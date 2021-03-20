Machinist’s Accuracy Vs. Woodworker’s Precision

There are at least two ways of making parts that fit together exactly. The first way is the Cartesian way, and the machinists way. Imagine that you could specify the size of both the hole and the peg that you’d like to put into it. Just make sure your tolerances are tight enough, and call out a slightly wider hole. Heck, you can look up the type of fit you’d like in a table, and just specify that. The rest is a simple matter of machining the parts accurately to the right tolerances, and you’re done.
The machinist’s approach lives and dies on that last step — making the parts accurately fit the measure. Contrast the traditional woodworker’s method, or at least as it was taught to me, of just making the parts fit each other in the first place. This is the empirical way, the Aristotelian way if you will. You don’t really have to care if the two parts are exactly 30.000 mm wide, as long as they’re precisely the same length. And woodworkers have all sorts of clever tricks to make things the same, or make them fit, without measuring at all. Their methods are heavy on the jigs and the clever set-ups, and extraordinarily light on the calipers. To me, coming from a “measure carefully, and cut everything to measure” background, these ways of working were a revelation.
This ends up expressing perfectly the distinction between accuracy and precision. Sometimes you need to hit the numbers right on, and other times, you just need to get the parts to fit. And it’s useful to know which of these situations you’re actually in.
Of course, none of this is exclusive to metal or wood, and I’m actually mentioning it because I find myself using ideas that I learned in one context and applying them in the other. For instance, if you need sets of holes that match each other perfectly, whether in metal or wood, you get that precision for free by drilling through two sheets at one time, or by making a template — no measuring needed. Instead of measuring an exact distance from a feature, if all you care about is two offsets being the same, you can find a block of scrap with just about the right width, and use that to mark both distances. Is it exactly 1.000″ wide? Nope. But can you use this to mark identical locations? Yup.
You can make surprisingly round objects in wood by starting with a square, and then precisely marking the centers of the straight faces, and then cutting off the corners to get an octagon. Repeat with the centers and cutting until you can’t see the facets any more. Then hit it with sandpaper and you’re set. While this won’t make as controlled a diameter as would come off a metal lathe, you’d be surprised how well this works for making round sheet-aluminum circles when you don’t care so much about the diameter. And the file is really nothing other than the machinist’s sandpaper (or chisel?).
I’m not advocating one way of working over the other, but recognizing that there are two mindsets, and taking advantage of both. There’s a certain freedom that comes from the machinist’s method: if both parts are exactly 25.4 mm long, they’re both an accurate inch, and they’ll match each other. But if all you care about is precise matching, put them in the vise and cut them at the same time. Why do you bother with the calipers at all? Cut out the middle-man!
12 thoughts on “Machinist’s Accuracy Vs. Woodworker’s Precision”
precision is fast, accuracy is portable
But what about lumberjacks?
Wood is not a stable material. There’s not much room for precision. If the parts dont fit you hammer them down so they do. That’s why ikea furniture is a pita to assembe even though they are using precise and accurate cnc equipment.
Wonder if that depends upon the wood, not to mention any kind of treatments.
Wood shrinks/swells depending on the humidity. Engineered wood is a bit more stable.
QUOTE ” Wood is not a stable material. There’s not much room for precision.”
In 1944 I went to “nursery school” at the Gesell Institute at Yale. (https://www.gesell-yale.org/) They had great wooden toys. Sometimes they would sit down with you and ask you to do something like put different blocks through different shaped holes in a board. You had to get them lined up perfectly.
14 years later I had figured out what that was all about. And I met this guy who ran a precision machine operation in New Haven, drilling DEEP holes. Like aircraft machine gun barrels. In his home workshop he was making wooden blocks. Rock Maple, finished with beeswax. He trued each block up in a jig on a very fine sandpaper belt. Then he tested them under a dial indicator. He wanted them to be within a thousandth of an inch.
We talked about Yale/Gesell and he told me he sometimes made identical tests for some other universities. I said, “How do you make the holes in the board??” “”Ahh..”. he said, “THAT”s the hard part…”
I remember talking about this to another machinist. He pointed out that making unique parts that fit each other is fine if you are making one-off prototypes. But if you are making multiple parts that need to match things made by other people, or if you are delivering parts that will be used by others in an assembly, you really have to work to dimensions — so it is good to discipline yourself to do so. The whole business of specifying tolerances for parts is a science in itself.
Metalworkers didn’t worry so much about accuracy and tolerances before the invention of mass production. If a skilled clockmaker is machining all the parts of a clock and assembling them one at a time, she only needs to make them fit each other. If you have a production line assembling a thousand clocks a day, the parts need to be interchangeable because there is no time for doing multiple trial assemblies and making tiny adjustments to every piece.
I’m all for precision and keeping in practice, but only when its practical to do so. The most important thing in any build/repair is that it works and you could make the part in whatever time frame you needed at a cost you can afford. To do real precision work often means custom fixtureing, and that both takes time, and costs in materials, where if you can tap it in well enough and just use your normal vice, the part might have taken longer in setup, but its done well enough and cheap…
Really doesn’t work so well in wood either, which is partly why you think of working to measures and tolerances as machinist not wood working, as well as why most ikea furniture isn’t really wood. In wood you will have to adapt to that annoying placed knot, or shuffle around to avoid a void or warped section in a key spot (also remember it changes volume considerably with moisture content)..
Its a natural product, full of ‘errors’ that make the 100% precision so any part from any run fits with any other in any order much harder to do well – Its not impossible, but suddenly you have to be very selective in species and cut of wood. Why lots of old wooden structures and benches etc use tapered pins or wedges (or metal mating surfaces), it lets you cut the important features as well as you can in the right sort of place and the wedge (or metal parts) will tighten up the imprecisions.
When I worked at Lawrence Livermore Labs, the on site craft folks were known to say:
“Machine to spec. Bang to fit.”
You actually do see some of the “equal by shared setup” in normal precise machining; this is why good 1-2-3 blocks and parallels come as matched pairs. The dimensions are made to hopefully quite good tolerances already, but the pair was made together, grinding them both in the same setup, so that they are _equal_ to a much tighter degree than their overall dimensions. You then lean on those equal-by-construction dimensions when you use them to have less error buildup.
Wood has a tendency to be a little flexible, so for example when building wooden frames for walls for my hackspace with my father. We’d notice some of the straight pieces would be a bit bent, but it didn’t matter as once everything was screwed together it would then straighten / pull out the bent bits and make everything straight as the final result.
Metal on the other hand is very rigid by comparison, cast iron much more so that steel, which is why getting a perfect fit with metal is more important than wood. With wood you can just file a bit off more easily and it will shift a little bit over the year anyway as the humidity changes (sometimes noticeable with door frames if the gap around them isn’t big enough)
