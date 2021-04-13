Weren’t We Supposed To Live In Plastic Houses In The Future?

Futurism is dead. At least, the wildly optimistic technology-based futurism of the middle years of the 20th century has been replaced in our version of their future by a much more pessimistic model of environmental challenges and economic woes. No longer will our flying cars take us from our space-age wonder-homes to the monorail which will whisk us through sparkling-clean cities to our robotised workplaces, instead while we may have a global computer network and voice controlled assistants we still live in much the same outdated style as we did decades ago. Our houses are made from wood and bricks by blokes with shovels rather than prefabricated by robots and delivered in minutes, and our furniture would be as familiar to a person from the 1950s as it is for us.
A Plastic Future That Never Quite Happened
There was a time when the future of housing looked remarkably different. Just as today we are busily experimenting with new materials and techniques in the type of stories we feature on Hackaday, in the 1950s there was a fascinating new material for engineers and architects to work with in the form of plastics. The Second World War had spawned a huge industry that needed to be repurposed for peacetime production, so almost everything was considered for the plastic treatment, including houses. It seemed a natural progression that our 21st century houses would be space-age pods rather than the pitched-roof houses inherited from the previous century, so what better way could there be to make them than using the new wonder material? A variety of plastic house designs emerged during that period which remain icons to this day, but here we are five or six decades later and we still don’t live in them. To find out why, it’s worth a look at some of them, partly as a fascinating glimpse of what might have been, but mostly to examine them with the benefit of hindsight.
The most famous of the plastic house designs is the Futuro, designed in the late 1960s by the Finnish architect Matti Suuronen originally as a skiing lodge but later commercialised in modest numbers across the globe. It’s a sectional fibreglass reinforced plastic design that resembles a flying saucer, with oval windows around its circumference and a Learjet-style folding staircase for its entrance. It stands on a tubular frame that locates with four concrete pads, making it capable of being placed on almost any terrain. Internally it has several rooms and fitted furniture incorporated into its curved shape.
It wasn’t the only famous plastic house of the era even though it was the one most commercialised, aside from Suuronen’s smaller Venturo design there were also buildings such as Jean-Benjamin Maneval’s Bubble House and the Disney Corporation’s popular Disneyland attraction, the Monsanto House Of The Future which happened to be MIT-designed and was visited by many millions of people from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. These were both more practical designs than the Futuro, in which fibreglass modules would be assembled from central structures in a variety of configurations. The Disney house’s modules had steel frames cantilevered from a central concrete tower containing the building’s utilities, and was a serious attempt to model a house for a typical American family. All of its internal furniture and features were also made from plastic as a showcase of the new material, and though it was never inhabited there are period films showing park cast members acting the roles of residents. (As an aside, the central tower foundation is said to survive to this day at the park as a planter.)
So Where Did It All Go Wrong?
Given that the technology was proven by the serial production of the Futuro, ultimately by the longevity of the surviving houses, and by the resilience of the Disney house under the pressure of millions of visitors, it is evidently not a lack of practicality that caused them not to catch on. Maybe your tastes are different, but I for one would happily live in a clone of the Disney house if I were satisfied of its fire safety, and were someone to offer me the keys to a Futuro I’d have my bench installed within the day. But perhaps surprisingly given our popular view of the era as an explosion of the new, they struggled to gain acceptance when placed in real-world locations.
In fact though its influence on later decades was huge, the 1960s mod-wonderland showcased in popular myth like the Austin Powers movies was in reality restricted to a relatively few places and select age groups, and the appearance of a Futuro at the end of the street would have been too much for the more conservative residents whose tastes would have been formed decades earlier. Those few Futuros and their ilk which were built faced hostility from their neighbours, and were excluded by planning ordinances and home finance companies. The oil crisis of the early 1970s provided the death-knell by driving up the price of the raw materials, and by the 1980s that future was but a distant memory.
Turns Out You Can’t Order Everything from Amazon
Perhaps a further surprise comes in how relatively few of us today live in truly prefabricated homes (as opposed to site-built kit homes) even if they aren’t made from plastic. We have an immense demand for affordable housing in developed countries coupled with a building industry still using intensive techniques perfected in another century, and these conditions should be a perfect environment for prefabricated housing.
Manufactured prefabrication of housing units has a long history in many countries from Soviet apartment blocks through Western European high-rise buildings to Japanese and American modular homes. But they still meet resistance from local planning authorities, in building codes, and sometimes even from would-be customers themselves. In some respects this is driven by the interests of a construction industry that would face ruin were the need for its thousands of wet-trade workers to end, but in others it seems driven by a continuing obsession with making houses look as though they were made centuries ago. Perhaps if we are ever to solve our housing crises, we need once more to revive futurism. After all, our children might need it.
There’s a reason plastic houses never caught on, and that was discovered in the 70’s – though not immediately. The oil crisis brought the first wave of energy efficient housing, and they solved the problem by wrapping them up – in plastic. They figured all the heat from homes was lost through drafts and warm air getting through the walls, so they put plastic films and tarps all around, under and over, with the result that the houses started developing air quality problems and rot.
It’s all fine for a showcase home that is never actually lived in to be made completely out of plastic, but normal day-to-day cooking and cleaning, drying clothes, having showers, breathing, sweating… all makes moisture which condenses on the impermeable surfaces and sooner or later it’s like living inside a smelly fridge – because you can’t clean all the spots where the moisture collects.
True, but the bit about prefabricated homes still stands. A lot of homes around here are built the old fashion way. Maybe the economics just doesn’t work out.
In the end it’s relatively cheap to just build the house. Transporting huge sections long distances into difficult places tends to cost money as well.
Many modern homes are semi-prefab. They’re built out of sections and modules, which are far cheaper to transport stacked and put together on-site. Smaller pieces don’t need such heavy equipment to move.
“Transporting huge sections long distances into difficult places tends to cost money as well.”
Shipping container houses…
No, a 2 for 1 deal. The house comes in a shipping container, and then the box can be used fir a sevond house.
Actually, I seem to recall the whole reuse of shipping containers was because of a surplus.
But today I saw a story that there’s a shortage, at least coming to North America. So they are going back empty because filling them takes time, and demand us high.
And, the shelf life of plastics isn’t infinite either. The pure polymer itself may last forever in warm, dry and dark conditions, but the additives which they put in to make it flexible, fire retardant, etc. tends to go away with time and the parts turn brittle and stiff. Usually in 20 years or so, which made the plastic tarp houses rather disposable anyhow.
Silicone + UV rays = basically nothing, even over many years. In contrast, (most) plastics + UV rays = broken down plastic at a chemical level.
Plus burning (many) plastics can be an issue since some can burn somewhat similar to wood. Also the lower strength, decent cost, etc. Ever tried to use plastic decking? Not exactly cheap although at least better than wood in terms of not being able to rot or be consumed by insects. Neither are fantastic though.
Plastics in general certainly have some uses but the shell of a home has better materials to use. Also looking at you, wood.
Have seen the Futuro in Espo, Finland. Think it would fit more into the summer house/vacation property than permanent home. Distinct lack of privacy within – even less than the average camping trip. But much more sturdy and spacious than a tent.
Maybe several linked together would work as a sort of sealab type tree house. Hopefully it would explode less.
Fair, given that it was designed as a ski lodge.
Except, in the US we *do* live in increasingly plastic houses, they just aren’t futuristic domes. They’ve kept the general appearance of “bricks & wood” houses, but take a closer look:
-Waste plumbing is either PVC or ABS plastic almost everywhere. Supply plumbing is increasingly PEX (cross-linked polyethylene)
-Electrical wiring is all insulated with various plastics, though you can’t get around metal conductors.
-Structure is generally still mostly wood and masonry products, but the wood is becoming more “plastic-y” — Laminated veneer lumber, parallel strand lumber, I-joists with OSB webs, plywood or OSB sheathing — it’s all various small bits of wood plus some form of resin (often phenol-formaldehyde)
-Insulation can be a variety of things, but various polymer foams are cheap and plentiful. Polystyrene, polyisocyanurate, spray-applied polyurethane
-PVC everywhere — Vinyl siding, vinyl window frames, vinyl flooring (ugh, “luxury” vinyl plank)
-All but the highest end carpeting is synthetic fibers
-Kitchen countertops on the low to midrange are various polymers — even “quartz” is just rock bits held together by some form of polymer resin.
-Low to mid cost furniture is increasingly also composite lumber products, held together by bits of plastic (go check out your local IKEA and try to find any pieces of solid wood). Upholstered furniture is usually padded with polymer foams and might be skinned in synthetic fabrics
So, plastics certainly have permeated the building industry, just gradually and in a way that only makes slow shifts away from traditional looks. We aren’t living in retro-futuristic pods, but we are surrounded by the products of that age. Some of them are great engineering materials, some are just cheap substitutes, and some are probably leaching endocrine disruptors, carcinogens, and persistent pollutants into your home.
Vinyl siding…
He did specifically mention that, yes.
We had a Futuro in our neighbourhood many years ago. It was set ablaze and repaired many times, before eventually being torn down. I liked it, but it was too much of a temptation for some.
The most impactful reasons things fail are regulations and economics. In this case, I think there may be some fire regulatory issues with building houses out of plastic. However, it seem the economics didn’t work out because integrating plastic into existing construction methods and materials was cheaper than a radical overhaul in construction methodology.
However, I think the future of the home may actually be composed mostly of plastic because the petroleum industry is going to be forced to reduce their prices.
Fiberglass doesn’t burn well.
It also doesn’t age well, and you can’t really repair it.
Fiberglass on its own doesn’t, but the resins used with it do. And it *can* be repaired, but will never regain its original structural integrity.
I’m actually quite glad I don’t live in a plastic house. I try to minimize my contact of foodstuffs with plastic, and living in a plastic house, breathing whatever molecules are continually being outgassed sounds like a certain recipe for cancers and such. Plastics have their place mind you, but I would rather live in bricks and mortar.
Bricks give off tons of radiation. You cannot escape potentially harmful chemistry; it’s everywhere.
“The Second World War had spawned a huge industry that needed to be repurposed for peacetime production, so almost everything was considered for the plastic treatment, including houses.
I think you misspelled “alumin[i]um”.
B^)
Oddly enough you don’t see metal structural construction in home as much as one sees in commercial. Although the Lustron houses would be an example of metal (enameled steel).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lustron_house
WW-II also brought us Levittown.
The big thing being ignored here is zoning laws and neighbors. If I live in a neighborhood full of wood and brick houses, the last thing I want to see is a house that is made of plastic and looks like a flying saucer built next door or across the street. I don’t want anything to threaten the potential value of my property. That’s why we can’t have high speed rail, wind or solar power in the US in any location where they would be most beneficial- close to the people who would use them. NIMBY!
“That’s why we can’t have high speed rail, wind or solar power in the US in any location where they would be most beneficial- close to the people who would use them. NIMBY!”
Like a Tesla solar roof?
In a lot of neighborhoods you’d have problems getting past the CC&Rs (covenants, conditions, and restrictions), and possibly building codes in some locales. It’s not impossible, but you’re going to have to fight every step of the way, and most people aren’t willing to do that, especially if they have to hire a lawyer to do so.
Ask a ham radio operator how easy it is to put up an antenna…
and the LED
“..and our furniture would be as familiar to a person from the 1950s as it is for us.”
Some would argue the best furniture designs are from that period.
Extending this further to dense, urban, high-rise is even MORE problematic. There was hopes that the unitary design for each apartment might allow for some replace/refresh over time. But there’s no way to detach a unit without removing the one directly above it. And the cost! OMG. It would cost more to replace all the units than to tear a whole building down and replace it. But the dream still lives on to this day in the Nakagin Capsule tower in Tokyo JP: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakagin_Capsule_Tower
Or like the hotel in The Jetsons: “Las Venus”
Use to live in a modular apartment, single-level. Thing is you’d never be getting that apart without a lot of work due to…1) anchored to it’s neighbor… 2) anchored to the foundation. But otherwise a nice place.
Futurism was an aesthetic change at the same exact time as a materials and functional change, which seems to indicate that appearance and practicality were considered together, Bauhaus “truth to materials” style. This is not a truly modern or high-tech idea. Real high tech allows us to consider appearance completely separately, by faking whatever is necessary to get exactly the look you want.
Traditional houses haven’t gone away, and to me that means the aesthetic never really stopped being in demand. Futurism made up a completely new novelty aesthetic, which was kind of cool and exciting, but ultimately a novelty, and then implemented in the most direct way possible, with novel materials to give a high tech appearance.
The moment any kind of Bauhaus-ism sneaks in, you are no longer doing low cost high tech design, you’re doing some kind of philosophy experiment in physical form. Real tech is about the design, with material used to make that design happen.
But futurism expresses the negative, dampness retaining aspect of plastic at full power. It also gives you weird curvy business that reduces available space while looking like some kind of spaceship, which seems to be done to highlight the materials and techniques. Not everyone wants to live in something that looks best suited for mars.
And for me personally, I don’t like the symbolism. It means that we have to adapt to technology, rather than technology adapting to us. Which makes it barely “tech” at all, and more like just another passive tool.
To me, futurism is just kind of a scam. They took some of the most obnoxious ideas in design and cranked them up, combined it with some fairly craptastic material that was available at the time, and wound up with space pod houses and tools made of solid steel with no rubber grip, weighing twice what the modern stuff does.
Where’s the real modern or high tech concepts? I never hear of any industry standard spec for
how modules fit together to expand your plastic house later. I don’t see any fancy multilayer metamaterials that optimize thermal properties. I don’t see multi zone sensor controlled ventilation to deal with moisture buildup. There’s definitely no solar power, that barely existed at all back then.
They had some interesting mechanical designs, but in most locations, mechanical properties don’t seem to be the big concern for people. Existing houses are strong enough unless you have tornadoes or civil unrest or something.
It just… Wasn’t all that special, and the space age aesthetic is now more reminiscent of the age itself than the space.
We could definitely learn a lot from them, and current techniques are no longer enough for environmental needs, but… I’m not sure they’re anything to emulate. Truth to materials needs to take a long hike. Away. It’s the same kind of thinking that keeps diamond mines open, and really doesn’t have much of a place in truly modern design.
A+ excellent article though on the history, I never knew about some of those projects.
” It means that we have to adapt to technology, rather than technology adapting to us.”
yep!
Interesting you say that when I look at a lot of homes and businesses on that site. Off the beaten path isn’t quite as extreme as futurism, but originality certainly is in high demand.
https://thecoolhunter.net/villa-la-grintosa-costa-smeralda-sardinia-italy/
Hello friends from US,
My appartment was built in 1935. Our building is one of the “new ones” here in Amsterdam.
My current house is a trailer, and an older one from the 80’s. It’s basically a piece of crap particle board box made out of the cheapest shit they could get away with. The sheetrock is stapled up, all the pipes were plastic (and split), the outlets are one piece cover plate box & all that is held in the hole with 2 flippers like mud rings have.
The only advantage besides cheap is I don’t have to give a shit how things look when I renovate. I ripped out the carpet and painted the backside, cut to 2′ strips = skirt.
I do intend to build a new structure here and I will be using quality materials for that. Then the above gets bulldozed or turned into storage since the roof is still ok.
Maybe I’ll stick Dryvit all around the outside.
The funny thing is that a trailer doesn’t have to look like that. One of my neighbors lives in a double-wide and it’s decent inside. I also see those going down the road from time to time so there’s a demand for them.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)