Deleting The Camshafts From A Miata Engine

The idea of camless automotive engines has been around for a while but so far has been limited to prototypes and hypercars. [Wesley Kagan] has been working on a DIY version for a while, and successfully converted a Mazda Miata to a camless valve system. See the videos after the break.
There have been many R&D projects by car manufacturers to eliminate camshafts in order to achieve independent valve timing, but the technology has only seen commercial use on Koenigsegg hypercars. [Wesley] started this adventure on a cheap single cylinder Harbor Freight engine, and proved the basic concept, so he decided to move up to an actual car. He first sourced a junkyard engine head to convert, and use as a drop-in replacement for the head on the complete project car. An off-the-shelf double-acting pneumatic cylinder is mounted over each valve and connected to the valve stem with a custom adaptor. The double-acting cylinder allows the valve to be both opened and closed with air pressure, but [Wesley] still added the light-weight return spring to keep the valve closed if there is any problem with the pneumatic system.
The controller is an Arduino, and it receives a timing signal from a factory crankshaft and operates the pneumatic solenoid valves via MOSFETs. After mounting the new head and control box into the Miata, it took a couple of days of tuning to get the engine running smoothly. Initial tests were done using the compressor in his garage, but this was replaced with a small compressor and air tank mounted in the Miata’s boot for the driving tests.
Although the pneumatic system works well for short test drives, the compressor is quite noisy and adds a couple of points of failure. [Wesley] is also working on a solenoid actuated system, which would require a lot more current from the battery and alternator, but he believes it’s a better long-term solution compared to compressed air. However, he is still struggling to find solenoids with the required specifications.
[Wesley] will be open-sourcing all his designs and code, with the hope that others will be able to modify and improve the design. The results could be very interesting, so we’re hoping a community develops around these camless conversions.
5 thoughts on “Deleting The Camshafts From A Miata Engine”
Nice work. It also looks like he have another exciting project in the background!
I find it a bit funny how both videos references Koenigsegg’s Freevalve technology (that they spun off as the company “Free valve”), yet the article doesn’t even mention it.
Since Koenigsegg is a car manufacturer that does actually have camless engines in production. (Though, if one can afford one or even have the patience to wait for one is a different question entirely…)
Going for pure solenoid based actuation is though a bit unpractical, unless one adds on a lever to give the solenoid some more mechanical advantage. But solenoids are honestly not the most power efficient methods of getting mechanical potion to be fair. Though, they are fast at least.
My mechanical knowledge tells me a hydraulic system with solenoids directing the oil flow would probably be best option.
Although a bigger mechanical load on the engine to have a oil pump for that, the solenoids don’t require that much power compared to direct drive ones.
Also run the high pressure oil through a cooler/heat exchanger, and it’ll help cool the solenoids.
“However, he is still struggling to find solenoids with the required specifications.”
If he came to me a couple of years back and asked for advice, I’d have said “you’ll be struggling to find solenoids with the required specifications.”
Best guess for how to implement with obtainable parts would be to use high pressure diesel injectors to drive oil filled hydraulic actuators. What’s that you say? “High pressure diesel injectors are really expensive” yah, coz they’re fast acting high power solenoids.
Big part of it is the actual injector part in the tip.
High tolerance machining of some expensive alloys made to be compact and resilient.
Though the “top” coil part is also fairly expensive, but it has nothing on the bottom.
I’m just happy that piezo injectors didn’t take off and they went with “signal inverting” to speed up closing the injectors.
