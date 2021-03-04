Inspire Dev Kit Drops Price Of MSLA Printer To Just $30

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen massive price reductions on consumer 3D printers based on masked stereolithography (MSLA) technology. As the name implies, these machines use a standard LCD panel to selectively mask off the ultraviolet light coming from an array of LEDs. Add in a motorized Z stage, and you’ve got a simple and cheap way of coaxing UV resin into three dimensional shapes. These days, $200 USD can get you a turn-key MSLA printer with resolution far beyond the capabilities of filament-based FDM machines.
But [JD] still thinks we can do better. His project aims to produce a fully-functional MSLA printer for $30, and perhaps as low as $15 if manufactured in sufficient quality. He believes that by making high-resolution 3D printing more accessible, it will allow users all over the globe to bring their ideas to life. It’s no wonder he’s calling his machine the Inspire 3D Printer.
This isn’t just some pie in the sky concept rolling around in [JD]’s head, either. You can order the Inspire Development Kit right now for just $30, though he makes it clear what you’ll receive isn’t quite a functional MSLA printer. By leveraging a common LCD module, the ESP32, and several 3D printed parts, he’s proven his price point for the kit is achievable; but there’s still plenty of work that needs to be done before the machine is ready for the general public.
For one thing, he’s still working the kinks out of the Z movement. The current design is 3D printed, but [JD] says he’s not quite happy with the amount of slop in the movement and is considering replacing the entire thing with the linear actuator from an optical drive. We’ve already seen these parts reused for accurately positioning lasers, so there’s certainly precedent for it. The firmware for the ESP32 is also in its infancy, and currently only allows the user to print from a selection of simplistic hard-coded shapes as a proof of concept.
We’ve seen DIY attempts at resin printers in the past, but they’ve often been based on more complex techniques involving projectors or UV lasers. Masked stereolithography is much more approachable for the home gamer, and projects like the Inspire 3D Printer show just how little it really takes to pull solid objects out of a puddle of goo.
12 thoughts on “Inspire Dev Kit Drops Price Of MSLA Printer To Just $30”
The kit purchase page requests zipcode. Are you shipping beyond the US ?
Qbert?
Not sure if those optical drive mechanisms will have the force needed to peel the model from the vat surface. I guess for models without much surface area, they may work okay.
Also, if you’re trying to print a straight and smooth part, why not align it in the direction the printer prints the straightest and smoothest? (ie, not in the Z direction)
Until there’s an inexpensive non-toxic resin with no post-print cleaning and trash disposal problems, I’ll pass.
Yup, and the SLA resin is pricey.
I have used anycubic plant-based resin. It washes off in detergent and water. Maybe just a dishwasher and a small bank of UV leds is all you need ?
$30 – Hmmm. So this is the “seed” that spawns an MSLA 3D printer that replaces a $200-$300 ready-to-go off the shelf MSLA printer. Then you still need a wash and cure machine (~$140), a bottle of SLA resin ($35-$40 per 1kg), and gallons of 99% isopropyl alcohol ($19 per gallon for 4 gallons bought at once. A high price due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.) All the prices are from Amazon and include “free” ConUS shipping if over $25 or with Prime. Ideally you would also need to build a see-through UV blocking cover for the home-brew printer that blocks the correct wavelength. You might be able to use the cover from the wash and cure machine, but who knows if it is blocking the correct wavelength? Also you won’t be able to wash and cure while you are printing. So you are saving around $100-$200 off a roughly $500 ready-to-go off the shelf starter setup with (probably) a larger build volume. And I didn’t even consider a fume hood solution.
You certainly don’t NEED a wash and cure machine, in fact, I’d be willing to bet only a small percentage of resin printer owners actually have a dedicated machine for it.
At the height of the isopropyl buying spree I was still able to buy bio-alcohol at uninflated prices.
Costco IPA seemed to be back down to 2019 price.
There’s some information about building your own resin printer here https://thedigitalocean.wordpress.com/
