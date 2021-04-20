Embedded Linux devices are everywhere these days, and sooner or later, you’re going to want to poke around in one of them. But how? That’s where posts like this one from [Felipe Astroza] come in. While his work is focused on the Foscam C1 security camera, the techniques and tools he outlines here will work on all sorts of gadgets that have a tiny penguin at their core.
Rather than trying to go in through the front door, [Felipe] starts his assault with the nuclear option: removing the SPI MX25L12835F flash chip from the camera’s PCB and dumping its contents with a Raspberry Pi. From there he walks through the use of different tools to determine the partition scheme of the chip and eventually extract passwords and other interesting bits of information from the various file systems within.
That alone would be worth the read, but things really get interesting once [Felipe] discovers the
FirmwareUpgrade program. Since the Foscam’s software updates are encrypted, he reasons that reverse engineering this binary would uncover the key and allow for the creation of custom firmware images that can be flashed through the stock interface.
Further investigation with Ghidra and friends identifies an interesting shared library linked to the executable in question, which is then disassembled in an effort to figure out how the key is being obfuscated. We won’t ruin the surprise, but [Felipe] eventually gets what he’s after.
This isn’t the first time [Felipe] has played around with the firmware on these Internet connected cameras, and we dare say it won’t be his last. For those who are really into tinkering with these sort of devices, it’s not unheard of to install a socket for the flash chip to make software modifications faster and easier.
6 thoughts on “Camera Hack Peels Back Layers Of Embedded Linux”
Why wont companies that use linux firmwares give us root access? I reckon that at CCTV company that is hacker and maker friendly would become quite popular. Maybe do it like Chromebooks, which usually have a “hacker mode” screw inside, or some other explicit way of voiding the warrantee.
We don’t need corporate cooperation when we have articles like this. Customer support is very expensive, much cheaper to just leave the interesting bits readily available and let the hackers sort things out on their own. Besides it is much more fun to do a reverse engineering teardown than it is to read a spec sheet.
i loved the old arm chromebooks so much. you would only need to isolate the ‘hacker screw’ if you wanted to replace the bootloader, which i never did. the stock bootloader was compatible with replacing chromeos with debian.
not sure if this is really universal, but when i shopped for a new chromebook last year, the last generation or two from every manufacturer now has a fully-locked bootloader. i think google did a little bait-and-switch to us there, a kind of, dare i say it, anti-competitive behavior.
I’m not sure what you mean- you can replace the bootloader?
The write-protect screw was mostly supplanted by the CR50. If you disconnect the battery in the newer (2017+) devices, it disables the hardware write-protect, achieving the same goal. A lot of the new(er) models support mrchromebox’s firmware, including coreboot. Hope this helps!
i’d like to ruin the surprise. “That is sad, Foscam verifies the integrity with an asymmetric key, so it’s virtually impossible create a custom firmware to ship it through the official update method.” … “Finally! The black box decrypter is revealed! Honestly I don’t know if it’s useful for decrypting an updated firmware from the official support page, …”
can apparently decrypt a firmware update, but can’t encrypt a new one.
so, not the pot of gold i was hoping for. oh well.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)