Whether you are vegan or just want to try something new in the shoe department, Adidas will soon have your feet covered. They are currently working on a leather alternative made of mycelium, which is the network of fungal filament material that produces mushrooms, toadstools, truffles, and more. Hopefully they’re not using live mycelium, otherwise your shoes will grow mushrooms when they get wet like this mycelium canoe we saw a few weeks ago.
Adidas have really rooted themselves in sustainability over the past few years. They claim to have made 15 million pairs of shoes in 2020 out of recycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastlines, and they’re shooting for 17 million pairs in 2021. The company started offering these in 2017, and they feature thread in the laces and other places that was spun from ocean plastic waste. Adidas are also using a lot of recycled polyester and are developing a new type of recycled cotton, according to Business Insider.
No use for mushroom shoes, canoes, or coffins (translated)? Everyone could probably use more insulation in their home. Why not grow your own?
Thanks to [Charles] for the mycelium coffin tip.
15 thoughts on “Adidas Going Natural With Mycelium Leather”
If they are still using recycled plastic waste, why don’t they snag the billions of tons of plastic bags we stopped using for buying our groceries in.
If Adidas were even remotely interested in sustainability, rather than just greenwashing, they would allow for trading in of their old shoes in *all* locations where you can by new ones.
I just dump mine in the ocean. They get back to Adidas eventually and my conscience is clear.
You sound like a dude I met who thought that because we had an environmental fee on new electronics, he could just dump his old one in a ditch, because ppl were being paid to fish them out.
You sound like someone who doesn’t k now what a joke is.
+1
But can you explain why you’re leaving a foot in each one?
Isn’t it more that by the time the rest of the corpse has rotted or been eaten off, the natural buoyancy of the shoe lets foot float to surface, where it’s returned by wind, wave and current to the beach?
Since when is leather not a sustainable resource?
Has everyone in the world suddenly stopped eating beef? Have cows suddenly become an endangered species?
Inquiring minds want to know…
Since leather is cured with some of the planet’s most noxious chemicals, that’s when. Maybe you can check that some of the most polluted places on this planet are former leather factories.
Because no makes shoes out of Chickens….
People seem to think that natural leather is from animals specifically raised for the leather as opposed to the actualy reality where the hide (and hence the leather) is by-product of meat production.
Here in Australia, the overwhelming bulk of the hides from the abbatoirs are now sent to landfill as it is not worth processing the leather due to lack of demand.
Instead of making use of a natural (by) product, people are happier to drill up oil to make fake leather and then claim to be green…
@Shane I think you are on point with this. no one seems to think about the damage to the enviroment caused by creating “Green Alternatives” Leather tanning can be pretty nasty however there are alternative tanning processes that are not as bad.
A leather pair of shoes will biodegrade when they are disguarded however a good pair of leather boots will last way longer than some of the alternative materials used these days. heck i had a pair of leather boots that lasted me a good 10 years, were re-soled once and i would likley still have them if they did not get stolen.
Its like saying EV’s are good for the enviroment, Look at how the litium is mined and the damage that creates, then how ong a cell lasts before it needs replacing and recycling them is not exactly a non toxic excercise and you cant recycle all of the components. The most toxic parts get dumped. Even worse Compare the fire of a petrol car to the fire of an EV and see what one spits out the most toxins.
Once they begin production of the mycelium shoes… Adidas will be opening a chain of restaurants.
“Waiter….. I’ll have the size 11…..oh and with extra laces….does this come with a side of DeJean Toe Jam ?”
[Insert Star Trek Discovery jokes here]