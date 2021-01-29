A Look At The Interesting RP2040 Peripheral, Those PIOs

The Raspberry Pi Pico is the latest product in the Raspberry Pi range, and it marks a departure from their previous small Linux-capable boards. The little microcontroller board will surely do well in the Pi Foundation’s core markets, but its RP2040 chip must have something special as a commercial component to avoid being simply another take on an ARM microcontroller that happens to be a bit more expensive and from an unproven manufacturer in the world of chips. Perhaps that special something comes in its on-board Programable IO perhipherals, or PIOs. [CNX Software] have taken an in-depth look at them, which makes for interesting reading.

The PIOs are a set of state machines that have their own simple assembly language to execute simple repetitive I/O tasks without requiring the attention of the main processor core. How they can be configured is up to the imagination of the programmer, but examples suggested are extra I2C or SPI buses, or video interfaces. We expect the hacker community to push them to extremes with unexpected applications, much as has happened with the ESP32’s I2S peripheral. The article introduces the assembly language, then gives us simple examples in assembler, C/C++, and Python. If you have a Raspberry Pi Pico then you’ll surely be wanting to have a play with the PIOs, and we look forward to seeing what you come up with.

You can read Hackaday’s review of the Pico here.