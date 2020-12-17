Hypercar Valve Technology On A Harbour Freight Engine

The inlet and exhaust valve timing of a piston engine plays a large role in engine performance. Many modern automotive engines have some sort of variable valve timing, but the valves are still mechanically coupled together and to the crankshaft. This means that there is always a degree of performance compromise for various operating conditions. [Wesley Kagan] took inspiration from Koenigsegg’s camless Freevalve technology, and converted a Harbour Freight engine to camless technology for individual valve control.
By eliminating the traditional camshaft and giving each valve its actuator, it is possible to tune valve timing for any specific operating condition or even for each cylinder. A cheap single-cylinder engine is a perfect testbed for the garage hacker. [Wesley] removed the rocker arms and pushrods, and replaced the stock rocker cover with a 3D printed rocker cover which contains two small pneumatic pistons that push against the spring-loaded valve stems. These pistons are controlled by high-speed pneumatic solenoid valves. A reference timing signal is still required from the crankshaft, so [Wesley] built a timing system with a 3D printed timing wheel containing a bunch of embedded magnets and being sensed by a stationary Hall effect sensor. An Arduino is used to read the timing wheel position and output the control signals to the solenoid valves. With a rough timing program he was able to get the engine running, although it wouldn’t accelerate.
In the second video after the break, he makes a digital copy of the engine’s existing camshaft. Using two potentiometers in a 3D printed bracket, he measured push rod motion for a complete engine cycle. He still plans to add position sensing for each of the valves, and after a bit more work on the single-cylinder motor he plans to convert a full-size car, which we are looking forward to.
People have been tinkering with cars in their garage for as long as cars have existed. [Lewin Day] has been doing a series on how to get into tinkering with cars yourself. With all the electronics in modern automobiles, messing around with their software has become a growing part of this age-old pastime.
I hear a lot of those HF engines are copied Honda designs from the 1970s… which is when Honda were playing around with lean burn and stratified charge… which might be an avenue to explore on them.
Isn’t there something about these sort of valves needing more energy to actuate, or maybe it was the switching speed that was usually limited and thus made that part too expensive for mass manufacturing?
Maybe solenoids have caught up a bit now, but it was the case 20 years ago that they were thought too slow and too power hungry, given that car alternators are typically inefficient, so your 1HP lost swinging the knobbly stick became 2HP more resistance at the alternator to do the same job.
If you were a brand new motor company, greenfield site, cleansheet design of everything, it might look today that the options are more evenly balanced. But if you’ve already got all the machinery and staff trained to design and mass produce camshafts, it probably needs to show huge benefits before you’ll change. Particularly since most of the benefits can be replicated by oil pressure control of the lifters and phasing of the cam, requiring much smaller solenoids.
Great!
But… Salad of valves and pistons in sight if the Arduino fails…
By the way, all the vehicles I’ve worked on with hall effect sensors for timing purposes don’t seem to need to use magnets, just toothed steel parts. I guess the disturbance in residual magnetism from the air gaps are enough to detect. Or they kind of focus whatever field lines are ambient. Though I guess if you’ve gotta add things to your lump of plastic, the magnets make sure of it. I’d probably have cut it out of plate with a printed template though.
There is a magnet. Its behind the sensor, not on the tooths.
When a teeth comes close to the sensor it “steers” the dield of the magnet behind the sensor to pass through the sensor more -> observable change on the sensors output.
It is called variable reluctance sensing. Automotive designs count the teeth on the ring gear I think. There is typically one missing tooth for “indexing”
VR is different from Hall effect. Both are used extensively in cars. The primary differences in usage are that VR is a two-wire sensor, in which both wires are part of a differential signal with a sine wave profile that requires a zero crossing detector to process, whereas Hall effect sensors have three wires, two for power and a single-ended square wave output making them much easier to interface. Ratiometric HE sensors exist, but aren’t typically used for gear sensing since the internal signal amps for both are basically identical to produce (one a diff amp, the other a comparator).
When pneumatic valve springs were first used in racing, in Formula 1 (has that tech been banned from F1), the valves had light coil springs to keep them seated. To maintain pressure a gas bottle (IIRC it was nitrogen) was put in, with enough gas to compensate for leakage during the course of a race. The valves were actuated normally by the overhead camshafts.
The idea was to remove the lag of metal springs to eliminate valve float (typically partially prevented with one coil spring inside another, with different numbers of turns) because a gas doesn’t have the inertia that can cause a metal spring to continue to compress after the compressing force (the camshaft lobe) is removed.
A small air compressor and reservoir tank, with an air conditioner clutch to engage as needed, would work fine for street use to keep pneumatic valves working. In other words, modify the smallest automotive AC compressor there is for the job.
Rather than using solenoids, use direct motor driven actuators that are easy to backdrive. Opening the vale is ‘simple’, pulse the right amount of electricity to the motor for the right length of time, at the right time, to get the desired valve opening. To hold position, use PWM to rapidly pulse it, and use the mechanical inertia of the moving parts as an advantage instead of a problem.
With controlled valves, the intake could start out gradually opening as the piston starts to move down, then snap to full open. Whenever you want the compression stroke to begin, shut the power off so the gas spring can snap the valve closed faster than a cam lobe’s gradual letoff.
For exhaust the valve could snap to full open right as the piston starts to come up, then as the piston approaches the valve, let off gradually so the valve closes right at TDC.
With such a system any amount of valve overlap could be used for best exhaust scavenging, emissions control, switching on the fly between Otto and Atkinson cycle operation etc.
I’m not sure the slamming them closed thing is gonna be good for the valve faces or seats, because there’s no reason at the cam end not to let them just drop. The spring however can bounce, I think I’ve heard that about having the cam cut too sharp a drop off, the valve slams and bounces several times on the spring.
racing motors only have to survive 1 race.
Not in MotoGP where the number of engines you’re allowed to use per season is controlled. Ask Yamaha.
Have a look at the desmodromic valves, largely used by Ducati. Make it a push-pull system and have a square camshaft for all that matters, the valve will always follow!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Desmodromic_valve