1938 Radio Has Awesome Dial

[Mr. Carlson] is truly an old radio surgeon. The evidence? He recently restored an 83-year-old DeForest radio by transplanting an identical chassis from another similar radio. The restoration is fun to watch, but the 7D832 radio dial looks amazing. The dial is very colorful and the wooden knobs and preset selector are beautiful. To seal the deal, the center of the dial has a magic eye tube, giving the radio a retro high tech look.

The donor chassis needed some work before the surgery. In addition, [Carlson] makes some improvements along the way. The radio showed signs of previous service work, which is not surprising after 83 years.

The preset dial is interesting and required two adjustments in the back of the radio. Each button had a limited range of frequencies. We suspect this was a pretty high-end radio in its day.

There are some interesting tubes in the radio including Canadian tubes with a metal spray-on shield. We will warn you: the video is about three and a half hours long. No kidding. There’s a lot to talk about. We know its a big investment of time, but if you are interested in old radios, there’s a lot here and a great opportunity to watch a pro restore a radio from start to finish.

We love the look and sound of these old radios. We’ll admit, not all of them are as pretty as this DeForest.