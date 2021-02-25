2020 and all its ills have claimed another stalwart among PC builders and electronics hobbyists: Fry’s announced yesterday that they have closed up shop for good after nearly 36 years in business both as a brick-and-mortar wonderland and an online mecca for all things electronic.
According to Fry’s website (PDF copy for posterity), all 31 stores across nine states were suddenly and permanently shuttered on Wednesday the 24th, citing changes in the retail industry and the widespread difficulties wrought by the pandemic. Signs of the retailer’s growing challenges were seen back in 2019 when the company began shifting toward a consignment model in an attempt to cut overhead and liability.
Sadly, I never set foot inside of a Fry’s though I hear it was an experience beginning with the themed entrances found at many of the locations. Now it seems I never will. Where I live, Microcenter is king, and it has been truly awesome to watch the hobby electronics section expand from a single four-foot panel in a dark corner to the multi-aisle marketplace it is today. I keep imagining that Microcenter suddenly went out of business instead, and it makes me want to cry.
So where can a person go to pick up some quick components now that Radio Shack and Fry’s are no more? Of course there’s the previously mentioned Microcenter, but you should also look for old-school supply stores in your area. They may not have an Adafruit section and they’re probably not open after 5:00PM or on the weekends, but these stores are still kicking and they need us now more than ever. We’ve previously reported on gems like Tanner’s Electronics which sadly closed its doors almost a year ago. Help spread the word about your favorites that are still open in the comments below.
Thank you [Ryan], [John], and [Jack] for tipping us off.
[Main image source: San Jose Fry’s by Bryce Edwards; CC-BY 2.0]
20 thoughts on “Fry’s Electronics Has Fizzled Out Completely”
I’d like to recommend Electronic Plus in San Rafael. They’re everything a Radio Shack should have been. And they’re open Saturdays.
https://electronicplus.com/
Very pricey but they know their stuff.
Let’s use this thread to recommend said old-school supply stores, maybe it’ll help keep them alive!
If you have a Microcenter near you they are the best alternative!
You-Do-It Electronics in Needham, Massachusetts used to be really good. Haven’t been there in a long time as I moved out of state
It’s still there, and still pretty much the same place it’s always been. Alas that means that it hasn’t fully kept up with some of the progress in the industry; last time I was there (a bit over a year ago, a bit before the pandemic hit) you still couldn’t buy solder paste or SMD soldering tools there. They do have a substantial selection of maker-oriented stuff from Adafruit, Sparkfun, and Velleman.
When I lived in Minneapolis I loved going to Ax-Man surplus. I’ve even made sure make a pilgrimage there when I have visited since moving away. Not spectacular on electronics, but hey have interesting stuff and the basics. I found the chemistry and other supplies to make for an excellent browsing experience. It’s like a project idea factory.
https://www.ax-man.com/
San Mateo Electronics Supply in (surprise) San Mateo, CA is good too. Everything from vacuum tubes to chips. Thy even have two working RCA tube test machines, mostly used by musicians and ‘boat anchor’ ham radio owners.
If you have a free weekday in Kansas City, hit up Electronics Supply on Main Street in Westport. I once had a salesperson take me back deep into their stock shelves to show me what all they had of something. My eyes have never tried to take in so much at once.
https://www.eskc.com/
I live near Erie PA and like Kristina never been to a Fry’s since the closest was in Chicago. I do make a yearly trek to a MicroCenter 80 miles away. It is always sad to see a electronic distributor go out of business. Erie had Warren Radio a couple of decades back. It had a big pegboard full of Jameco products and a policy that if they didn’t have what you were looking for they would order it.
Fry’s could have been Newegg if they’d have taken what worked from Outpost and further refined it. Outpost had their schitt together, orders I made in ’99 came smooth, cheap and troublefree, then I maybe made one purchase after the Fry’s buyout and was underimpressed. Then I think they stopped shipping to Canada altogether, or the online site just sucked so bad I never returned. Actually took the rest of online retail a half dozen years to match the Outpost experience. Some still ain’t there. Anyhoo, I used to hear good things about the brick and mortar side, but there was never one in range.
There were some WWII war surplus places in Detroit that also sold auto plant surplus. Sigh.
Shout out for Cricklewood Electronics – the only component store I know of still open in London, UK.
Awww man, I always wanted to look at that bit of Tottenham Court Road near the British Museum and UCL, but on maps/streetview now, it looks like one store started selling Apple phones then everything turned hipster.
As a visitor from the U.K. to BlackHat & DefCon in Las Vegas back in the early 2010’s, a trip (or two, possibly more) down to Fry’s at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard was an amazing experience. Any electronics store with a cafe/coffee shop at its centre where I could happily spend many hours browsing and purchasing Leathermans and Maglites for 1/4 of their price back home – I had to be sensible with weight in the suitcase – was something I’ll miss.
The only Fry’s in the Chicago area was a 45-60 minute drive, so I only visited on rare occasions or if I had other business to be in that suburb, but it was always an adventure. Their media stock (DVDs and video games, computer books) was better than anyone else’s, but that market doesn’t really exist anymore with downloadable music, movies and games — and computer books were always going to be out of date.
Their stock on stereo equipment and large appliances was always top-notch: good place to compare for listening to speakers, amps, etc. (but I’ve got Abt’s headquarters showroom practically around the corner). I don’t know where most audiophiles would go for listening anymore, that’s a big loss (since Best Buy’s selection is pretty slim, do they even have those “magnolia” rooms anymore?)
They were fun, they were interesting, they’ll be missed.
You-Do-It Electronics in Needham, MA and Electronics Plus in Littleton, MA!
Not far from Boulder, Colorado is Sparkfun; while the walk-in ability is still not available due to COVID, once restrictions are lifted, hopefully? :)
I picked up at Sparkfun a few years ago and in addition to my purchase they gave me a free copy of “Nuts & Volts”.
Coincidentally enough, while driving near a Fry’s on Sunday I commented that I should go in there and buy some components to help keep them going. I didn’t stop. I guess it’s my fault. Sorry Fry’s fans.
It was sad to see the Fry’s near my work (golf theme, meh) and then the one near my home (Mayan theme, cool) both close in the last year or so.
No Microcenters within hundreds of miles of me.
I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do will call pickups at CircuitSpecialists.com in Tempe, AZ in the past, but don’t know if they allow that right now. Their online service isn’t horrible.
For really weird or just-looking-to-see-what-I-find stuff, I hit Apache Reclamation in Phoenix. It’s filthy but full of cool electronic, mechanical, and miscellaneous surplus stuff…and some occasional garbage. If you have a few hours free, it’s worth wandering around there. Make sure you go in the back/warehouse area. It’s not necessarily obvious that you should go through certain doors.
I don’t have any decent electronics stores near me after Radio Shack kicked the bucket. When I was active duty my friends and I would drive from Fort Hood to Austin to visit Fry’s on the weekends. After I left the military and I went on business trips to Cali I would always go out of my way to visit every Fry’s I could. I took tons of pictures for my kid’s and really hoped I would be able to show them at least one eventually. This news truly saddens me.
It’s great for those of you that live in larger populated areas but what about those of us not in that class. The internet is a great thing in many ways however, we can clearly see what it is doing to local retail sales. Agreed, online sales makes it nearly impossible to compete price wise as long as freight doesn’t bite you, but time becomes the issue. I live in an area that has very little to offer now that R.S. is out. There isn’t ANY place less than 50 miles away that has anything. It’s a truly sad state of affairs.
