If there are two classes of matter that electronics people can agree on, its conductors and insulators. Electrically, conductors and insulators don’t have much in common. The same has held true in the quantum physics world until some research at Princeton has suggested that quantum oscillation — a phenomenon associated with metals — is taking place in an insulator. Scientists aren’t sure what’s really happening yet, but it may suggest there is a new quantum particle yet to be discovered.
In metals, electrons are very mobile which allows a relatively easy flow of electrical current. However, at low temperatures, a magnetic field can shift electrons to a quantum state causing its resistance to change in an oscillating pattern. Insulators generally do not exhibit this effect.
Researchers made a monolayer of tungsten ditelluride using the same kind of adhesive tape process you see to create graphene. In bulk, the material is a conductor but in a monolayer, tungsten ditelluride is an insulator.
The researchers postulate there may be a neutral-charge quantum particle responsible for the effect. We aren’t physics gurus, but we’ll be interested to see if anyone finds this effect in an insulator that didn’t start off being a conductor. We also aren’t sure how this relates to earlier work with quantum oscillations in Kondo insulators which also took place at Princeton.
A new quantum particle could be a big deal for quantum computing. That could scramble the playing field on the race to make a really practical machine.
7 thoughts on “Unknown Quantum Effect Makes Insulator Oscillate”
I wouldn’t bet my money on a new particle though…
And we should first use up all the old ones…
Fair, but at the same time ‘we’ (humankind) keep thinking that we understand stuff, and then keep coming back to that a few decades later, been happening since forever, and will keep happening until we actually have a working theory of everything.
My 2 cents: stay open minded to the idea that we dont even remotely understand the universe we live in, yet.
The first step to wisdom is knowing just how ignorant you are.
how many times in history has this been said?
Very honest question: Has HaD ever featured a HaD-level HaD-article to Maxwell’s equations? I’d sometimes like to point technical people at something that is sensibly correct, but doesn’t require them to have taken the full amount Physics students or EE students math?
I’m _also_ asking because jumping into field effects that (usually) happen on metal surfaces under conditions so extreme that Maxwell isn’t sufficient to explain reality feels a bit like leaving out the part before “… and now draw the rest of the ferking owl”.
Bonus points for transforming Maxwell’s equatinons into Fourier transform to show how lenses work.
