff very soon. I already stockpiled with popcorn.
Non-fuel use of oil is about 5% of all oil. You also seem to mistake the problem with climate change, it’s changing too fast which causing a mass extinction event. The result of mass extinctions will a collapse of the food chain. If we keep on the current path, everyone will be vegan out of necessity.
Also, you talk about being keeping part of the planet “dead” but it’s literally going to create a band around the planet that is literally too hot to live in.
Norway doesn’t really need to sell oil to the rest of the world at all, they are fortunate in other ways too, can probably get all the international money exchanges they need just selling the spare electricity they generate to the rest of Europe…
And as Stanson points out oil isn’t going anywhere even after we stop burning it so frequently – almost all plastics are oil derived for one, paints and epoxies, rubber. The list is nearly endless, so those places that still have raw reserves will keep exporting and using it for a long time to come as its much easier than performing chemical magic with plant based oils.
Oil and gas are the main wealth sources of Norway, but they also spend it wisely. Wise as they are, they certainly know that oil and gas won’t last forever (predicted peak around 2030) and are getting ready…
So the plan is to litter the Chinese landscape with about 300 million ICE vehicles (20M/yr for 15 years), THEN outlaw sales of *new* ICE vehicles.
This is the same brilliant logic that has countless climate plans allowing China to build countless coal-fired power generation plants for the next 10-15 years, while everyone else is forced to shut down coal plant.
Apparently we owe China indulgences to continue increasing their pollution of the environment for some bizarre concept of fairness.
With 98% of electricity generated from renewable sources, Norway is ranked 9th globally in percentage terms.
So yes, if you get ‘free’ electricity, it makes far more sense to use electric cars.
Why the UK would want to go full out on electricity is a bit of a mystery to me from an economic point of view.
Sure, better air quality. But I hardly think that is typically the main argument.
Only makes real sense if accompanied by nuclear power generation. Otherwise, replacing distributed pollution with point source.
Yeah cuz solar power does not exist in your mom’s basement.
Even if you burn only coal in massive powerplants to run all the low/no pollution vehicles its actually possible to capture and clean the output from a big static building so can provide much much cleaner air. Its not even remotely practical to try that on all the ICE engines around (though we do of course, just without anywhere near the effectiveness)
I’ve always driven older cars. When I was young, like most young people that was all I could afford. Now I could buy a new car. But it would lose most of it’s value as soon as I start driving it. Financially buying a new car is a terrible decision. I prefer to save my money so that I can send my kid to college and then retire some day.
So I know my cars are always lagging behind in environmental improvements. (and public transportation isn’t much of an option here). But does that really mean I’m polluting more than the guy down the street with the new hybrid?
Consider the impact of actually manufacturing a new car.
I grew up with family working in the auto industry and have heard a lot about how it works. A few assembly steps happen in one factory then everything is shipped 1000s of miles away for the next steps, then shipped back, repeat some ridiculous number of time before an actual car emerges ready to be shipped to who knows where to be sold. A car built in North America truly is built in North America as in pretty much all of North America with a piece here and a piece there. How much CO2 does that produce?
And then there are the newer, battery dependant cars like electrics and hybrids. Think of the rare-earth strip mining and trans-oceanic shipping involved in making those batteries.
And anything from overseas, either raw materials (such as those rare earth metals) or whole cars probably come by ship. And as soon as that ship hits international waters it’s going to be burning the cheapest, dirtiest diesel that can be found. Some of those ships leave trails that can be seen from space!
So yes. It makes a lot of sense what is said here that we won’t see the effects of improvements for years if not decades. We can’t just remove all the old vehicles from the road and we probably shouldn’t even try.
It’s very tempting to lecture the others on:
– Environmental protection when you live in a post-industrial society;
– Human rights when you’ve [mostly] solved that problem (50 or more years ago, you mileage may vary, before that it was OK to enslave, exterminate and sterilize inferior races);
– Limiting nuclear weapons when you’ve already built-up an arsenal;
– Their attempts to dominate the entire world when you start to realize that you don’t have the resources to do the same any more;