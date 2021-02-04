Feeling The KiCad 6 Electricity

In 2018, when KiCad Version 5 modernized the venerable 4.X series, it helped push KiCad to become the stable and productive member of the open source EDA landscape that we know today. It has supported users through board designs both simple and complex, and like a tool whose handle is worn into a perfect grip, it has become familiar and comfortable. For those KiCad users that don’t live on the bleeding edge with nightly builds it may not be obvious that the time of version 6 is nearly upon us, but as we start 2021 it rapidly approaches. Earlier this month [Peter Dalmaris] published a preview of the changes coming version 6 and we have to admit, this is shaping up to be a very substantial release.
Don’t be mistaken, this blog post may be a preview of new KiCad features but the post itself is extensive in its coverage. We haven’t spent time playing with this release yet so we can’t vouch for completeness, but with a printed length of nearly 100 pages it’s hard to imagine [Peter] left anything out! We skimmed through the post to extract a few choice morsels for reproduction here, but obviously take a look at the source if you’re as excited as we are.
There’s No Place Like (0, 0)
Starting with the foundation, KiCad 6 will finally bring a configurable coordinate system! We’ve found that a significant stumbling block for new users is that the default KiCad coordinates start at the upper left instead of the lower left, as in most CAD and drawing tools.
Version 6 will allow the user to relocate the origin as well as flip either axis, allowing for maximum ordinal freedom. Clearly it doesn’t take much to get us excited, does it?
Rounding Traces and Filling Zones, Mostly
Another historically missing feature in KiCad is curved traces. V6 moves part of the way there, allowing traces to have rounded fillets. This doesn’t quite get to the groovy curvy traces of the 70s but it’s progress in the right direction.
Along similar lines there is new variety in the way a zone can be filled. Now instead of being forced into a solid fill there is a second choice; hatched fill! We say the more the merrier! Next stop; hearts, stars and horseshoes?
Getting Together with Groups
It may seem minor, but should be appreciated by anyone who has worked with carefully arranged groups of components during layout; items can be grouped! It’s always been possible to select multiple elements and drag them together, but that grouping was lost as soon as the selection changed. In KiCad 6 components can be explicitly grouped, allowing you to move those pesky headers around all at once, in perpetuity.
Bussing in the Signals
Even after using version 5 for years, signal busses in KiCad schematics seemed like an ugly duckling with a usage so awkward that they weren’t worth using. [Peter]’s overview has taught us a few new things about that older tool that we didn’t know under the rubric “enhanced bus handling”. For instance, the older version 5 allows the user to textually specify net names to connect across a bus instead of forcing the use of bus entry connections and individual net labels.
Version 6 makes busses significantly more powerful. It’s now possible to specify more elaborate and less uniform net names that share a single bus, and there are graphical hooks in context menus that allow you to “unfold” individual nets from the bus without the guesswork required in version 5. And as an added bonus, in version 6 the visual style of busses can be changed. We’re excited to start getting our signals together!
That’s Not All Folks
Whew, what a list! And that was but a tiny fraction of the improvements in KiCad 6, or the coverage from [Peter]’s excellent post.
It’s worth noting that the post is based on nightly builds euphemistically versioned 5.99. Until the release is officially cut, features and functionality are subject to change, but everything is publicly available to try out in the nightly builds if something catches your eye.
10 thoughts on “Feeling The KiCad 6 Electricity”
Does it have a unified interface and shortcuts across eeschema, pcbnew and the library editors?
Oh, looks like they’re dropping the mouse-over keyboard actions that I liked. That means a lot more clicks will be required. Bad! Soo Bad! Not good!
That’s an already reported bug
If they do this Kicad will suck. Dude, Kicad was the best CAD just because of that. Some features must to remain because they improve the usability. And now what? Maybe they are going to move to a binary file format too. I hope they keep the good old features, because they make Kicad the best.
i feel like once there is official support for a user-maintained component database, similar to altium DBLib, I’m going to wait to make the jump.
I’m not sure I follow, as KiCAD and it’s component database are already user-maintained. I assume you mean something else though.
I’m hoping that support for multiple versions gets better. That is particularly important for commercial use.
With old software it’s common to keep old versions of the IDE and compiler around so it can be maintained without having to update it to the latest, which can introduce bugs or cause problems getting it to build. On the embedded site many IDEs support multiple versions of the supplied include files as well, so you can build with the same library versions and header files you tested with a few years ago.
In Kicad you end up having to upgrade your old projects and resolve parts that have changed, as well as hoping that the upgrade process is flawless.
I jumped ship back to Altium, because of the limitations that Kicad 5 still had. It has taken way too long for the coordinate system to be put where it is supposed to be.
Finally the rounded traces have made the appearance, as well as the hatched copper.
It would be nice if teardrops became part of the tool as well.
The library structure is still one large flaw of Kicad, and makes it very difficult to work across different machines/users. The other thing that I believe is still missing is support for flex-rigid stacks.
But
for the price you pay, it is a pretty fine tool.
I always copy footprints to a per-project library and just consider it to be part of the project. Otherwise a footprint gets deprecated, KiCad gets updated and the PCB needs redesigned. Maybe the replacement IS better but I don’t want to be forced to update all my old designs just because I dared update KiCad. It’s bad enough when my Linux distro’s package maintainers do that!
I wish there was a one-click way to do this. I’ve been setting one of each footprint in CvPcb then opening each in the footprint editor, saving it to the local library then re-setting all the footprints to the new local copies in CvPcb. I wish there was just a single button in CvPcb that would copy the selected footprint to the local library and then set it to the copy. Bonus points if it would recognize when there already is a copy in the local library and just automatically use that.
Or maybe there is a better way and I just need to learn it? I’m still kind of new at this.
Until they implement the componet style library for new parts like eagle or altium I’m gonna pass it.
Good update nevertheless
