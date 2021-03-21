Arduino And FPGA Done Differently

FPGA guru [Max Maxfield] recently took a look at the XLR8 (pronounced accelerate) board from a company called Alorium. On the surface, it looks like another Arduino UNO clone. But instead of a CPU, it contains an Intel MAX10 FPGA that runs a softcore AVR processor. Of course, that’s only part of the story. If the board was just a mock Arduino using an FPGA, that’s not very interesting for practical purposes. However, by incorporating accelerator blocks or XBs, you can add FPGA modules to the soft CPU. [Max] shows an example that you can see in the video below where an FPGA block controls servos more easily than a standard Arduino. There’s also a version that looks like an Arduino Nano, but can clock much faster as well as use the XBs.

In addition to prebuilt XBs, there is a workflow to build your own if you are familiar with working with FPGAs. The products aren’t exactly new, but we enjoyed [Max’s] take on the product. We also appreciated the simple code examples showing exactly how you would convert a program to use the accelerated functions.

The idea isn’t new or original, of course. You might argue that Arduino’s official FPGA support should have worked like this. The comments on the post also talk about several similar boards from earlier that never gained much traction, including ZPUino.

We talked about the nano-like board a few years ago. We’ve seen projects with the ZPUino before, too.