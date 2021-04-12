Imaging The Past With Time-Travel Rephotography

Have you ever noticed that people in old photographs looks a bit weird? Deep wrinkles, sunken cheeks, and exaggerated blemishes are commonplace in photos taken up to the early 20th century. Surely not everybody looked like this, right? Maybe it was an odd makeup trend — was it just a fashionable look back then?
Not quite — it turns out that the culprit here is the film itself. The earliest glass-plate emulsions used in photography were only sensitive to the highest-frequency light, that which fell in the blue to ultraviolet range. Perhaps unsurprisingly, when combined with the fact that humans have red blood, this posed a real problem. While some of the historical figures we see in old photos may have benefited from an improved skincare regimen, the primary source of their haunting visage was that the photographic techniques available at the time were simply incapable of capturing skin properly. This lead to the sharp creases and dark lips we’re so used to seeing.
Of course, primitive film isn’t the only thing separating antique photos from the 42 megapixel behemoths that your camera can take nowadays. Film processing steps had the potential to introduce dust and other blemishes to the image, and over time the prints can fade and age in a variety of ways that depend upon the chemicals they were processed in. When rolled together, all of these factors make it difficult to paint an accurate portrait of some of history’s famous faces. Before you start to worry that you’ll never know just what Abraham Lincoln looked like, you might consider taking a stab at Time-Travel Rephotography.
Amazingly, Time-Travel Rephotography is a technique that actually lives up to how cool its name is. It uses a neural network (specifically, the StyleGAN2 framework) to take an old photo and project it into the space of high-res modern photos the network was trained on. This allows it to perform colorization, skin correction, upscaling, and various noise reduction and filtering operations in a single step which outputs remarkable results. Make you check out the project’s website to see some of the outputs at full-resolution.
We’ve seen AI upscaling before, but this project takes it to the next level by completely restoring antique photographs. We’re left wondering what techniques will be available 100 years from now to restore JPEGs stored way back in 2021, bringing them up to “modern” viewing standards.
Thanks to [Gus] for the tip!
9 thoughts on “Imaging The Past With Time-Travel Rephotography”
It’s not restoring as the info never was there in the first place. Now this is called enhancing!
The fun fact is AI predicts color, but from paintings and the few remaining autochrome pictures we know the color palette in clotching and buildings was way more colorfull than AI is believing us to think. Also take a look at the pictures made by Prokudin-Gorski to see that peasants always wore very bright colors. Way more than we do now with our pale blue jeans.
Lets not forget its an altering of historical evidence and could in the long run be seen as the real thing. The question is: does it matter?
Interesting, but perhaps not grass-roots DIY, hacking. On this website, I still enjoy the small-time player hacks. These pro-endevours and tech-demos create provocative posts, but two much pepper spoils the Hackaday soup.
+1
There do seem to be more write-ups of pro level stuff these days. I like it though as it breaks things up a bit. They’re quite nicely written too.
Used to read popular mechanics, but they’ve gone far too far the other way and everything is dumbed down. Some articles either have obvious errors (I don’t look for them), and others seem to be written from peculiar sensationalist prospectives.
Or more simply, from my prospective – Hackaday kicks popular mechanics butt.
I’m a professional photographer and historical technics expert. In this process I see only Instagram beauty filer applied to high detail images.
Do the scientific thing in this situation: get one of their origin images, apply Instagram’s beauty filter, and show us how it compares to the results shown here.
« We’re left wondering what techniques will be available 100 years from now to restore JPEGs stored way back in 2021, bringing them up to “modern” viewing standards. »
I added an entry in my Google Calendar for April 13th, 2121, telling myself (or I guess my AI-merged consciousness or *something*), to go on the Internet (if Vtubers have not replaced it) and come back here to answer this very comment with some information about what we now do with old JPEGs.
Hopefully future me has more interesting stuff to say than present me.
Arg, it’s not 2121 yet, but mentioning Vtubers already makes this comment dated as heck…
“primitive film isn’t the only thing separating antique photos from the 42 megapixel behemoths that your camera can take nowadays”
Primitive perhaps, but not necessarily low resolution. One of the most popular methods of the day wet plate collodion consisted of silver nitrate suspended in a liquid solution. Its resolution matches and surpasses modern sensors because basically a “pixel” is a single molecule of Silver Nitrate. Due to this modern scans often do not give justice to the amount of detail contained.
However they are tricky to make and they are not a negative so they cannot be re-produced.
