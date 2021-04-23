Hackaday Podcast 115: AI Is Bad At Linux Terminal, Puppeting Pico In Python, 3D Scanning Comes Up Short

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams pull back the curtain on a week of excellent hacks. We saw an awesome use of RGB LEDs as a data channel on a drone, and the secrets of an IP camera’s OS laid bare with some neat reverse engineering tools. There’s an AI project for the Linux terminal that guesses at the commands you actually want to run. And after considering how far autopilot has come in the aerospace industry, we jump into a look at the gotchas you’ll find when working with models of 3D scanned objects.
Episode 115 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- The Wright Stuff: First Powered Flight On Mars Is A Success
- Ping-Pong Ball Makes Great PID Example
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- LED Hack Teaches DJI Mini 2 Drone New Tricks
- Camera Hack Peels Back Layers Of Embedded Linux
- Bridging The PC And Embedded Worlds With Pico And Python
- AI Makes Linux Do What You Mean, Not What You Say
- Adjustable, Piston-Damped Hammer
- A Superheterodyne Receiver With A 74xx Twist
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks
- Elliot’s Picks
