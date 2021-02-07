We’re guessing that we have something in common with a substantial number of our readers in that this post is being written on an open-source operating system. A well-known GNU/Linux distribution provides everything you might expect from a PC, but of course it’s not the only open-source game in town. A year-old piece from [Unixsheikh] caught the eye with the title “Why you should migrate everything from Linux to BSD“, and being naturally curious, it was worth a read. It’s interesting enough to talk about here not because of its BSD advocacy, but because of its examination of some of GNU/Linux’s shortcomings. Using and appreciating an operating system shouldn’t mean slavish fandom, it’s worth every Linux user taking a moment to consider its points.
There are two main thrusts to the argument, firstly that GNU/Linux has become a bloated kernel with a fragmented operating system, and secondly that the interests of the various big businesses that derive income from Linux-based products have led to the resulting ecosystem being shaped by those businesses and in their interests. The piece points to the huge disconnect between kernel developers and operating system users, and the seeming lack of concern over some of the problems this can create. It’s a jarring read for an open-source software enthusiast because while there is much good in the world of free software even the most devoted of fans should admit that it’s not without problems. We think it’s worth a read not necessarily to agree with but in order to stir discussion and debate. Every community needs to look in the mirror sometimes.
As for BSD, it’s worth admitting there lies a shameful gap in a Hackaday scribe’s knowledge. One that deserves to be plugged, in the interests of better understanding.
8 thoughts on “Holding A Mirror Up In Front Of GNU/Linux”
I protest at the use of the name GNU without appending Linux in front of it, as GNU was a failing project that Linux picked up out of the gutter and made relevant to the 21st century. Therefore if GNU is to be mentioned in conjunction with Linux at all, it should be Linux-GNU, so the full name of the OS should be Linux-GNU/Linux.
How ’bout we call it Lignunux?
What kind of whine goes with that?
I’d just like to interject for a moment. What you’re referring to as Linux, is in fact, GNU/Linux, or as I’ve recently taken to calling it, GNU plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning GNU system made useful by the GNU corelibs, shell utilities and vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by POSIX.
Many computer users run a modified version of the GNU system every day, without realizing it. Through a peculiar turn of events, the version of GNU which is widely used today is often called “Linux”, and many of its users are not aware that it is basically the GNU system, developed by the GNU Project.
There really is a Linux, and these people are using it, but it is just a part of the system they use. Linux is the kernel: the program in the system that allocates the machine’s resources to the other programs that you run. The kernel is an essential part of an operating system, but useless by itself; it can only function in the context of a complete operating system. Linux is normally used in combination with the GNU operating system: the whole system is basically GNU with Linux added, or GNU/Linux. All the so-called “Linux” distributions are really distributions of GNU/Linux.
I have to include a link to I e of my favorite PDFs, the famous Unix-Haters Handbook, one of the few book to ever ship with an included barf bag!
http://web.mit.edu/~simsong/www/ugh.pdf
I hated I had to sell my copy, but it was a fun way to irritate Linux users at the time.
While i like BSD ports and I used Gentoo for some time exactly because its portage, I must admit that with apt(1) my life is much easier.
Is the kernel bloated? No. It still can be trimmed down to less than 1MiB (admittedly without TCP/IP).
Disconnection, maybe. I’d say that’s because much more people use GNU/Linux as end-users so obviously the ties ate not as strong.
Well, some of the “negative” points are actually the very reasons why I prefer Linux and when the author stated that he really liked systemd, I stopped reading the article. Sorry, I already have Windows with registry, svchost and eventvwr.msc and I am not happy with them. Nothing against *BSD, I like them. End of rant :)
