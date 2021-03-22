A basic digital multimeter (DMM) is usually the first measurement tool the aspiring electronics tinkerer buys. Even a bargain-bin DMM will happily measure voltage, current, and resistance; check continuity; and may even have a mode to measure transistor gain. Every toolbox needs at least one DMM, but most have an crucial limitation— they can’t measure two of the fundamental electrical quantities: inductance and capacitance. On Hackaday.io, [core weaver] has developed an open-source LC meter to allow you to build your own tool to measure inductance and capacitance.
[core weaver]’s design is all through-hole, so even just assembling one would be a great exercise for someone getting started in electronics. However, he didn’t just release a design, in a series of videos he goes through the theory of the device’s operation; explains the design of the circuit, firmware, and case; and shows you how to put it all together. For times when you need to measure a lot of parts (e.g. if you have to sort a bag of cheap capacitors looking for specific value), he’s even developed a desktop program to save you some trouble!
The finished meter looks incredible! If you want to build one for yourself, he’s put all of the files up on GitHub, and we highly recommend you check out his first video after the break. If you’d like to build yourself a 6.5-digit DMM to go with our LC Meter, consider this one which even has a home-built ADC.
4 thoughts on “Build-It-Yourself LC Meter”
I was hoping it was slope conversion so that it could be extended to be a low ESR meter as well.
Also D1 (1N4148 like 1N914) has Vr of about 100v. That seems a little low for a relay back EMF protection diode. I probably would have used a 1N4004 (Vr=400v) or a 1N4007 (Vr=1000v).
D1should have written D2
I was looking through my shop this morning for the “magic eye” capacitor checker I once had.
Oddly enough, I must have gotten rid of it years ago.
I do have a couple military LCR bridges (BECO) bought at auction 20 plus years ago, but have been unable to obtain instructions for them.
But how is this different from those that came before?
The idea is old,except before frequency counters were cheap and available, you really didn’t get.much accuracy without a lot of work.
I got curious last year because I’ve seen lots of these projects. But I can’t be bothered recreating the bibliography. They all used the lm311 for the oscillator, and other than date I don’t know the beginning.
There was an article or two about using the 311 oscillator with a frequency counter, making tye calculations separate. One using a Commodore 64 to measure the oscillator, and make the calculations. A pocket unit in Radio Electronics that used ROM to provide the results after counting the frequency. And of course the cheap LC meter boards of recent years. I still don’t know where the oscillator originated, it’s not quite what’s in the datasheet and app note for the lm311.
Since elsewhere I’ve seen some confusion, given frequency (via frequency counter, one hopes accurate) and accurate capacitance (bought off the shelf), the unknown of the coil can be derived. So you don’t need a really accurate coil, or a separate means of measuring it.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)