The small city of Naka (pop. 53K), a two-hour train ride from Tokyo on the eastern coast of Japan, was thrust into the international spotlight in the early dawn of Friday morning. A fire broke out among electroplating equipment in Renesas’s 300 nm N3 fabrication facility. It was extinguished before breakfast time, and fortunately nobody was injured nor were there any toxic chemical leaks. Only six hundred square meters on the first floor of the plant was damaged, but the entire building has to be closed for repairs. It will take approximately one month to restore normal operations, and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata is “concerned that there will be a massive impact on chip supplies”.
In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Renesas reports that the source of the fire has been determined, but the details are still unclear:
The casing of the equipment and the plating tank have relatively low resistance to heat, and the equipment ignited due to overcurrent. However, the cause of the overcurrent and the reason for the ignition is currently being investigated.
Semiconductors are already in short supply, as we reported back in January, forcing slowdowns at many auto manufacturers. The Naka plant primarily makes automotive semiconductors, worsening an already stressed supply chain. While the news focuses on the automotive sector, this shortage spills over into many other industries as well.
6 thoughts on “Fire At Renesas Plant Fuels Chip Supply Woes”
Another chip plant fire in Japan? Yikes. I guess they’re all running skeleton crews due to COVID and aren’t able to keep up with their maintenance backlogs?
Or more likely push production lines to 11 to keep up with orders, until they literally burn.
While this is more bad news for big corporates whose products depend on semis, it’s an even bigger problem for small companies or start-ups trying to launch a hardware product. Start-ups don’t have strong supply chains or leverage, and building from “Digikey” inventory is pretty much impossible right now. In fact it’s much worse right now than any other cycle I recall (DRAM, tantalum shortage 20 years ago, etc.). Key parts are suddenly at 40-52 weeks lead-time. Hardware is never easy but it’s an especially tough time right now!
I recall when I worked for a small telecom company in the early 90’s that certain microcontrollers were in short supply because automotive customers got priority.
I think it’s really cool that Renesas appears to keep all their manufacturing domestic. We waste so much time saving a bit of money by having fab in one country, packaging and test in another, design and physical verification in another, and all these parts in various stages of completion bouncing back and forth between them.
Till one gets an earthquake in the most inopportune place. And les we forget back when HDD manufacturing was impacted by flooding.
